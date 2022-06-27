Shop relief and shop sleep is a promise made by Five™ CBD. The company, which produces a wide range of delicious products, delivers on that promise and ships their 5mg gummies to all 50 states. It’s a hemp-derived product that has a 5:1 CBD:THC ratio and similar effects to products any shopper would find in a local dispensary.

Daily Buzz 25mg CBD + 5mg THC Gummies is one of Five™ CBD’s most recent popular products. They’re high in a full spectrum blend of other cannabinoids and terpenes. Five™ CBD is able to ship these beautiful little gummies all across the United States because they are derived from federally legal industrial hemp.

CBD+THC gummies are produced in cGMP compliant facilities. The company prides itself on quality manufacturing. These gummies feature the highest quality CBD+THC extract and up to 6x the minor cannabinoids compared to the competition.

Courtesy of Five™ CBD

These gummies are perfect for vegans as well since they are pectin-based and contain natural ingredients. The company uses natural ingredients, such as organic MCT oil, and has no heavy metals and pesticides.

Five™ CBD calls the effects of their products pleasant but noticeable but not over-plowing, plus recommends starting with one dose per night and/or morning. Don’t dig into a box or container all at once, although it’s tough not to devour these gummies for their delicious flavors. Start nice and easy and go from there until the right dosage is discovered.

The company recommends their gummies for hikes, road trips, yoga, or starting or ending one’s day. Even for a business meeting, these gummies provide a sense of clarity and ease to get work done. The products are soothing and provide a low-key euphoria with a tasty kick. There are a wide range of flavors to choose from, as well, with the Daily Buzz 25mg CBD + 5mg THC Gummies. The original is represented by Blue Razz, Berry, Lemon, and Orange. For Buzz, there’s Blue Razz, Redberry, Lemon, and Orange. In need of a touch of sour, go with Sour Blue Razz, Sour Lemon, Sour Orange, or Sour Redberry. Lastly, for anyone seeking sound sleep, go with Berry.

These gummies are immensely helpful when it comes to restfulness. Five™ CBD is a company that wants to help its consumers rest peacefully, not only party peacefully. The Daily Buzz CBD + MG THC gummies are worth consuming for that reason, but there’s also the Full Spectrum CBD+THC Sleep Gummies with 3 milligrams of melatonin to help.

Courtesy of Five™ CBD

Another highly recommended edible from Five™ CBD is full spectrum CBD+THC chocolates. “Say hello to your new favorite feeling,” that’s how the company describes these delicious treats. They are fully-powered, full-spectrum premium CBD chocolates that pack a lot of taste and feeling. There are two flavors, milk chocolate and sea salt dark chocolate. The milk chocolate is a pleasant feeling that’ll satisfy the taste buds, especially for anyone with a late-night sweet tooth. All Five™ products are available by subscription and come with a hefty discount of up to 50%.

The chocolates provide an enjoyable feeling. They are 50 milligrams in CBD and 2 milligrams in THC. A couple of these chocolate wonders will have one in a relaxing state for hours, depending on their dosage and tolerance. They’re recommended for a good time and certainly creative activities from home. Savor one of these chocolates, wait shortly for them to kick in, and enjoy a low-key feel-good time.

Five™ CBD also sells CBD oil, CBD gummies, and CBD capsules. The company provides a wide range of benefits and options, depending on what a consumer is seeking from their products. On their website, the company asks right off the bat if someone is looking for relaxation, a sleep aid, relief, enhancing one’s wellness routine, or simply put, a nice buzz. Their products check all these boxes and more.

For years, the company has been attempting to ​​redefine full-spectrum CBD. Through proper distillation and chromatography, Five™ CBD produces nothing but high-quality products that are U.S. Hemp Authority-Certified and third-party lab tested. For anyone mindful of the edibles they ingest, Five™ CBD’s products pass all the major tests when it comes to safety and quality with flying colors.

Courtesy of Five™ CBD

Based in Irvine, California, all products are made and sold in the United States. Because the company offers the consumer their CBD directly from the source via online, the prices are more affordable than the competition as well. There are always deals and subscriptions without typical markups on the products.

Over the last few years, the company has been offering discounts to active military, health care workers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, and veterans. It is a 35% discount on already reasonably priced products. Five™ CBD is on a mission to help relieve day-to-day stress for all, notably for those in high-pressure and physically taxing jobs, in every state.

Five™ CBD only continues to grow. Last summer, the company announced a new line of products, including the Daily Buzz 25mg CBD + 5mg THC Gummies and the Five™ CBD is full spectrum CBD+THC chocolates. “Five™ CBD has seen tremendous growth and success by putting innovation at the forefront – we’re continuously evolving the brand at an accelerated pace to meet our customers’ needs and interests,” J.P. Larsen, the Chief Operations Officer, announced at the time. “From new product introductions to packaging redesigns, providing our customers with an understanding of the quality of CBD products they are purchasing is a large goal of this brand. We want to create the best CBD experience possible while providing it at an affordable price point and delivering directly to their door.”

Not only do they deliver directly to the consumer’s door, but they ship fast. The products are cheap, but far from cheap in quality. The gummies are potent, the taste is top shelf, and they are right for a wide range of activities, thanks to the variety of products. Five™ CBD values simplicity and transparency, as well as deliciousness.