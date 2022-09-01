Everything There is to Know About THC-H

It seems like every time we blink, there’s a new cannabinoid that was discovered from the hemp plant which promises to be the next big thing on the market. Right now, that cannabinoid is THC-H, aka tetrahydrocannabihexol, which is a hexyl homolog of THC that has been discovered only very recently. Despite how new it is, it’s already becoming a strongly in-demand cannabinoid thanks to its unique high that has to be tried to be believed.

THC-H is the second most potent cannabinoid in all of the hemp plant, with a strength thought to be 25 times stronger than regular THC. Yes, 25 times stronger. If you’re wondering what makes this cannabinoid so special amidst the 100-plus others in the plant, you’ll want to read on.

Let's explore what we do know so far, and where you can find authentic, effective, and high-quality THC-H products.

What Exactly is THC-H?

Like we said, THC-H is a hexyl homolog of Delta 9 THC, so the molecules between the two cannabinoids are identical, but are arranged uniquely to have distinctive properties from one another. However, there are also many properties in common—mainly that tetrahydrocannabihexol can get you high, which is, of course, the biggest part of its appeal.

What Has Research Shown Us About THC-H?

Tetrahydrocannabihexol was only discovered in 2020—In fact, by the same team of cannabis researchers in Italy who discovered THC-P (tetrahydrocannabiphorol) just a year prior. The cannabinoid has been isolated and analyzed to some extent, but in terms of studies regarding its therapeutic uses, we’ll have to wait on that, as it always takes time for clinical researchers to fully study newly discovered cannabis derivatives. There’s a little information out there about THC-H’s properties, mainly in the chemical sense, which can be found here.

What are the Effects and Benefits?

In terms of anecdotal evidence, Binoid has around 200 reviews of THC-H so far, and most acknowledge effects and benefits for pain, sleep insomnia, and anxiety as the biggest takeaways. On top of that, many describe the high and experience as being one of a kind, and enjoyable as an all around great experience.

What’s the High Like, and Why is it So Special?

What we do know so far is that THC-H is considered, according to the researchers that discovered it, to be the second most psychoactive cannabinoid in hemp following THC-P. In terms of what the high feels like, a lot of people compare it to THC-P.

That means that with tetrahydrocannabihexol, you can expect a deeply profound sense of euphoria along with a relaxing sensation in the body and mind. In fact, this cannabinoid seems to have a particular reputation for its body high, which people say is out of this world. Another interesting thing to note is that people say that THC-H’s high lasts longer than what we commonly expect from psychoactive cannabinoids—perhaps twice as long, according to users who have had it.

Can THC-H Do Anything Else?

Again, since tetrahydrocannabihexol is still extremely new—one of the newest cannabinoids to be discovered, in fact—you’re just not going to find clinical data and studies on its potential therapeutic uses, such as effects on inflammation, migraines, anxiety, sleep, appetite, and so on. These studies take time to do, and the cannabinoid hasn’t been around long enough. At the same time, these studies shouldn’t be rushed, so it’s important to be patient as they will be done as THC-H grows in popularity.

Of course, keep in mind that all cannabinoids work with various cannabinoid receptors throughout the body in order to regulate physiological functions. In other words, THC-H certainly can do more than get us high—We just don’t know the specifics of its uses yet.

Is It Legal?

According to federal law, tetrahydrocannabihexol is a perfectly legal cannabinoid as long as it comes from the hemp plant, which all commercial THC-H products do. That’s because it’s protected under the 2018 Farm Bill, which is the same law that made cannabinoids like CBD and Delta 8 legal. The Farm Bill states that all hemp derivatives are legal as long as they contain no more than 0.3% Delta 9 THC by dry weight. With THC-H being an entirely different cannabinoid from Delta 9, there’s no issue.

At the same time, a number of states have made blanket bans on psychoactive cannabinoids, which means that THC-H cannot legally be sold to you if you live in one of the following states:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Idaho

Iowa

Mississippi

Montana

Nevada

New York

North Dakota

Oregon

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

Washington

Where can you Buy the Best THC-H Products and Vape Cartridges?

THC-H distillate, which is a purified extract, can be incorporated into any type of product that you’ve seen with other cannabinoids. But, for the time being, there are certain product types that are far more common than others, as companies roll out their own lines of THC-H formulas.

THC-H Vapes : THC-H vape cartridges as well as disposables offer potent, fast-acting effects in a variety of strains.

THC-H vape cartridges as well as disposables offer potent, fast-acting effects in a variety of strains. THC-H Tinctures : THC-H oils come in dropper bottles, meant for sublingual administration, which can produce a moderately strong high for up to 4-6 hours.

THC-H oils come in dropper bottles, meant for sublingual administration, which can produce a moderately strong high for up to 4-6 hours. THC-H Gummies: THC-H edibles offer great flavor and deliver up to eight hours of intoxicating effects.

THC-H edibles offer great flavor and deliver up to eight hours of intoxicating effects. THC-H Bundles: You can buy THC-H products for an amazing and affordable bundle price from Binoid if you are looking to stock up on some products you find effective for you.

How Do I Know I’m Getting Only Top-Quality and Authentic THC-H?

As you probably know, not all tetrahydrocannabihexol on the market is created equally. A lot of work goes into producing an exceptionally effective and clean THC-H product. So, when shopping for this new cannabinoid, look for the following indicators of product excellence:

Lab Reports: As with any hemp product, always make sure you’re buying from a company that publishes their third-party lab reports on their website, where you’ll find unbiased data about the product’s purity, legal compliance, safety, and more.

As with any hemp product, always make sure you’re buying from a company that publishes their third-party lab reports on their website, where you’ll find unbiased data about the product’s purity, legal compliance, safety, and more. Company Reputation: Read the reviews before buying THC-H from a particular company to make sure that people have good things to say about their products.

Read the reviews before buying THC-H from a particular company to make sure that people have good things to say about their products. Product Availability: Always look at the full selection of products offered to make sure that you’re choosing exactly what you want out of your THC-H experience, according to strain, delivery method, potency, etc.

Always look at the full selection of products offered to make sure that you’re choosing exactly what you want out of your THC-H experience, according to strain, delivery method, potency, etc. Ingredients: Carefully read through the ingredients of a THC-H product to avoid formulas loaded with additives, fillers, and toxins.

Carefully read through the ingredients of a THC-H product to avoid formulas loaded with additives, fillers, and toxins. Hemp Sourcing: Find a company that uses only locally grown, organic hemp, which will be fresher and free of pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides.

THC-H Products

THC-H was one of the first cannabinoids to be made available in various product formats. Currently, there is a selection of THC-H Vapes, Gummies, Tinctures and more that allows for an entirely one-of-a-kind high.

THC-H vape cartridges are particularly popular, offering a wide selection of sought-after strains with which you can enjoy this remarkably potent psychoactive cannabinoid.

If you're seeking out high-quality tetrahydrocannabihexol, look for products that meet quality standards to find the perfect formula for your needs.