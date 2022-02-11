How Binoid Does THC-O Right

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the hemp market lately, then you’ve noticed a rapidly growing trend of what are known as “alternative” or “rare” psychoactive cannabinoids. These are cannabinoids that are legally derived from the hemp plant which are related to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and also cause a psychoactive high. With over a hundred cannabinoids in the hemp plant, there are several ones that are intoxicating—THC-O acetate is without a doubt one of the most sought-after.

THC-O-acetate is a federally legal cannabinoid (2018 Farm Bill) that stands out from the others, because it’s created rather than extracted naturally from the plant. THC-O is the result of mixing together tetrahydrocannabinolic acid or THCA (raw, acidic precursor of tetrahydrocannabinol) with acetic anhydride. This process yields a THC cannabinoid that’s about three times as potent as delta 9 THC, while being known for its powerful feeling of euphoria, soothing body high, and potential for mild psychedelic effects at high enough doses.

It seems as though an influx of brands/manufacturers are launching products that highlight this powerful compound, but few companies can match the reputation of Binoid’s THC-O formulas. Binoid was a pioneer in the THC-O game and has since remained one of the most trusted sources for the cannabinoid. They were one of the first to launch a line of THC-O vape cartridges when it was first determined that the cannabinoid is federally legal, and has since expanded upon their initial lineup to offer a wide range of THC-O-infused product types, all made with the phenomenal quality standards that the brand was built on.

What to Look for When Shopping for a Quality THC-O Product

Are you a hemp connoisseur? If so, then you know that today’s crowded hemp market isn’t all top-shelf quality. Many companies want to get in on the action, without caring about the needs of customers. The result is THC-O-acetate formulas that contain low-quality ingredients, use poor extraction techniques and contain too little THC-O to actually have a desirable or noticeable effect when consumed. Binoid has gone above and beyond to be transparent with customers in order to assure them that they’re getting the quality level they deserve.

So, what goes into a top-quality THC-O product?

#1: Third-Party Lab Reports

Whenever you are preparing to purchase a THC-O product, or any hemp product for that matter, you must look on the brand’s website for their third-party lab reports, also sometimes referred to as Certificates of Analysis (CoA). This means that the company had their batches of hemp extract analyzed by a state-authorized third-party testing facility, where it was tested for quality, purity, potency and federal compliance.

The lab reports are made available on the brand’s website so that customers can verify this information for themselves. Binoid makes their lab reports easy to access so that customers can easily find all that they need to know before making a THC-O purchase.

#2: A Solid Company Reputation

It’s always important that a customer researches a brand before buying their hemp products for the first time. Check out the company’s policies and practices, their shipping methods, terms for returns and refunds and so on. Binoid’s reputation is exceptional, since they maintained professional and customer-oriented policies and are extremely transparent about their various methods.

Binoid offers fast and discreet free shipping on all orders, gives special offers regularly and even carries THC-O bundles for those who want to buy in bulk while saving money.

#3: Clean, Fresh and Carefully Sourced Ingredients

Naturally, a person buying a THC-O product is primarily interested in the THC-O inside the formula. But, it’s critical to read carefully through the other ingredients in the product, which should always be easy to find on the company’s website. Naturally, you want to avoid THC-O-acetate that’s formulated with synthetic ingredients, additives and cutting agents that don’t actually add value to the THC-O experience. Binoid is known for their use of clean, premium-quality ingredients in all of their formulas.

#4: Full Transparency

Brands that specialize in hemp products should maintain a seed-to-sale level of transparency, meaning that customers can access information about how the product was made starting with the source hemp material all the way to the formula of each product. It’s important to know things like whether or not the hemp is organic, how the cannabinoids are extracted and where the product is manufactured. Binoid is extremely thorough and transparent when it comes to their various manufacturing methods and practices.

What Types of THC-O Products are Available at Binoid?

Binoid aims to satisfy the needs and expectations of customers, which is why their THC-O-acetate is rated among the absolute best in this industry today. In fact, we’ll even highlight the various THC-O products that you can purchase from the company’s website.

THC-O Vape Cartridges

Binoid THC-O vape cartridges were the first THC-O product launched by the brand and still remain hugely popular. They contain only refined, 92% THCO acetate distillate and 8% terpene strains with zero fillers or additives of any kind. Their carts come in an impressive variety of popular indica, hybrid or sativa strains: Blue Zkittlez, Do Si Dos, Maui Wowie, White Runtz, Skywalker OG and Super Harlequin.

Meanwhile, you’ll enjoy a full gram of vape oil that’s freshly made to be as potent and bioavailable as possible. With over 1,000 total THC-O five-star reviews, these products are the most popular on the market.

THC-O Rechargeable Disposable Vape Pens

For fans of vaping who want something even more user-friendly, these THC-O Rechargeable and Disposable Vape Pens will do the trick. They offer a full vaping setup ready to go out of the box which contains a fully filled cartridge and pre-charged battery. The battery can be recharged until the vape oil runs out and offers a full gram of THCO acetate vape oil total. You can choose Maui Wowie, Do Si Dos, Blue Zkittlez or White Runtz as your strain of choice.

THC-O Tinctures

Those who want an alternative to vaping products may opt for the brand’s THC-O tinctures, which come in 30ml bottles and are offered in two distinctive milligram strengths: 1000mg and 2500mg, with the former being ideal for beginners.

Tinctures are for sublingual administration, offering effects that can last for up to five hours. The dropper bottles make them easy to dose and administer, and Binoid’s tincture formulas are among the cleanest out there, consisting solely of ultra-pure THC-O Acetate distillate and coconut-derived MCT oil with zero flavoring or any other added ingredients.

THC-O Gummies

Those who crave delicious flavor while they get in their serving of THC-O will adore Binoid’s THC-O Gummies, which can dazzle the user with up to eight hours of effects and a strong body high that comes from the nature of the delivery method. With four flavor options available (Blueberry Pie, Pina Colada, Cherry Lime or an assortment of the three), your sweet tooth will be over the moon while you provide your body with 25 milligrams of pure THC-O distillate.

These gummies contain some of the freshest and cleanest ingredients on the edibles market and just-so-happen to be vegan. With over 600 five-star reviews, they are loved by their loyal customers.

THC-O Wax Dabs

The Binoid THC-O Wax Dabs from Binoid are specifically marketed toward advanced THC enthusiasts, as dabs are, by nature, extremely concentrated and therefore very, very potent. This wax comes in a full gram container, and users can choose from three beloved strains: Grape Ape, Banana Kush or Strawberry Blonde.

THC-O Capsules

Lastly, there’s the THC-O Softgel Capsules, which come in a 30-count jar and offer 25 milligrams of THC-O distillate per capsule. Each capsule contains only THC-O distillate, MCT oil and tapioca starch. THC-O acetate capsules are a clean and easy way of taking THCO.

Bottom Line: Quality Comes First When Buying THC-O

Ready to give THC-O a try? Well, The quality of a THC-O product is determined by all kinds of variables, and it’s clear that a brand’s quality standards has everything to do with your THC-O experience. Fortunately, Binoid is the brand to check out!

This company strives to deliver nothing but the purest, freshest and cleanest THC-O-acetate on the market in all kinds of sought-after product forms. Their success is directly tied to their commitment to transparency and extremely thoughtful manufacturing practices that keep their products consistently satisfying.

Whether you’re ideal THC-O routine involves eating gummies, puffing on a vape pen, swallowing a capsule, dabbing wax or enjoying a dropper of oil below the tongue, Binoid has got you covered with a sensational variety of user-friendly and carefully formulated products.

Not only that, but Binoid products are lab-tested by a third-party lab and are sold at amazingly affordable prices, all thanks to their use of in-house manufacturing techniques.