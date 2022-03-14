Meet Aventus 8, the Young Pioneers of the Delta 8 Market

Not only is the Sunshine State today’s hotspot for realty, business, arts, etc. It’s also the home of Aventus 8, a premium Delta 8 lifestyle brand changing people’s perceptions on cannabis alternatives.

In the midst of a pandemic, when people were losing work, smaller businesses were forced to shut down and everyone was battling hardship, Aventus 8 was conceived! Aventus is the latin word for knowledge, discovery and success, topped with an infinity halo that plays on the 8, and representing, you guessed it! Delta 8.

Courtesy of Aventus 8

Spearheaded by New York native and serial entrepreneur Max Shemesh, he took a risk and decided to move to Miami during a time of uncertainty and test his luck in the cannabis world. Max was dealing with a crippling back injury at the time, and prescription painkillers were not subsiding the pain, along with damaging the body.

He was recommended a more natural solution that changed his views on alternative products—that solution was Delta 8 THC. That personal experience is what propelled Aventus 8 into fruition. Although cannabis (Delta 9) is legal for recreational use in NY, Delta 8 still carries questionable positioning for a handful of states. In Florida though, it’s welcomed with open arms.

Diving right into an already competitive market, Max was aware this would be a tough industry to break into but that didn’t deter him. He knew he had to not only deliver some of the most quality D8 products on the market, but also offer some of the best rates in the game.

Initially, the company’s most popular product was the standout, 50mg dark and white chocolates that quickly rose to prominence in the South Beach and Downtown Miami areas. It took almost a year of trial and error before the introduction of their 600mg edibles, coming in six different jam-packed flavors, the 950mg disposable vapes and the 1000mg Delta 8 Ball, a water soluble extract.

Courtesy of Aventus 8

These are the products that launched Aventus 8 into the mainstream alternative products world! With the company’s newfound popularity and increased demand, they brought marketing giant Divante Elias, better known by his stage name REXTHERAGER, on board.

With nothing to lose, they decided to go all in on Aventus 8 with the intention to become the industry’s leading provider for alternative hemp products. Shortly after the release of this new line, they implemented an ambassador platform for any and all recreational or medicinal users to become a part of the Aventus 8 team, giving them the opportunity to make generous commissions in exchange for brand advocacy. The reception on this program has been huge, generating an influx of new business and partners across all legal states.

Leading into 2022, Aventus 8 plans to take the company global. Niching markets that have previously been untapped. Besides utmost professionalism, Aventus 8 pride themselves on quality before anything else, with all products being locally sourced and manufactured in the company’s birthplace of Miami.

If you haven’t seen or heard of them already, we’re sure you will in the near future, as they aren’t just making waves in Florida anymore… They’re making waves in places that don’t even have beaches now! Let that sink in.