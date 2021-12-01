Sophisticated Smoker Holiday Gift Guide

As a community, we’re way past the days of smoking out of cheap, poorly designed products that typically don’t last long. Acknowledge your worth and splurge on a luxurious gift that truly represents who you are. Embrace the lifestyle of sophisticated smoking.

As sophisticated smokers, it’s our responsibility to elevate the stigma surrounding cannabis. As motivated, professionally-minded individuals—it’s time to reflect that value. Part of that begins when we improve our smoking accessory selections for our next sesh.

High Times narrowed down some of the finest gifts for our upscale gift guide—suitable for sophisticated smokers.

Session Goods

Session Goods designer line of modern smoking accessories are the perfect gift for the cannabis enthusiast in your life—including yourself. Whether your favorite stoner is into sleek glass bongs, discrete, portable pipes, or classy, compact One Hitters there’s really something for everyone.

Session Goods Bongs are a thoughtful and simple gift for the cannabis lover in your life. Their design is award-winning, high quality, and customizable for just about every cannabis smokers’ style or taste.

Session Goods Pipes are stylish, compact, and perfect for those on the go. Each pipe comes with a silicone sleeve (in seven interchangeable colors) to protect your glass and bag while you’re out and about. Anyone that’s suffered from a broken pipe or ash in their bag knows that this gift idea is ingenious.

Session Goods One Hitters are classy and discrete. A One Hitter is the perfect little piece for that solo session or mini toke in between meals and watching holiday movies. This clever little thing can be packed with your favorite flower, hold a pre-rolled joint or used with the Session Bong—it’s an ideal stocking stuffer. Light up your tree this year with any one of Session’s designer smoking accessories.

Check out Session’s site for special discounts and customizable holiday bundles as the holidays get closer.

Price: Session Bong – $120; Session Pipe – $40; Session One Hitter – $12 sessiongoods.com HELMET HEAD Smell Proof Bags Photo Courtesy of HELMET HEAD As this industry continues to elevate the game, it’s time for you to also step into your highest self. HELMET HEAD Smell Proof Bags will upgrade the way you store your stash. You’ll no longer have to worry about finding secret hiding spots, or use a tin box/shoebox to store your goodies. HELMET HEAD Smell Proof Bags come as advertised: store your favorite and most gassy strains in the bags with confidence that it will fully absorb all smells and keep your surroundings odor-free. These products give you the privacy protection you need at home, in your car and while traveling. When it comes to quality and value, HELMET HEAD’s offerings stand above the competition. Here are some of the benefits: 100 Percent Smell Proof: Every bag features five layers of protection and is lined with a thick, activated carbon layer that absorbs and traps even the strongest of odors. Each bag is 100 percent smell proof tested and approved! Combo Lock: Safety and privacy is important. The combination lock keeps kids, pets, and nosey roommates at bay. Weatherproof: Having fresh herbs are an essential. The water repellent outer shells not only keeps your herbs dry, it will also protect your tech and accessories. If you are in the market for smell proof bags, look no further. HELMET HEAD Bags are large enough for everyday use and durable enough to bring anywhere. Save yourself from those awkward looks in public and those uncomfortable comments of “what’s that smell?” Stay low-key by keeping odors under control.

Price: $22.99-64.99

helmethead.shop

Lowell Herb Co. Hash Wrap

Photo Courtesy of Lowell Advertising Product Photography

Born from countless hours of refining the art of the roll, Lowell Herb Co. is proud to share this limited release of pure, hand-rolled perfection. Made of 100 percent cannabis, the Hash Wrap contains no paper and no additives—the wrap itself is made out of fresh-pressed ice water bubble hash. Each Hash Wrap is hand-rolled by their experts and contains a glass tip for a clean, smooth draw every time. Every Hash Wrap contains a high THC percentage from 1G of hash fused and packed with 0.8g of flower. A limited release, stock up on these while you can!

Price: $45

helmethead.shop

The Brigata – Omerta Smell Proof Padded Duffle with Lock

Photo Courtesy of Dime Bags

The best gift for smoker-friendly glass protection is Dime Bags Omerta Brigata, a completely smell proof padded duffle that includes a three-digit combo lock. Available in three sizes (10”, 15”, & 17”), this carbon lined duffle hugs pipes, bongs, rigs and hookah with 360° protection and boasts a super soft and luxurious shed-proof velour interior with convenient padded pockets.

Regardless of residual bong water smells or stowing away a favorite strain in the secret pocket, this bag will keep that dank smell confined to the padded bag with no worries. Priceless pieces will be kept extra secure thanks to the zipper lock (with customizable code) to keep prying eyes out. The Brigata currently comes in three discreet bag colors: black, camo and green.

Customizing any Dime Bag with some personal flair is easy—add some art to the smell proof bag by switching out the Omerta Logo label with one of Dime Bags 100+ removable velcro patches.

No matter what style smoker, a Dime Bags Omerta Brigata is the perfect discreet, smell proof and lockable gift.

Price: $64.99-109.99

dimebags.com

The Happiest Hour Terpene-Infused Shots

Photo Courtesy of Happiest Hour

The Companion Collection, also known as “The Stoner Stocking Stuffer of the Year” is something you’re not going to want to miss. You’re a sophisticated smoker, so you already know all about terpenes, right? The Happiest Hour creates terpene-infused bevs with a higher purpose—to craft your cannabis experience! Whether you want to Intensify your high, Wake up, Calm down, Mend, or Sleep—enjoy before you partake to bring your flower to new heights.

Price: $20 – Use promo code HIGHTIMES to get $5 off your order

happiesthour.com

Pearl by Taste the Flower

Photo Courtesy of Taste The Flower

The cannabis being produced these days is immaculate. It’s beautiful, potent, and delicious, and anyone who considers themselves a purist truly values and savors the flavor of their buds. Enter the Pearl by Taste The Flower—this unique smoking piece was created to highlight the natural flavors of cannabis, for those who want to preserve the taste and integrity of high-quality flower. The pearl is an easy-to-clean, compact device made to deliver a smoke with untainted flavor and killer style. A sleek alternative to a traditional glass pipe, the body is made from organic vegetable ivory and topped with a smooth wooden mouthpiece. To use, simply open the top, pack with your favorite flower, light with the hemp wick and enjoy. The Pearl is handmade and vegan, fits in the palm of your hand, and is built to last—for the smokers who know the heartbreak of a shattered glass piece, the rugged strength of vegetable ivory means the Pearl will be a long-term addition to your smoking collection. It’s sexy, earthy and the perfect gift for your favorite smoker who appreciates the complexities of some perfect flower. The product can be purchased at www.tastetheflower.com.

Price: $40

tastetheflower.com

TOQi 510 Cartridge Holder

Photo Courtesy of TOQi

Discover the new ritual of storing your 510 cartridges between uses with the TOQi 510 Cartridge Holder. This is the perfect accessory for the sophisticated smoker who likes to rotate their carts. Precision cut single aluminum blocks available in silver or gold, the TOQi Cartridge Holder holds up to six cartridges, blocking UV light from degrading the cannabis potency. Tuck the ergonomically designed holder away in a drawer or show those cartridges off. The TOQi Cartridge Holder keeps mouthpieces sanitary and pools oil and waxes at the bottom, where they’re meant to be, helping get every last drop. Just drop in to store and get ready for the next cartridge experience.

Price: $24.95

mytoqi.com

Books, Calendars, Puzzles and Gifts

Photo Courtesy of Workman

The perfect gift for every type of cannabis enthusiast on your list—from your puzzle-crazed friend with a penchant for fine art to the dispensary worker looking to up their knowledge.

High Art 2022 Wall Calendar & Puzzle: A hilarious, cannabis-fueled parody of fine art available as both a 2022 Wall Calendar and a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. High Art reimagines priceless masterpieces as if the artists and their subjects loved their weed (and who knows, maybe they did!).

A Woman’s Guide to Cannabis: A handbook to demystifying the world of weed, whether it’s being used for pain relief, a moment of calm, or a fit of giggles, written specifically for women looking to enhance their knowledge.

Gastro Obscura: Created by the ever-curious minds behind Atlas Obscura, this breathtaking guide transforms our sense of what people around the world eat and drink.

Get 20% off your purchase on workman.com with promo code HIGH21 now through 12/31!

Price: Varies

workman.com

CBD Living Freeze

Photo Courtesy of CBD Living

Got muscle pain from shoveling the snowy driveway, working out or a chronic condition? CBD Living Freeze is here to help. This best-selling cold therapy product infuses Broad Spectrum Nano CBD with menthol to soothe inflamed or painful muscles. CBD Living’s Proprietary Skin Retention Technology allows the CBD molecules to better penetrate the layers of the skin, and stay on the skin longer, for lasting relief.

CBD Living Freeze is available in both roll-on and airless pump styles, and in 300 mg, 750 mg, 1500 mg and 4500 mg strengths to tackle even the toughest pain.

Price: MSRP $30 (300 mg) – $180 (4500 mg)

cbdliving.com

The Valet

Photo Courtesy of Tetra

This exclusive design was created by Sophie Lou Jacobsen for Tetra, the Smoking Accessories brand created and curated by the founder of Sight Unseen. The Valet is available exclusively from Tetra. The Valet provides a dedicated place to keep your vape products when not in use. At an angle that’s optimal for oil cartridge storage, the Valet can also be used to hold your phone, keep your iPad hands-free or as a beautiful place to display a book.

Price: $88

shop-tetra.com