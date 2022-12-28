Not To Be Blunt, but Indacloud is Dropping Their SuperBlunt Collection

It’s a bird… It’s a plane… It’s SuperBlunt™! Indacloud is making life easier with their premade, ready-to-go, no need to roll, SuperBlunts. Don’t take the “Super” in SuperBlunt lightly, either. These bad boys have 3 grams of pure premium flower smothered in live resin and doused in extra distillate to give it that extra kick, but it doesn’t stop there. They seal the blunt using an organic hemp wrap and throw it around in some CBG kief for the ultimate smoking experience. You’ll be able to taste the herbaceous terpenes that come bursting out—the perfect late-night toke for the experienced connoisseur.

Since the Farm Bill passed in 2018, hemp-derived Delta-9 has become legal, meaning you can sit back and relax after ordering, knowing your stash will soon be replenished in 3-5 days. And the best part about this collection of SuperBlunts is that they can be delivered straight to your doorstep without you ever having to leave the couch except to pick up your package of SuperBlunts, of course.

Are temptations already driving you wild? Indacloud can help with that! For a limited time, they’re dropping prices on their SuperBlunt collection for all High Times readers and offering all three blunts at a special low price of $69.99. That’s almost 45% off! Scoop up singular SuperBlunts for $10 off as well. If you thought it couldn’t get better, guess again. Indacloud will offer free shipping nationwide as part of their SuperBlunt Collection kick-off! Now, more than ever, is the time to stock up on your supply or experience a new sensation of smoking.

Read on to hear more about Indacloud’s new collection of SuperBlunts and why they’re the best option for a heavy-hitting pre-rolled blunt.

Hemp Wraps Vs. Tobacco Wraps

Courtesy of Indacloud

“Stop killing each other, man. Let’s just smoke a blunt.” – Tupac

If you’ve sat around a circle and participated in a little puff, puff, pass within the last few decades, there’s a good chance you’ve smoked a blunt. Or, if you’re new here, you might’ve at least heard of the term blunt—essentially, it’s one big joint wrapped up in either a hemp or tobacco wrapper.

It’s hazy to pinpoint when the blunt first originally surfaced. Still, some cannabis scholars say the blunt can be traced back to the Caribbean, where Jamaicans would use hemp leaves or cigar wrappers to help disguise the smell of weed. Another reason? They just wanted to smoke more bud in one sitting. I mean, can you blame them? Indacloud’s SuperBlunt rivals the tobacco leaf offering a more organic, pure, and safer experience that still packs a punch!

Tobacco Wraps

Traditionally, tobacco blunt wraps consist of an emptied-out cigar filled with marijuana, then rerolled to smoke. For many, this was a convenient option. Let’s say someone was heading to the gas station on their way home and wanted to pick up a rolled cigar, like Swishers or Backwoods. It was quick and easily accessible.

For a long while, this form of blunt was the most common until the FDA started making noise about the consumption of tobacco products. Soon after, new laws prohibited the sale of tobacco and cannabis products altogether. No, this wasn’t because “the man” was trying to bring us down. But instead, the light was being shed on Big Tobacco. Many soon made the epiphany that tobacco is a major carcinogen and can contain harmful chemical residue that not everyone wants to put in their lungs. Plus, not everyone enjoys a tobacco head high, either.

Hemp Wraps

Similar to tobacco wraps, hemp wraps have been around for just as long. Still, it wasn’t until 2017 that they started to gain popularity. With the 2018 Farm Bill soon to be set in motion, cannabis retailers wanted an alternative option to offer their buyers. Now we see hemp wraps provided almost everywhere.

Unlike tobacco wraps, hemp offers an organic high. Hemp wraps usually contain no additives, preservatives, or harmful chemicals. Hemp leaves don’t produce any tar in the lungs either when inhaled, making them a clean option, especially for someone looking for a healthy high.

Already known for their superior cannabis and dispensary grade Delta-9, it’s a no-brainer that Indacloud chose to use hemp for their new collection. When creating the SuperBlunt, Indacloud knew the best way to truly experience the flavors and terpenes that encapsulate the blunt would be by using a hemp wrap.

Courtesy of Indacloud

The Secret Formula

Okay, maybe not so secret since we’re about to spill the beans to you, but this combination is undoubtedly perfection *chefs kiss*. Indacloud has combined the best components of cannabis and rolled them all up into one. Think of a gooey seven-layer bar, but in the form of cannabis… BRB, we’re drooling.

This delicious recipe includes premium CBD flower paired with a splash of CBG and a handful of Delta-9 combined with both THC and THC-O. Throw in some live resin and extra distillate, and wrap it up in a nice juicy hemp wrap. Oh, and we can’t forget the sifted CBG kief coating the exterior. The only thing missing is the cherry on top, which will soon come once sparked. A true pièce de résistance.

Three Blunt Flavors

These potent SuperBlunts offer an excellent high and allow you to taste and experience the terpenes that ooze out upon first lighting. Indulge your senses in three fun and tasty flavors: Grapesauras Rex, Ice Cream, and Notorious Backwoods. Every SuperBlunt contains 3 grams of premium flower, dispensary-grade Delta-9, and the satisfaction of a good high.

Courtesy of Indacloud

Grapesauras Rex

Wake up your senses and your taste buds! This Grapeasaures Rex SuperBlunt is epic. This Sativa dominant blunt packs more grape flavor than you can fit in a T-Rex’s mouth (that’s a lot of flavor). It’s ready to go and light up straight out of the package, dominating the category of blunts. Expect a nice sweet grape flavor with a light piney undertone to bring it all together. Prepare to feel an energetic and buzzy come-up that will rocket you into adventure mode if you lean into it.

Courtesy of Indacloud

Ice Cream

This is a great place to start if you’ve never smoked a blunt. Don’t get us wrong, it’s still strong AF, but the mellow Hybrid feeling is highly comforting. You’ll wow yourself, perhaps even question how one can cross a blunt with Ice Cream?! Keep an open mind and light up this smooth, creamy, sweet, and lightly fruity SuperBlunt. The word flawless would be an understatement when referring to the perfection this high gives—an excellent balance between feeling mellow and letting the challenging parts of the day go.

Courtesy of Indacloud

Notorious Backwoods

Indacloud has combined the true essence of our favorite Notorious rapper with the original blunt-rolling cigar. These two iconic powerhouses transform into the Notorious Backwoods, an out-of-this-world Indica SuperBlunt experience. The flavor is true to OG Backwoods, without the tobacco, recognizable by smooth cigar notes and a light sweetness to make every inhale better than the last. This is the blunt for you if you like cigars, good weed strains, or feeling like royalty.

Blunt Opinion, Check Out SuperBlunts™

It’s time to take advantage of some of the market’s purest, most powerful blunts. There’s a blunt for every occasion with Indacloud’s variety of Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica SuperBlunts. For a limited time, Indacloud is slashing prices and offering a packaged deal on all three SuperBlunts. Treat yourself to some much-needed TLC with an assortment of delicious flavors. It will take a lot of work to choose just one favorite. Luckily, they’ve made that decision easier for you with their limited-time offer of bundling all three SuperBlunts at a discounted price, allowing you to experience all three highs that SuperBlunts offer.

Okay, so let’s review what we’ve learned so far:

Indacloud has created a collection of SuperBlunts, one of the most powerful highs on the market. They use organic ingredients, from the hemp wraps to the flower. SuperBlunts come in 3 kick-ass flavors. Most importantly, the SuperBlunt collection will be heavily discounted for all High Times readers for a limited time.

You’ll also score free shipping!

So, all that’s left to do is claim your offer, sit back, relax, and wait for your SuperBlunts to arrive.