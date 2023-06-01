Take a Trip to the Dark Side of the Shroom’s Amanita Mushroom Gummies

Derived from a high-quality Amanita muscaria extract, each bag is packed full of 2500mg of Amanita muscaria. Dark Side has been specifically formulated to be extremely potent and the most convenient Amanita muscaria product on the market today. “After numerous months of perfecting the dosage and users experience, we finally knew we had a product that delivers an experience for psychonauts and first timers would love.” – Owner of Dark Side of the Shroom.

With the popularity of psilocybin and other psychedelics growing by the day. Dark Side of the Shroom’s Amanita Mushroom Gummies are the perfect entry-level product to try. Instead of an overly intense experience, Dark Side’s Amanita Gummies deliver relaxing psychedelic effects.

If you are ready to take a trip to the Dark Side, then Dark Side of the Shroom’s Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies are for you!

Is Amanita muscaria Different Than Psilocybin?

100 times over YES! Psilocybin users are familiar with the “blast off” effect from an average dose that is usually called a “come-up” feeling. At this stage your stomach erupts into butterflies, your mouth starts to water like a river, and your hands are damp as a wet towel. However, users of Amanita get a relaxing psychedelic high from the compound muscimol, making them lay on the couch instead of stripping nude outside in front of the neighbors. Both amanita and psilocybin have a peak in effects anywhere from 2 to 3 hours after initial effects kick in. After coming down from a large dose of amanita you will sleep like a baby. Expect the opposite when coming down from psilocybin, expect to be wired and unable to chill out. Seasoned psychonauts know if you want to sleep after using psilocybin, THC will do the trick. Find out more at FAQ (darksideoftheshroom.com).

Amanita Effects:

Relaxation

Disassociation

Stress-relief

Dream-like

Dysmetropsia

Psilocybin Effects:

Restless

Adventurous

Enthusiastic

Hallucinations

Phantasmagoria

How Is This a Legal Product?

Amanita’s active compounds are Muscimol, Ibotenic Acid, and Muscarine. Even though all three of these compounds are psychoactive, none of them are federally illegal in the U.S. The only state amanita’s compounds are illegal is Louisiana. Both muscimol and ibotenic acid are used for research purposes giving amanita’s active compounds potential legal backing in the U.S.

Isn’t Amanita muscaria Dangerous?

Absolutely, Amanita muscaria in its raw form is poisonous, and just as dangerous if not prepared properly. Dark Side of the Shroom is manufactured at a GMP certified facility with labs done routinely checking for metals, residue, or any toxins. The lab reports also show trace amounts of ibotenic acid. High levels of ibotenic acid can spell trouble for users, that’s why it’s very important to have your product tested if labs are not provided. If you are concerned about the safety of an Amanita muscaria, feel free to look at Dark Side of the Shroom’s labs at Lab Reports (darksideoftheshroom.com) for an example of a safe product.

How Many Should Someone Take?

It is recommended to start with ½ a gummy to a full gummy on an empty stomach, wait 45 to 60 minutes prior to taking more. The effects of each gummy can vary per individual, so it is recommended to start with a low dose and slowly work up to a larger dose. When users brew their own Amanita muscaria teas, they use 12 to 15 grams of dried Amanita muscaria.

Dosage:

It is recommended to have an empty stomach, at least 3 hours after your last meal, prior to using amanita products. Following this preparation aligns with how Amanita muscaria was used in the past by Shamans and spiritual seekers. In theory, this allows the body to breakdown the psychoactive compounds found in Amanita muscaria in the most effective way.

What Flavor Is Right For Me?

Each flavor contains the same highly potent Amanita muscaria formula equating to 500MG of pure Amanita muscaria extract per gummy. All Dark Side of the Shroom’s Mushroom Gummies flavors are vegan. Choosing which flavor all comes down to your own preferences.

Blue Razz:

Introducing Dark Side’s Blue Razz flavored Amanita Muscaria Mushroom gummies, made with 500mg of high-quality Amanita muscaria extract per gummy. These delicious gummies offer a tangy, fruity mix of fresh Blueberries and a touch of Raspberry, making them the perfect way to enjoy the benefits of Amanita muscaria. Each gummy is carefully crafted for a consistent and enjoyable experience.

Watermelon:

Experience the delicious taste of summer all year round with our Watermelon flavored Amanita Muscaria Mushroom gummies. The juicy and refreshing watermelon flavor makes these gummies a tasty and convenient way to enjoy the benefits of Amanita muscaria.

Berry Blend:

Indulge in a delicious blend of berry flavors with our Berry Blend flavored Amanita Muscaria Mushroom gummies. The sweet and juicy berry flavor makes these gummies a convenient and tasty way to enjoy the benefits of Amanita muscaria.

Blood Orange:

Satisfy your cravings for a sweet and tangy treat with our Blood Orange flavored Amanita Muscaria Mushroom gummies. The delicious blood orange flavor makes these gummies a convenient and tasty way to enjoy the benefits of Amanita muscaria.

Still Unsure? Here is A Little Bit About Who Dark Side of the Shroom is…

Our mission is to make an all-natural, safe, and legal psychedelic product accessible to every adult interested in trying psychedelics. At the forefront of that mission is making education on Amanita muscaria fully accessible to the market in a way that can be understood by people completely new to psychedelics. We are working on adding content like educational cards explaining what Amanita muscaria is to go along with all orders. With this type of marketing material, we will lay the groundwork for key details on amanita and help consumers decide if it is right for them. As a brand, we see plenty of new potential benefits on the horizon as more people begin using or experimenting with Amanita muscaria. We are looking to the horizon when it comes to our next innovation, we see it as a wide-open frontier with endless possibilities. We hope you’ll join us on a Trip to the Dark Side.