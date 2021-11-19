How to Get the Best Toke? Clean Your Bong with SnowTree

Did you know that if you don’t clean a dog’s water bowl every day, an unhealthy slime called biofilm starts to grow and can make your dog sick?

What does this have to do with bongs and toking? Welp, that stagnant water that you blow off instead of cleaning it out can make you really, really sick.

SnowTree’s Magnetic Bong Cleaner was invented to make your bong look “store display” perfect while cleaning out those gross microbes. If you’re trying to impress someone, whipping out a filthy looking bong isn’t going to do the trick. “Many events, social gatherings and shared experiences now include cannabis, and just like you would never serve a guest dirty dishes or glasses, the cleanliness of the bong and pipes also reflect on the host,“ says Joe Moller, owner of Joe Moller Events, a boutique events company in Los Angeles

Courtesy of @710cinema

Why You Need a Bong Cleaner

“What may be living in that bong may be the biggest reason to clean it,” says Bryan Gerber, co-founder of Hemper.co. Bongs aren’t like regular glassware, which you can lightly wash, rinse and it’s good to go. Weed, heat, and water combine to make a good smoke, but they leave something behind, and that’s called biofilm.

Biofilms are a slimy (usually clear) group of microbes that create a film that coats anything from teeth, to pond scum, to pet bowls, to bongs. Their favorite place to grow is stagnant water, and guess what’s in the bottom of your bong if you don’t clean it every day—stagnant water.

According to a brief published by the Montana State Center for Biofilm Research, “In the 1990s, as the biofilm concept was being introduced to the medical community, doctors began to make the connection between chronic, low-grade infections and the biofilm mode of growth.” This means that old bong water can make you sick. How old is old bong water? Any water that’s been sitting in your bong for 24 hours is old. A bong cleaner not only makes your bong look good, but it also protects your health.

Get into the habit of cleaning your bong once a day. A good bong cleaner kit will take care of nasty bacteria before it builds up and makes your bong ready for the next time you want to sit down and partake.

Courtesy of @710cinema

SnowTree: A Bong Cleaner Above the Rest

Okay, you’ve made the decision to clean your bong every day—now what? Yeah, you could use the basic vinegar-and-water rinse, or another home remedy, but do they really work? Truth is, you want a bong cleaner that’s fast, efficient, made with innovative technology, and leaves no biofilm behind. What you want is SnowTree’s Magnetic Bong Cleaner.

Courtesy of @710cinema

SnowTree’s Magnetic Bong Cleaner is the Bong Cleaner of the Future

What the heck is SnowTree’s Magnetic Bong Cleaner? It’s like nothing else on the market when it comes to bong care and cleaning. The secret is the powerful magnets that connect a cleaning component inside and a handle outside of the glass, allowing for a tight bond between the two elements.

That tight bond is what will inevitably wipe the biofilm away. Even 99 percent isopropyl alcohol will not fully get rid of biofilm if your water has sat stagnant for a number of days, but SnowTree’s Magnetic Bong Cleaner’s tight bond to your glass will.

While on hiatus from his full time-job, Eli Schneebaum and his business partner, Dan Muscato, conceived this bong cleaner during the pandemic. Inspired by a gizmo that cleaned his dad’s fish tank, Schneebaum began experimenting with the initial design and production in his living room. Using the latest 3D printers, SnowTree’s business grew to seven printers cranking out the bong cleaners 24/7 to try and keep up with the demand.

“People instantly loved this magnetic cleaner,” stated Schneebaum. Within a few short months, he and Muscato saw SnowTree’s Instagram account grow to almost 70,000 followers. SnowTree’s demonstration videos on TikTok received millions of views as well.

Schneebaum believes the popularity of SnowTree’s Magnetic Bong Cleaner stems from its highly effective, user-friendly design. It makes daily cleaning fast and easy, preventing tough resins from taking shape and harmful bacteria from forming. Beyond the obvious health benefits, experts agree that the taste, smell and enjoyment of smoking cannabis is always better when you use a clean bong.

Whether you are a casual smoker or everyday enthusiast, SnowTree’s Magnetic Bong Cleaner can make every puff more enjoyable. Customers rave about how fun and satisfying it is to use. As Schneebaum and Muscato like to say, a clean bong is a happy bong.