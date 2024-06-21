Popular Ways to Consume Cannabis

There are numerous methods to consume cannabis, but there is no single “best” method. Each provides a distinct experience and benefits, catering to a variety of interests and demands.

Smoking is perhaps the most traditional and extensively used practice, and it produces immediate effects since it is swiftly taken into the bloodstream via the lungs. Vaping, on the other hand, has gained popularity as a potential healthier alternative.

If you don’t like inhaling, edibles could be a good alternative. These cannabis-infused foods and drinks are discreet and deliver a longer-lasting experience, however they take a little longer to take effect. Finally, there are tinctures and oils, which are extremely flexible. They can be taken sublingually or mixed into recipes.

Each approach provides varied levels of dosage and onset time, so when deciding how to take cannabis, consider what works best for your needs and lifestyle.

Let us look at each method in detail.

Smoking Cannabis

Smoking cannabis is a very traditional and still a common way to consume it. This involves lighting the dried buds and inhaling the smoke. It works quickly, so it’s popular for fast relief.

Pipes, Chillums, and Bongs for Smoking Cannabis

Pipes are small and portable, making them a convenient option for on-the-go use. Typically made from materials such as glass, metal, or wood, pipes require minimal preparation and are easy to use. Simply pack the bowl with ground cannabis, ignite, and inhale through the mouthpiece. This method provides a straightforward, no-fuss way to enjoy cannabis.

Bongs, on the other hand, add an element of water filtration to the smoking process. These larger devices, often crafted from glass or acrylic, allow the smoke to pass through water before reaching your lungs, which can result in a smoother and cooler inhalation. This makes bongs a popular choice for those who find regular smoking a bit harsh on the throat and lungs. The filtration process may also help to remove some impurities from the smoke, potentially offering a slightly cleaner experience.

Chillums are for those seeking a more traditional and culturally rich method. Originating from India, these straight, conical pipes are usually made from clay, glass, or stone. Using chillum involves placing ground cannabis in the narrow end, lighting up, and inhaling through the wider end. This method requires a bit more technique compared to pipes and bongs, but it offers a unique, ritualistic experience that many users find deeply satisfying.

Vaping Cannabis

For Gen Z, Vaping is so far the most popular alternative to smoking. By heating cannabis flowers or concentrates at lower temperatures, it creates a smooth vapor ready to be inhaled. Many people, not just Gen Z, like vaping because it’s cleaner and more refined than traditional smoking.

Dabbing

Dabbing is a potent method that involves vaporizing high-THC concentrates known as dabs. This method typically requires a dab rig, which consists of a water pipe fitted with a nail or banger made from materials like quartz, ceramic, or titanium. A blowtorch is used to heat the concentrate before inhaling the vapor through the dab rig. Dabbing offers intense effects due to the high concentration of THC, making it a method favored by experienced users who are looking for a more powerful experience compared to traditional smoking. Because of its potency, dabbing is often approached with caution by newcomers, and users are advised to start with small amounts to gauge their tolerance.

Dry Herb Vaporizers

Dry herb vaporizers are an advanced and health-conscious way to consume cannabis. They heat the flower to a temperature that vaporizes active compounds without burning the plant material, resulting in smooth and flavorful vapor. This method lets you enjoy cannabis’s therapeutic benefits with minimal respiratory risk.

These vaporizers are versatile and user-friendly. Many models feature precise temperature control, enabling you to target specific compounds and flavors.

Dry herb vaporizer maximizes the plant’s natural profile while reducing exposure to harmful byproducts of smoking. With long-lasting vape battery life, they offer extended sessions without the need for frequent recharging. Their discreet and portable design makes them ideal for unobtrusive use.

Edibles, Oils, and Beverages

Edibles

Edibles are food products infused with cannabis extracts, providing a discreet and smoke-free way to consume cannabis. They come in a variety of forms, such as gummies, chocolates, baked goods, and snacks. Edibles offer a longer-lasting and often more intense experience compared to smoking or vaping, but they also take longer to take effect, typically between 30 minutes to 2 hours. Dosage control is crucial to prevent overconsumption, as the effects can be strong and long-lasting.

Oils

Cannabidiol oils are concentrated extracts that can be taken as pills, added to food and drinks, or taken sublingually. These oils are designed to meet different medicinal requirements and preferences and often contain either CBD, THC, or a combination of both. Oils are popular because of their accurate dosage and ease of application. They offer a controlled and consistent experience, making them the preferable option for individuals using cannabis for medical purposes.

Beverages

People now have a familiar method to enjoy cannabis thanks to the rising popularity of drinks infused with cannabis. Teas, coffees, sodas, and alcohol substitutes are available options. Similar to edibles, the effects wear off in 30 to 2 hours. These drinks offer a controlled and enjoyable experience, usually with lower doses for moderate and social use.

Tinctures, Capsules, and Sprays

Tinctures

Tinctures are liquid extracts containing cannabis. They are normally created by immersing cannabis flowers in high-proof alcohol, which extracts the active ingredients. The resulting combination is then filtered and bottled, frequently with flavorings added to enhance taste. Tinctures are typically delivered sublingually, which means a few drops are inserted beneath the tongue and rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream. This approach enables rapid onset of effects as well as exact dosage control.

Capsules

A convenient and enjoyable alternative to smoking or vaping for consuming cannabis is through capsules. They are made of powder or oil that has already been pre-infused with a specific amount of cannabis. This ensures consistent effects every time by making it simple to monitor and control intake. Capsules are ingested orally and pass through the digestive system, which means the onset of effects can be slower compared to tinctures, but the duration of the effects is often longer.

Sprays

Sprays provide another convenient option for cannabis consumption. They can be easily and discretely dosed because they are usually sold in compact bottles with a pump or spray nozzle. Cannabis sprays frequently include liquid cannabinoid extracts, just like tinctures do. They can be sprayed into the mouth directly, or on food and drink to be consumed. Many people find this approach to be a versatile option because it combines ease of usage with a speedy onset.

Topical Applications

Topical applications entail putting cannabis-infused goods directly on the skin. These treatments, including as creams, lotions, and balms, are popular for providing regional relief while avoiding psychoactive consequences. They are perfect for providing targeted pain and inflammation relief.