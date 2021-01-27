Portable Vaporizer, e-Rig or Both? Introducing the Linx Apollo

As we watch Tesla disrupt the automobile industry with electric cars, one might wonder, what about the cannabis vaping industry? The world has been advancing with technological innovations every day. The vaporizer industry is no exception. Most desktop vaporizers offer good hits and flavor but are bulky to carry around, while portable ones offer small size but lack clouds and flavor. The people have been asking for vaping devices that give you the freedom to enjoy the best vaping experiences anywhere you want, however you want!

Choose Your Weapon: Portable Vape, e-Rig or both? Introducing the Linx Apollo

The Linx Apollo, the latest addition from Linx Vapor, is a one of a kind concentrate vaping device. The Linx R&D team seems to have found a perfect balance for the Apollo to stay flexible, compact yet powerful.

With a minimalist shape, the Apollo base is designed to be small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. This power house is packed with fresh ideas and innovative technologies that bridge the gaps between portable and desktop vaporizers. By functioning as two devices in one, the Apollo, and the mindset behind its design, is so novel that we haven’t seen anything similar in the market today.

So how exactly does the Apollo work? In its portable mode, the Apollo can be attached to the included Linx Glass Bubbler and becomes a standalone vaping device to carry around. You will have full airflow control, just like a pipe. When combined with the bubbler’s unique percolator design, the Apollo allows for less air entering the glass, resulting in richer flavor and bigger clouds. In desktop mode, the Apollo can be plugged in a bong to act as an e-rig, replacing the use of torch and removing the risk of burning yourself or overheating /under-heating your concentrates. The Apollo fits any bongs with 14mm or 18mm down stem, male or female. Once plugged in, an airtight seal is created that not only protects the glass bong, but also delivers smooth and milky hits that are unmatched by any other.

Courtesy of Linx Vapor Courtesy of Linx Vapor

Whether you are at the beach or at a party, the Apollo goes with you. But there’s more flexibility the Apollo can offer! The Apollo comes with four pre-programmed temperature settings and a Heat Boost Feature: an unrestricted temperature boost, to give you full control of how hot you want your vapor to be. Cloud chaser may boost to the highest heat setting at any time, while concentrates’ snobs can opt for the low temp vaping for a richer flavor profile and smoother hits. The Apollo also features Smart Heating Technology, delivering larger clouds, longer sessions and the purest vapor, all while using less of your materials. Don’t forget that the Linx Apollo heats up to set temperature in only around 8 seconds, making it the one of the fastest in the industry.

The Apollo is also equipped with Linx’s signature quartz atomizer. This large inlaid atomizer is very versatile, allowing you to put large doses of extracts for recreational sessions or small quantities for microdosing. Quartz is clean and safe to use when heated, and allows for a faster heating time and even heat distribution. The unexposed coils also make the chamber easy to clean and maintain.

Courtesy of Linx Vapor Courtesy of Linx Vapor

The Apollo’s long list of attributes doesn’t stop there. Every Linx Apollo features a 2600mAH large capacity battery, toxin free air path, metal casing, battery indication and a one-year warranty. As with all the Linx vaporizers, the Apollo is heavy metals tested and certified.

Courtesy of Linx Vapor

Courtesy of Linx Vapor

Compared to models easily costing $300 and above with fewer features and accessories, the Apollo is priced extremely competitively at $259.99. This vaping device comes with a comprehensive list of accessories. You will find in the kit a premium and low-profile carrying case, a Linx Apollo base, an all-quartz inlaid atomizer, a carb cap, a portable glass bubbler, a male bong adaptor, a silicone airflow regulator, a dab tool, a cleaning brush and a charging cable.

Whether you are new to extract vaporizers or a seasoned veteran, this little monster will let you blast off anywhere you go!

Courtesy of Linx Vapor

Courtesy of Linx Vapor

Linx Vapor is a SoCal based, health conscious and technology driven vaporizer brand with a mission to expand the boundaries of the market as we know it today. Their cannabis line of vaporizers has landed many top awards by leading industry media such as Forbes, High Times, Gizmodo, Leafly, and Herb.

Try the Apollo for yourself. Learn more about the Apollo at linxvapor.com and see how Linx is shaking things up in the vaporizer industry.

Get yours now at www.linxvapor.com!