Hemp and Friends’ new HHC disposable vape device, the HAF Stick, is a revolutionary device. If you want to take the edge off, relax, and get into a better mood while still being fully functional and present, the HAF Stick is right for you. This disposable is especially great for anyone who lives in an area where conventional Delta-9 THC isn’t legal. But even if you’re a diehard cannabis user, we feel that HHC is worth a try for anyone who wants to take the edge off their day.

Courtesy of HAF Stick

The HAF Stick HHC Vape Specs

The HAF Stick disposable vape pen comes in a safe and discreet package, perfect for you to take on the go. The unique design stems from HAFCO’s innovative vape technology and high-quality parts. The HAF Stick offers up to 5,000 puffs. It contains an integrated rechargeable battery to ensure you receive every puff of your entire 1000mg without wasting a puff.

These disposables are free from any heavy metals and additive chemicals, which makes them some of the safest vape products on the market. The brand uses the best extraction methods to come out with pure HHC oil free from any solvents. Additionally, the vape liquid is made using 100% federally legal industrial hemp, which contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC. This means just about anyone can get ahold of this product regardless of whether cannabis is legal in their state.

This is an authentic and proprietary vape device. Each disposable offers convenience and portability. There is no clogging or burning, like so many vaping products out there. Never worry about a DOA battery again; this device is rechargeable and in it for the long haul!

The HAF-Stick is thoroughly tested for quality and potency in reputable independent laboratories. The third-party lab results are available for everyone to see. Customers can view the certificates of analysis (COA) or use the company’s innovative authentication process.

Courtesy of HAF Stick

Flavors and Bundles

The HAF Stick combines a smooth flavor and potency to bring you the best benefits of cannabis. These aren’t oil carts filled with harsh oil-based terpenes. Instead, it is formulated using PG/VG-based flavors and is the highest quality hemp-derived HHC on the market. You won’t notice a harsh aftertaste.

Each HHC disposable is available in four flavors:

Grape

Sour Apple

Vanilla Cream

Lemon Bar

Users can choose to purchase a bundle pack of all four flavors, which sums up to 4000mg of HHC distillate.

Courtesy of HAF Stick

The HAFCO Brand

With its team of visionary engineers, Hemp and Friends (HAFCO) takes pride in combining science and artistry to create mind-blowing products. The team spends countless hours perfecting their products with the goal of customer satisfaction. HAFCO offers a wide range of products including gummies, tinctures, cartridges, and disposables.

Established in 2021, the brand has already made a reputation for itself, becoming a household name among cannabis enthusiasts. HAFCO is constantly producing high-quality products. With its growing consumer base, this brand is poised to become a major player in the cannabis industry.

What Is HHC?

HHC, or Hexahydrocannabinol, is a lesser-known cannabinoid that is just beginning to take off. Since HHC is derived from hemp, it is federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill. This makes it accessible to everyone 21+. Similar to Delta-8 THC, HHC can cause psychoactive effects even though it is derived from legal hemp instead of cannabis. While it is a distinct cannabinoid that is different from THC, it has a very similar molecular structure to THC, which allows it to have many of the same effects.

Like other cannabinoids, HHC binds to endocannabinoid receptors to produce effects in the mind and body. HHC generally provides a milder high than THC. Even so, it can help uplift your mood, put you in a euphoric state, soothe aching muscles, and give you a chill peaceful high. Some people report relaxing, sedative qualities while others report that it boosts their energy and clears their mind.

As of now, only a handful of companies are making HHC products, so you may have trouble finding it at your local shops.

What People Have to Say About HHC Vapes

HAFCO HHC disposables have become hugely popular with the community of cannabinoid lovers, and you can find many positive reviews on the brand’s website. Many have found that HHC goes above and beyond expectations.

Burl C. shared, “A friend of mine turned me on to these. I love the peaceful, easy feeling I get from these. The best high I have had in a long time. I’m a very happy customer… Very fast delivery.”

Misty C. said, “Omg these things are wonderful! I received the vanilla and grape, and I have the lemon bar on the way now! I enjoy hitting this pretty much all day long! I will take about four to five puffs every hour, and this thing keeps me feeling so good! These have a great euphoric feel with a very uplifted mood and just a happy, chilled out feeling! The flavor of the vanilla is pretty good! Tastes more like a custard to me. This will be my daily driver for daytime medicating!! Thank you, hemp and friends!!

Other customers have been pleasantly surprised by its flavors, like Curtis H. who said, “Stuff is delicious! Definitely gonna be trying all the flavors now.” Another customer, Niles, wrote, “This is going to change the game… I love these. I vape cannabis, but inhaling the oil has always been hard and makes me cough. These are super smooth, taste amazing, and doesn’t make me cough at all.”

If you want to try the whole selection, you can get the disposable bundle for a great price.

Courtesy of HAF Stick

The Bottom Line

The HAFCO Disposable HHC Vape is an excellent device for any cannabis enthusiast wanting to try HHC. The flavors are delicious, and the bonus is that the awesome flavors come with great effects.

Learn more at hempandfriends.com.