Scaling Video Surveillance: Cloudastructure’s Breakout Solution

Seems like every time a state legalizes cannabis, another municipal compliance officer gets their wings. Keeping up with stringent security and safety compliance regulations that vary by city, county and state can prove trying for even the most diligent farm or dispensary. Meanwhile, opening a new facility can carry major ramifications for existing company infrastructure as well, and frequently requires rebuilding security infrastructure from the ground up with each little expansion.

Rebuilding infrastructure is the opposite of scaling for success. Every day and every dollar spent trying to meet municipal laws—which are not infrequently at odds with each other—means lost growing time, lost production and lost revenue. But thanks to revolutionary (and now award-winning) Cloudastructure, there’s finally an affordable, cloud-based solution that offers our industry not only the ability to scale more rapidly, but improve your security and save money.

The “Keep Your Cameras” Solution By Cloudastructure

You know how it usually goes: a security provider developing cloud technology offers you a “free” security assessment, and that rapidly transforms into “Congrats! Here’s what you owe for this free assessment, and you have to buy all new cameras before we can help you with a cloud solution!”

Now there’s a company that actually means free assessment. Cloudastructure lets you keep your existing cameras and get a cloud solution, and even if you have some old cameras that just can’t do the job, they replace those for free. Their employees will even help you with installation. Trained to look for all sorts of safety or security concerns, Cloudastructure may even tap into some issues which you—the busy business owner—might have overlooked.

And then there’s the IT assistance. Considering most cannabis businesses do not have their own specialized IT departments, having leading Silicon Valley-based engineers take care of your video surveillance problems ensures optimization, reliability and security. That alone will likely take a tremendous load off the already overburdened shoulders of your own production team.

Pain-Free Installation

Whether you are a veteran business owner switching to Cloudastructure, or a newbie who decides to use their services from opening day onwards, experts at the company are ready to help. They will start by assessing the location in need of surveillance and then share the results with you: how your cameras need to be positioned so that all regulation guidelines are met.

This step may sound simple and self-explanatory, but anybody that’s worked in cannabis will tell you how difficult camera placement can be to figure out. Guidelines demand that certain areas of a facility, such as the cash register at dispensaries, must be observed by a camera at any and all times. Businesses that fail to comply with this rule will receive a violation and may be subjected to a fine.

Once your cameras are all correctly positioned, the Cloud Video Recorder (CVR) is installed. Cloudastructure’s services go beyond hardware, though. Notably, the company’s CVR automatically detects new cameras as well as ones that were already installed and linked to a different server. Where other systems are only compatible with particular brands or models and may therefore require clients to make additional purchases, Cloudastructure’s systems can build on top preexisting setups.

Of course, even the most sophisticated bits of tech become useless if you don’t know how to use them. Cloudastructure designed its intuitive, easy-to-use software applications with the intention of making this normally difficult transition as effortless as possible.

Central monitoring stations allow businesses to view, enhance and upload security footage of any facility from a single location—a huge advantage if your firm operates on a global scale and has to monitor activities over large distances.

Once you’re up and running, Cloudastructure’s surveillance provides a wholly customizable experience for receiving notifications and reviewing issues at any time, from any place. Desktop and mobile applications allow entrepreneurs to gain access to their security footage whenever they need, regardless of where in the world they are. This is another huge advantage when compared to other services, which typically require businesses to log into separate servers for each location. Cloudastructure’s systems can also be accessed by multiple people at the same time. There’s even an option that allows for different levels of security clearance. This way, a low-level employee and third-party members can each receive different types of access.

The variety and volume of secure access is a major time-saver for cannabis businesses as well. Historically, if there was a problem with a particular product, it would have to be recalled from multiple locations. Equally, if a specific security system receives a new update from its service provider, this update often has to be installed manually at each facility.

Being cloud-based, Cloudastructure updates automatically. Since bugs and patches can be administered remotely, this saves on precious IT resources.

Is it Safe? Cybersecurity at Cloudastructure

One would think the interconnectedness and accessibility of Cloudastructure’s surveillance system would make a company’s data more vulnerable to cyberattacks, but this could not be further from the truth. When compared to different types of surveillance systems, businesses partnered with Cloudastructure stand little to no chance of being hacked—and there’s a good reason for that.

First of all, all camera traffic flows through the Cloud Video Recorder and is inaccessible to the outside world. That data is encrypted in transit and at-rest. Multi-factor authentication adds another layer of protection. When you want to review your analytics and/or footage, it is viewed through a VPN that adds yet another layer of encryption and passwords. After reviewing the footage, if you want to share data with a third party (like law enforcement) Cloudastructure ensures that this data is exported across a conceptual one-way street that malware simply cannot enter.

So basically, on top of allowing for data to be safely exchanged between organizations, Cloudastructure employs the same types of security protocols as those used by financial banks.

Partnering with Cloudastructure poses a number of strategic advantages that together allow cannabis businesses to scale quickly and efficiently. Their intuitively designed products minimize the need for IT personnel. Cloudastructure’s Silicon Valley-based engineering team makes sure even the most minute security requirements are met, and in the event of challenges, they offer 24/7 support. Their accessible services enable companies to monitor facilities at their own pace, anywhere and anytime.

Perhaps Cloudastructure’s single greatest benefit is the fact that its surveillance systems are not just scalable, but infinitely scalable. Backed up in the cloud, you have the processing power to monitor any number of locations, no matter how big your business becomes. With Cloudastructure on your side, you’re ready to take on the future.