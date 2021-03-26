How STIIIZY Brings Style, Ease, And Innovation To The Cannabis Space

STIIIZY makes cannabis for the culture. The name STIIIZY was inspired by the term “steez,” the serene combo of style and ease. As for the three mysterious III’s in STIIIZY—those stand for inspire, innovate, and influence. True to its name, the company wants to change more than the world of cannabis.

STIIIZY launched in SoCal in 2017 and since then, the company has served communities while providing an array of acclaimed products. STIIIZY has resonated with cannabis consumers in California and beyond to other places including Michigan, Nevada, Washington, and most recently Arizona.

STIIIZY has grown from their humble beginnings in creating a discreet, portable, and convenient system to now housing STIIIZY Extract, LIIIT flower, BIIIT edibles and retail stores. The company is growing while maintaining its core values and goals for community service.

Courtesy of STIIIZY

STIIIZY prides itself on creating positive change by focusing on donations and volunteer work in the staff’s yearly goals. The socially conscious company supports various local organizations throughout the year. STIIIZY is as much about kindness as it is about cannabis.

Back in the summer of 2020, STIIIZY didn’t sit idly by as the coronavirus pandemic devastated Los Angeles. Instead, it joined forces with the Weed for Warriors Project on National Food Bank Day. Their combined forces collected over $2,000 worth of food and water to feed over 350 Veterans living in low-income housing communities across Southern California. Every month, the company and the Weed for Warriors project does a SB34 Supply Drop, giving back to U.S. Veterans. Last October, the company donated goods, water, clothes, and more charitable gifts difficult to purchase on a fixed income. The Veteran-owned cannabis company goes the distance, also donating their Riverside storage facility filled with food, water, and merch reserved for struggling citizens to pick up via a drive-thru.

Courtesy of STIIIZY

Co-founder James Kim and his team launched the Blessed by LIIIT program. Sales for the products under the Blessed name support causes involving the U.S. Military Veteran affairs, homelessness, social equity, and more. Each specific product of Blessed supports a particular, corresponding non-profit.

The company also bolsters the creative sectors of their communities as all of STIIIZY’s stores display work from local artists. In downtown Los Angeles, STIIIZY’s 6,5000-square foot flagship shop is practically an art gallery, bursting with life and color handcrafted by rotating artists such as renowned graffiti artist, Retna. It’s pure eye candy, as if Willy Wonka designed and curated the shop himself.

Luckily, on top of all of this community engagement, STIIIZY’s products are next level. The hand-selected Live Resin and Solventless Rosin come from plants with the frostiest Trichomes, including the best of the best cannabinoid and terpene profile which results in a sky high potency. STIIIZY tests all of its flowers, and only the most potent are used in the Live Resins and Rosin. To confirm their pristine high quality, those beautiful flowers are then tested again.

Courtesy of STIIIZY

STIIIZY uses a butane extraction system for Live Resins, instead of the more common Ethanol, ensuring the strongest qualities and characteristics of the cannabinoids and Terpenes are preserved. It’s all indoor grown in a state-of-the-art laboratory. The company eliminates contaminants and emphasizes grow conditions that maximize cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Once the products hit stores across the country, they’re competitively priced. The hand-rolled joints, in particular, are works of art that never fail to deliver. When it comes to quality, STIIIZY reaches for the top shelf.

The organization prioritizes pushing for diversity in the cannabis industry. STIIIZY recently promoted one of their flagship stores, STIIIZY Union Square, to express their support for the first Latinx woman to open a cannabis retail store through San Francisco’s Cannabis Equity Program.

Courtesy of STIIIZY

STIIIZY is a rare strain of a company that honors its word and leads by example in the cannabis sector and within its communities. The staff has never lost sight of its core message. While consuming one of STIIIZY’s hand-rolled joints, edibles, or cartridges, people can rest assured they’re supporting a company creating positive change in their local communities. When it comes to mindfulness, positivity, and quality control, STIIIZY raises the bar for the industry.