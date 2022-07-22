Solventless Tsunami: Left Coast Extracts Vape Pods Deliver the Flavor

Fans of magnetic, dual-barrel vape systems are in for a long and steady ride on a rollercoaster of terps. Left Coast Extracts pods are available in dual-barrel form, and the strain-specific extracts are more than worthy of praise. Apart from Left Coast Extracts’ 510 thread pens, cartridges, and Dablicators, the dual-barrel pod system provides consistent deep draws that fits flat and naturally.

San Diego County-based Left Coast Extracts craft solventless-focused concentrates from California-grown flower with quality that carries over in the final product. The company was founded by Alexandria Kometas and Coltin Barody, who comes from a background in the U.S. Navy and presidential honor guard.

At Left Coast Extracts, strains known for their effects are hand-selected for the extraction process, and there’s also an emphasis on the individual consumers and patients. Left Coast offers a variety of solventless consistencies including crumble, diamonds (with over 95% THC), badder, diamonds & sauce, and so on. The company has taken home multiple Cannabis Cup wins over the years at events from Denver, Colorado to Amsterdam with entries such as Jack Herer, a sativa.

The vape pod delivery system is perfect for AirBnb stays or moms and dads who want the vape to hit but also want the odor to be minimal. The pods fit together with the battery stick like a Lego, and it is held together with a magnet. It’s light enough and flat enough to forget it’s in your pocket. It’s interchangeable with similar dual barrel pens; however, Left Coast owns the patent to the pod. The colorful pod boxes provide lab results, and a QR code on the back can be scanned to provide further results.

Courtesy of Left Coast Extracts

Left Coast Extracts Premium Vape Pods Review

I started off my journey with the Gelato Premium Vape Pod (Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) hybrid, which came in a red box. It contained 878 mg of THC and 1.6 mg of CBD. A quick wave of peace and warmth massaged my body. It provided a moderately strong body high—the perfect ballpark of medium potency for aficionados but maybe a bit too much for newbies. All of the Cookies, Sherbinskis, and Mario Guzman goodness is still there in oil form from this popular strain. This one in particular turned up the crank in creativity, and it made me want to create art or start a project.

Next, I opened a yellow box containing another pod with a tiny picture of an ice cream cone melting on a cake. Ice Cream Cake Premium Vape Pod (Cheesecake x Dream Cookie), an indica, contained 901 mg of THC and 1.7 mg of CBD. It’s sweet, tangy, and has a bit of vanilla nut hint. Fire up this cart before a binge on Netflix because you’re going to be somewhat cemented to the couch. It won’t render you into a deflated bog person, but you probably will lose track of time a bit after a couple of hits of the Ice Cream Cake. When I eventually came to my senses, it was a rude awakening into reality, and I remained in a pleasant haze.

NYC Diesel Premium Vape Pod had a refreshingly different taste with 939 mg of THC and 7.7 mg of CBD. I’d recommend this for people seeking out substantial levels of CBD that you’re probably not getting with smoked cannabis. NYC diesel has been around for over 20 years as a killer sativa, a Mexican sativa crossed with an Afghani cut, and it still knocks me out of the park. It provides a full-bodied high with numerous effects on mood, energy, and general well-being. The sweet chem-diesel taste and aroma, however, is the real reason most people gravitate towards NYC Diesel. For some people, it’s a flashback from the past. I took this pen along with me when I went jogging, making the activity quite a bit more enjoyable.

I popped open another pod that also provides a bit more CBD than you typically find in carts. Orangeade Premium Vape Pod, another hybrid, (Tangie x Purple Punch) contained 940 mg of THC and a whopping 9.7 mg of CBD in an orange box. This had the most powerful effect on mood out of any of the pods that I sampled. I can see the potential here for anyone facing mental conditions on their own. Orangeade flower is loaded with humulene and limonene and provides the expected citrus taste, combined with the floral/hops notes. The balanced effect is useful during multiple times of day.

Also check out vape pod flavors such as indicas like Zombie OG and Superman OG Vape Pod or sativas like Jack Herer and Blue Dream.

Leftcoastextracts.info