New Orleans Bars Welcome THC Seltzer

Thanks to new cannabis laws in Louisiana, the city’s famous Hurricanes, Hand Grenades, and Big Ass Beers have some new competition. Crescent 9 THC Seltzer, the highly satisfying cannabis beverage from New Orleans-based Crescent Canna, is now available at select bars and venues throughout the city.

The growing list includes one of the city’s most iconic music venues, Tipitina’s, which has hosted legendary acts like Dr. John, the Neville Brothers, and the powerhouse funk band Galactic, which now owns the place.

“We’re happy to be carrying Crescent 9 THC Seltzer at Tipitina’s,” says Galactic bassist Robert Mercurio. “It’s a natural fit for a club like ours, plus it’s tasty and refreshing. Very soon we expect almost all of the bars and clubs in town to be carrying Crescent 9, and the Tipitina’s family is excited to be among the first in New Orleans to have it behind the bar.”

Is Marijuana Legal in New Orleans?

Although medical marijuana has been legal in New Orleans since 2015, recreational marijuana is still illegal. This doesn’t mean you’ll have to bring your medical card to bars. To order THC seltzer, you just need to be 21 or older with a valid photo ID.

How can this be? Well, although marijuana is illegal in New Orleans, hemp is fully legal. Delta-9 THC, the cannabinoid responsible for the intoxicating effects of marijuana, can also be derived from hemp—and the effects are the same. So New Orleans companies can use hemp-derived Delta-9 THC to make legal THC products.

Louisiana Cannabis Laws

In 2022, Louisiana passed Act 498 to affirm the legal status of hemp products and clarify how they are regulated. Legal cannabis products in Louisiana must contain exclusively hemp-derived cannabinoids and less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.

All consumable hemp products need to be registered with the Louisiana Department of Health. To be registered, products must meet safety and quality standards, have accurate labeling, and be third-party lab-tested by an ISO 17025−accredited laboratory.

Legal THC Seltzer in Louisiana

Crescent 9 THC Seltzer was the first Delta-9 THC seltzer to be registered with the Louisiana Department of Health. With 6 mg of Delta-9 THC, 3 mg of CBD, and a touch of caffeine, Crescent 9 provides an uplifting psychoactive experience. This energizing beverage is perfect for a night out, and it won’t make you sleepy.

Low in calories but high in flavor, Crescent 9 THC Seltzer contains a refreshing tropical blend of fruit juice and puree with a hint of terpenes.

Benefits of THC Seltzer

Unlike THC gummies, THC seltzer provides fast-acting effects that you feel within 15 to 30 minutes, so you have more control over your experience, and therefore more power to ensure it’s a positive one. You can choose to coast on your current level of effects or elevate them by drinking more.

Highly refreshing and delicious, drinking THC seltzer is a thoroughly enjoyable way to use cannabis—no inhalation required! It’s also sippable and sharable, enabling a more social experience.

A Better Way to Party in the Big Easy

THC seltzer provides an uplifting buzz without booze, so you can skip the unpleasant after-effects of alcohol and still keep the party going. When you’re done partying, you’ll get a more restful sleep thanks to the relaxing effects of cannabis and you’ll avoid the next-day hangover.

Recognizing the negative effects of alcohol, the California Sober movement—referring to adults who are replacing alcohol with cannabis—continues to grow. According to a 2020 poll, 45% of adults over the age of 21 have been making the switch. The surging popularity of cannabis beverages will indubitably help accelerate this trend.

Where to Get Crescent 9 THC Seltzer

Crescent 9 THC Seltzer is already available at many locations in New Orleans, including MRB, Rainbow Grocery, Ra Shop, Simply CBD, Crescent City Vape, Tipitina’s, Kajun’s Pub, Arabella Casa Di Pasta, Twelve Mile Limit, Health 4 NOLA, Mushroom, The Herb Import Company, Up in Smoke, Town Crier, Broad Theater, Bamboulas, and Market 45.

Not in New Orleans? Adults who are 21 or older can order Crescent 9 THC Seltzer online at CrescentCanna.com. Orders are eligible for $5 flat-rate shipping, and shipping is free if your order exceeds $99.