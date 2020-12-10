The Importance of Molasses in Cannabis Plant Growth

Whether you’re nurturing your first garden or you’re a seasoned grower, you’ve learned that top-quality yields depend on strong, healthy plants. Solid plant health positions your grow for exceptional performance, indoors or out. And molasses, a natural source of carbohydrates, can help give your plants the foundation they need for strong, healthy growth.

Since Earth Juice pioneered the use of molasses for plants nearly thirty years ago, growers have seen firsthand how molasses can help optimize plant health and maximize a grow’s quality and yields. That’s why premier growers worldwide turn to Earth Juice Hi-Brix Molasses For Plants Plant Food 0-0-1, the industry’s original molasses for plants.

Why Molasses Carbohydrates and Cannabis Belong Together

Carbohydrates are essential to all aspects of healthy plant growth. Through photosynthesis, your plants harvest light energy and transform it into oxygen and carbohydrates. Those carbohydrates provide the chemical energy that fuels plant growth and supports strong, healthy structural development from root to bud.

Though plants produce their own carbohydrates, supplementing with carbohydrates from natural-based molasses works to enhance the whole process. Peak production, even in the best possible growing environment, demands a lot from your plants. While they’re actively using carbs for daily energy and growth, they’re also storing carbs in reserve. It’s a lot like marathoners who carb load right before their big runs.

As plants move out of the vegetative stage, their carb reserves take on new importance. Carbohydrate demands intensify as plant energy gets redirected to support flowering and secondary metabolite production instead of green, leafy growth. By giving your plants the extra edge molasses provides, you help ensure your grow’s genetics can reach their full potential.

How Molasses Benefits Cannabis Growth and Yield

One of the biggest advantages your grow gets from molasses starts with your growing media. Applied as part of a complete fertilization program or as your “secret ingredient” in plant teas, the natural carbohydrates in molasses support beneficial microorganisms at work in the root zone. Increased activity by healthy, well-fed beneficial microorganisms actually improves your soil, enhancing the movement and exchange of air, water and nutrients.

With molasses, the symbiotic associations taking place in your soil create a healthier environment that supports strong, healthy root growth and promotes improved nutrient availability and uptake, which further enhances plant vigor and plant strength. Healthier soil means healthier, stronger cannabis plants — and that means bigger, better yields.

While molasses helps your plants make better use of available nutrients, it also provides additional nutrition to feed your grow. Molasses contains potassium, an essential macronutrient that also helps support vigorous, healthy and productive growth.

Vital to photosynthesis, potassium enhances the movement of water, nutrients and carbohydrates within plant tissue. That leads to better root growth, stronger stalks and stems and improved flowering. With the added boost from molasses nutrition, your grow performs its best above and below the surface.

Why Premier Growers Choose Premium Molasses For Plants

It’s important to understand that, despite the natural benefits, all molasses isn’t created equal. To optimize your grow, you need a premium molasses product you can count on to deliver all the benefits of molasses reliably and consistently. That’s why growers who know continue to trust their gardens to the all-natural carbohydrates and plant nutrition found in Earth Juice Hi-Brix Molasses For Plants Plant Food 0-0-1.

Run-of-the-mill supermarket molasses varies significantly in quality, consistency and composition. Unlike this premium choice, a lot of those products come from beet sugar or other low-quality sources instead of pure sugar cane. Some even have artificial sweeteners or sugar water added. Plus, they include additives that work against the plant benefits molasses provides.

Common molasses products often contain a preservative called sulfur dioxide. Manufacturers add this chemical compound to kill the unwelcome bacteria that make grocery store molasses go bad on the shelf. But sulfur dioxide’s antimicrobial action has the same killing effect on beneficial microorganisms in your soil. On top of that, sulfured molasses can introduce that unpleasant chemical taste to flavor profiles.

With Earth Juice Hi-Brix Molasses For Plants Plant Food 0-0-1, you’re getting 72% Brix from pure, premium-grade, unsulfured sugar cane molasses. You can use it with confidence, knowing you’re nourishing your grow with a premium product created to support strong, healthy and productive plants.

How and When to Use Premium Molasses for Plants in Your Grow

Earth Juice Hi-Brix Molasses For Plants Plant Food 0-0-1 was designed for use as part of a complete fertilization program during all stages of growth, from veg to finishing. Whether your grow’s indoor, greenhouse or outdoor, you can use this premium molasses for plants product with planting mixes, coco-coir, hydroponics or your native soil. It’s also highly recommended as an ingredient in plant teas. Use it in recipes for primary plant teas that serve as complete fertilizers or in supplemental plant teas to support complete fertilization programs.

As with all Earth Juice liquid fertilizer products, shake your molasses for plants product vigorously before each use. Then add it slowly to room temperature water or fertilizer solution and mix well. Follow label guidelines for rates per gallon of water or fertilizer solution to mix mild, medium or strong formulas for hand feeding, hydroponics or compost teas. For more specific rate guidance on formulas targeting vegetative, transition, flowering or ripening stages, download the Earth Juice Additives Feeding Chart.

To take your plants to the next level at all stages of development, add Earth Juice Xatalyst 0.03-0.01-0.10 to your feeding plans. Known to generations of growers as “the crucial link,” this natural molasses- and kelp-based concentrate improves the effectiveness of Earth Juice Hi-Brix Molasses For Plants Plant Food 0-0-1 and all your soil and hydroponic nutrients. With Xatalyst 0.03-0.01-0.10, you help ensure compact branching, opulent fruiting and all the rewards that strong, healthy plant growth brings.

Since its beginning in 1991, Earth Juice has grown from its northern California roots to reach growers worldwide. Recognized for their innovative spirit and pioneering products, they’ve learned a lot. Sharing the fruits of their knowledge for the betterment of the industry is part of who they’ve been from the start. With Earth Juice, you can count on highly effective, high-performing products created specifically with growers like you in mind.