The Hemp Doctor: The Benefits of Blending Cannabinoids

What could be better than a single cannabinoid? Blending multiple cannabinoids, of course. You may be wondering, why is this method of consumption so popular? Are there potential advantages of combining cannabinoids? The answer is yes; the benefits are numerous. Here we explain the importance of this particular strategy and how blending cannabinoids can enhance your overall experience.

First, a quick definition of what cannabis and hemp are. Cannabis and hemp plants are two different varieties of the C. sativa plant. Both contain CBD and THC along with over 540 other substances. The main difference between the two plants is the amount of each compound they contain.

CBD is non-intoxicating and comes from the hemp plant. Hemp generally contains more CBD and less THC. While cannabis plants contain more THC and less CBD. Delta 9 THC (or D9) and cannabidiol (CBD) are two of the most common cannabinoids found in the flowering cannabis plant. There are several others such as cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN), Delta 8 THC (D8), and so on.

It’s the interaction between these substances and the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS) which helps to regulate specific functions such as appetite, pain perception, the immune system and more. Some of the benefits of hemp-derived products include heightened sensory perception, relaxation, etc. The possible short- and long-term effects are dry mouth, drowsiness, and in some cases, paranoia, etc.

The compounds found in cannabis and hemp can be processed into many different formats, providing adult consumers with a wide selection of wellness products. The current market in the U.S. has a variety of edibles, tinctures, vapes, and more. These products can be classified into three types: isolate, broad spectrum, or full spectrum.

Isolate: This term refers to a form of cannabis or hemp extract which contains one single cannabinoid, typically CBD.

Broad spectrum: A term describing cannabis or hemp extracts which are made without THC but have all the remaining compounds.

Full spectrum: These cannabis or hemp extracts contain (or combine) ALL the available compounds, including THC. The concept is similar to whole plant medicine.

The Entourage Effect: What is it?

Research done in the late 1990s suggests a potential synergy may exist between compounds. This mechanism is called the Entourage Effect. Each compound can have a certain effect on its own, but when consumed together could create an enhanced experience. One example is that some experts think it might be possible for CBD to reduce the euphoria from THC, which can be ideal for some consumers.

Another is that terpenes may also play a role and are important to the overall effects. When exploring the added therapeutic benefits of cannabis and hemp, look for full or broad spectrum formulations. Each consumer’s experience will vary depending on the product’s potency and individual tolerance.

Cannabinoids Customized

Can Cannabinoids Be Mixed?

Yes, you can combine cannabinoids. As we mentioned above, the compounds in these flowering Cannabaceae plants work better together. Unless you prefer not to consume full or broad spectrum products, we think this strategy is the most efficient way to consume.

Furthermore, hemp-derived products are seen as safe and effective with few health risks. When shopping for cannabis, avoid purchasing products from retailers who do not provide COAs (certificate of analysis) for each product. This analysis assures the consumer that the product has been tested and cleared of heavy metals, pesticides, residual solvents, etc. Since you can use cannabis/hemp at your own discretion, it is important to choose quality products.

What Makes Blending Compounds So Popular?

There are some practical reasons for blending cannabinoids (or cultivars). The first reason is value. If you want optimal results from a hemp product, for the best price, you should look for full or broad spectrum formulations. The second reason is fairly straightforward. Consumers will sometimes blend different cultivars to adjust the taste or enhance the effects. This strategy makes customizing your experience possible!

Are Hemp-derived Products Legal in the U.S.?

At this time, hemp-derived products are federally regulated and legal for sale in most states. However, cannabis products remain illegal across the country on a federal level. In order for the cannabinoid, THC to be legal it must be sourced from hemp and contain a maximum of 0.3% D9 by dry weight. Although these products are derived from hemp, many of the cannabinoids can have intoxicating effects. For this reason, it is recommended to start with lower doses, and increase as needed for desired effect.

Our Top 5 Cannabinoid Combining Concoctions Include:

You Are in the Driver’s Seat!

Many things are better together, like macaroni and cheese or pen and paper. Why not enjoy all the benefits that hemp has to offer? Rather than restrict yourself to just one cannabinoid, embrace all 500-plus available substances.

Particularly if you are looking to achieve a certain effect, consuming full and broad spectrum products can be a great option. After all, this is the way cannabis and hemp have been used since the beginning of time. It’s only recently that cannabinoids have been isolated. Blending cannabinoids is popular for good reason. Allowing consumers to take advantage of the entourage effect, which is the ultimate in self-care. You are in control of your health and wellness, enjoy experimenting and consume responsibly.

