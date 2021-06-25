Get Ready for Take-off With Galaxy Treats Delta-8 Gummies

According to the latest Hemp Benchmarks report, the demand for Delta-8 THC (also known as Delta 8 or D8) is rapidly escalating.

To meet the skyrocketing consumer demand, SoCal-based Galaxy Treats recently launched an affordably priced line of high-quality, Delta-8 THC gummies.

Recognized by its fun, space-themed branding and iconic astronaut logo, Galaxy Treats quickly became wildly popular amongst consumers and businesses alike.

The Rise of Delta-8 THC in the U.S.

While Delta-8 THC was almost unknown a year or so ago, and CBD was the hottest trend in cannabis, today, some hemp/CBD retailers are now seeing as much as 20 percent of their sales attributed to Delta-8 products.

The popularity of Delta-8 can primarily be attributed to its current, grey-legal status and psychoactive, therapeutic nature due to its similarity to the infamous Delta-9 THC, which is federally illegal in the United States.

While Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC are both different forms of THC, they are not the same exact cannabinoid. Because of this, Delta-8 THC does not fall under the same legal regulations as Delta-9 THC, and is not federally illegal.

So what’s the difference between these two forms of THC then?

Scientifically speaking, Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC are only different due to a few molecular arrangements.

Both cannabinoids interact with the endocannabinoid system, and both have psychoactive effects; however, Delta-8 THC is not quite as potent, and possibly even more therapeutic by nature, than Delta-9 THC.

With Delta-9 still restricted in numerous states across the country where cannabis is illegal for adult use or any use in some cases, Delta-8 THC is rapidly growing as a legal alternative.

Introducing a New Leader in the New Cannabis Sector

Featuring its signature lineup of Delta-8 THC gummies, Galaxy Treats has positioned itself to become a leader in the alternative-THC realm.

The company prides itself on being USA-based and producing only top-quality products at a reasonable price. Their line of gummies, affectionately dubbed as “Moon Babies,” offers customers third-party, lab-tested gummies that contain 25mg of Delta-8 THC each. Moon Babies are available in four signature flavors, including Mars Mango, Starberry, Bluerazz Rocket, and Solar Summer.

“Delta-8 THC is new to the industrial hemp industry with lots of beneficial research orbiting around it. We’re excited to give people a reliable Delta-8 THC product at a reasonable price point,” said Bryan Garrison, CEO of Galaxy Treats.

Beware of Low-Quality Delta 8 Products—Only Trust the Best

When it comes to purchasing any Delta-8 THC product, it is critical that buyers look for companies like Galaxy Treats that have products tested for potency and cannabinoids by a third-party laboratory.

Galaxy Treats openly offers a Certificate of Analysis on their website which shows the gummies don’t contain over 0.3 percent Delta-9 THC but do contain 25mg of Delta-8 THC as promised.

Galaxy Treats Moon Babies Delta-8 THC gummies are available online and at select retail locations for consumer purchase. Galaxy Treats is also open to wholesale inquiries for retailers who would like to stock their products.

When asked what makes Galaxy Treats different, the CEO says earnestly and with a smile, “Premium quality with prices out of this galaxy.”

