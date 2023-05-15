Nashville Jams With THC Seltzer

Attracting countless bachelorette parties clad in pink cowboy hats and tourists looking to stumble through line dances, Nashville’s nightlife is famously fun.

Whatever your jam is, Nashville’s got it. With incredible Bluegrass, Rock, Indie, and of course, Country, the Music City is sure to strike the right chord with you. Nashville has plenty of music options, and now it’s adding a new note to the music with a refreshing beverage option, Crescent 9 THC Seltzer.

A growing list of bars — including one of the city’s most famous music venues, Exit/In — are embracing THC drinks as the perfect beverage for the Nashville party scene.

“Exit/In is known for curating a diverse concert calendar appealing to all music lovers,” said Jess Speer, the club’s General Manager. “We want our bar menu to complement this concept. With Crescent 9 THC Seltzer, we’ve added the same diversity to our bar menu.”

Debuting at their sold-out Hozier show in early May, Crescent 9 THC Seltzer made a huge splash with the Exit/In crowd.

THC and the Music City

Nashville is ready to embrace cannabis. A 2019 survey of Nashville residents found that 94% supported marijuana being legalized either recreationally or medicinally. Despite the overwhelming support for marijuana legalization in the state, recreational and medicinal marijuana are still not legal in Tennessee.

While the marijuana industry in Tennessee remains limited, the hemp industry is flourishing.

After Tennessee passed SB357 in 2019, hemp-derived THC products became officially legal in the state. Further supporting the hemp industry, the Tennessee General Assembly passed HB 403 this year, which will further regulate and establish it.

“By passing HB 403, the Tennessee General Assembly has recognized the legality and presence of hemp-derived cannabinoid products in Tennessee,” says attorney Curtis Harrington, chairman of the Tennessee Medical Cannabis Commission. “The bill provides a regulatory framework, which is great news for Tennessee. It allows industry members to operate with clearer regulations and consumers to have more confidence in hemp products.”

Hemp products are federally legal if they contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and adhere to federal regulations along with the safety and potency standards established by Tennessee hemp laws. Despite restrictions, the industry is poised to thrive with hemp-derived THC beverages in particular experiencing an exponential surge in popularity.

Crescent 9 THC Seltzer

Facilitating a deeper connection to music, enhancing the flavors of food, and reducing social inhibitions, THC drinks have the potential to elevate your Nashville experience.

One of the first Delta-9 THC drinks to be available in Nashville was Crescent 9 THC Seltzer, a low-calorie alternative to alcohol flavored with mango puree and natural fruit juices. With 6 mg of Delta-9 THC, 3 mg of CBD, and a splash of caffeine, it provides delightfully uplifting effects.

THC seltzer acts fast. You feel the effects within 15 to 30 minutes and, as is true of alcohol, you can enjoy them all night long. When the night’s over, get a restful sleep and wake up with no nasty hangover.

“Bars are always looking for new beverages to offer, and we’re seeing a ton of interest in cannabis drinks like THC seltzer,” reports Jason Eskind, Executive VP at Best Brands, Inc., a Tennessee beverage distributor. “It’s a win-win. Consumers get access to safe, quality cannabis products, and bars earn revenue from customers who don’t want to drink alcohol.”

Exit/In was the first bar in Nashville to carry Crescent 9 THC Seltzer.

Best Brands Inc. began distributing Crescent 9 THC Seltzer in April, and the product is now available at dozens of bars, music clubs, and retail locations throughout Nashville. If you are an adult who is outside of Nashville, you can order Crescent 9 THC Seltzer online at CrescentCanna.com.

THC Seltzer Is the Next Big Thing for Bars

The cannabis beverage market is expanding rapidly. According to Fortune Business Insights, the value of this market is expected to grow from $915 million in 2021 to a whopping $19 billion by 2028.

Largely, this impressive growth is fueled by an increased demand for beverages that satisfy non-drinkers. A National Health Survey in 2018 found that a third of adults in America don’t drink alcohol.

Bars across the country are embracing cannabis drinks as a much-needed alcohol alternative. Leading the charge are cities known for their nightlife, like New Orleans and Nashville, which recognize the potential of THC drinks to elevate their unique party scenes.