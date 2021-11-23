REVIEW: STIIIZY Offers a Gummy Nano-Enhanced Triangle for Every Occasion

When it comes to reviewing cannabis for a living, you can only imagine how many times we’ve crossed paths with different products. Back when we first feasted our eyes on STIIIZY’s vape cartridges, their unique design was the first quality that piqued our attention. At that time (back in 2017), given the unique construction of the carts in comparison to the industry standard vape carts on the market, we were unsure how well this product would actually perform. Would consumers be so loyal to the brand that they trade out their tried-and-true cart batteries in order to consume just STIIIZY products? Fast forward to years later, our question was answered: It was a clear yes!

The fact that this brand has earned its spot as one of the fastest growing cannabis companies, and that we personally have a STIIIZY vape on-hand at almost any occasion, it’s clear to say our concerns about their completely unique design were never realized. This company was on to something epic back in 2017, and its expansion of product offerings only continues to prove that this company is on fire.

This brings us to the relaunch of STIIIZY’s latest high-inducing endeavor—STIIIZY Edibles. To kick off the edibles category right—STIIIZY just introduced its premiere line of Sour Gummy Nano-Enhanced Triangles to the public, which are fast-acting due to having Nanomolecular-Enhanced Live Resin expertly infused into each bite.

Whether you’re looking to go hard, or prefer to keep it mellow and microdosed, STIIIZY has you covered. Each bag of gummies contains a whopping 90mg of THC. You don’t have to go and eat the whole bag at one time, however. The gummies are segmented down into three large triangles (at 30mg each), and from there you can break them down into even smaller triangular-shaped doses, three at 10mg.

What makes these gummies stand out among the crowd of candies comes down to the technology. Utilizing nanomolecular technology, these gummies will deliver cannabis to your bloodstream at a record pace, giving you desired results in warp speed. Edibles have notoriously had a bad rap in the cannabis space, because the effects can often take hours to hit the consumer, leaving a large margin of error for getting “too high.” This leading edible tech makes that a thing of the past.

In our assessment of an assortment of these gummy varieties, two qualities really stood out, beyond the effects: The taste and texture.

Courtesy of STIIIZY

The first offering we tried was the Blue Raspberry Blast Gummies, which is an indica offering. Anticipating the effects of a good indica edible, we decided to take these after dinner and before our bedtime routine of Netflix and chillin’.

Ripping open the triangle shaped package, the sweet smell of blueberry filled the room, transporting our minds to day trips to the local farm where we’d pick fresh berries by the basket-load. Following the instructions on the back of the package, we decided to start out by consuming one-third of a 30mg triangle. The flavor burst made our mouths water, reminiscent of popping a freshly picked blueberry into your mouth.

Within 15 to 20 minutes, we already felt the buzzing effects starting in our limbs and warmly wrapping our minds and body in a relaxing state, much like being snuggled in a cozy blanket next to the fireplace on a winter’s night.

One hour after eating the 10mg triangle and well into our binge-watching of Squid Game (for a second time, mind you), our bodies were heavy and relaxed, prompting us to set the sleep timer on the TV for 30 minutes. These Blueberry gummies proved to be great at not only getting us to sleep, but also providing deep, pain-free slumber through the night, without feeling any kind of head fog come morning.

After such a positive experience with the indica gummies, we didn’t waste any time in trying the next flavor the following morning, which was Caribbean Breeze, a sativa variety. The package alone gives consumers a good preview into what taste they can experience. With green apples, strawberries, citrus fruits and pineapple swimming in a sea of yellow juice on the package, we knew this one was going to be filled with flavor.

The scent of these wasn’t as overpowering as the Blueberry, but the flavor was again spot on. Pineapple came through hard in terms of flavor, with the sugary sweet coating of the gummy providing a welcomed texture that perfectly complemented the tropical taste experience. Our day ahead was going to be a busy Saturday at home, doing chores and finishing up some outdoor projects in the garden. Let’s just say that we opted for a bigger dose, since our experience with just one, 10mg triangle proved to be manageable and positive our first go-round.

After eating two squares and going in the backyard to harvest fruit from our lemon trees, it wasn’t long before the uplifting psychoactive effects kicked in. Suddenly a mundane task of chores in the garden turned all the more enjoyable. The sun was shining brighter, our minds were wandering, the music we were playing sounded better… overall, it was an intense and uplifting experience. While productivity wasn’t necessarily affected, we did find ourselves switching from one task to another, quickly forgetting what we were doing momentarily, truly enjoying the day.

Throughout the day we were able to consume one triangle at a time, about every hour, to keep the effects going strong without putting a damper in our busy day of chores.

The last gummy we tried was the STIIIZY’s Sour Apple Hybrid gummy. We were a little nervous because typically with sour flavors, we’re a little bit sensitive. That said, the flavor was sour, but the sugary sweet coating made it all the more manageable and not overwhelming. Consistent with the other gummies, the effects onset quickly, with us first feeling effects within 20 minutes, and the full body-high set in at about 45 minutes. Starting with one gummy, we decided to pop at second at around 90 minutes, since the effects were strong but satisfying.

Feeling a little stressed after a long weekend (and anticipating a busy work week ahead) the hybrid was helpful in easing our stress and anxiety, without causing us to overthink anything. Instead, we were able to take a nice bike ride around the neighborhood, followed by a spontaneous trip to the store (which very well could have been motivated by a case of the munchies). We found ourselves browsing the aisles in a carefree state, picking up essentials for the week, as well as some spontaneous snacks that we couldn’t resist.

All in all, all three edible varieties delivered on our expectations, giving us varied and enjoyable experiences that didn’t put a damper in whatever activities we had set out to accomplish. From the tasty flavors to the fast-acting properties, these were hands-down some of our favorite edibles we’ve tried to date. There’s nothing like consistency and a fast onset of effects to keep our faith in edibles, and STIIIZY delivers on all that and more.