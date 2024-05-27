Maybe you’ve been hearing about THCA Snow Caps aka THCA Snowballs, which are slowly becoming a very in-demand product on the hemp market, as more and more customers are gravitating toward high-potency flower products. THCA snowcaps, also known as snowcaps, are named after their frosty appearance, and they are extremely potent, making them great for those who crave an extra-strong THCA kick.

If you’re curious to know what THCA snowcaps can offer to hemp enthusiasts, stick around folks, because we’ll be explaining what they are, how they’re made, and how to grab the highest-quality snowballs that are out there today.

And if you want to try THCA Snow Caps use our code HIGHTIMES25 for 25% off while being treated to fast and free shipping here.

THCA Snow Caps: What’s all The Hype About?

First up, we want to shed light on exactly what THCA Snowcaps are. We’re all familiar with THCA flower, which is hemp-derived flower buds that are bred carefully to produce a high concentration of THCA. THCA, of course, is tetrahydrocannabinolic acid, aka delta 9’s raw form, which turns into delta 9 when it’s exposed to a specific temperature, which can be achieved through smoking, vaping, or cooking/baking with the flower buds.

THCA flower is hugely popular because it’s chemically identical to weed, while being protected under federal law. THCA snowballs take the concept to a new level, by coating each high-THCA flower bud in THCA diamond dust. THCA diamonds are purified/

THCA cannabinoid, which naturally takes on a crystalline form. Odorless, colorless, and flavorless, THCA diamonds are pure THCA, meaning that their potency is high, and they, like the flower, actually provide delta 9 THC once heated.

THCA diamond dust is the result of crushing the diamonds into a fine power. By coating each bud in this powder, you get a flower bud that has an outstanding THCA concentration – up to 80%, in fact, while traditional flower buds rarely exceed 30%.

Regular vs. Exotic THCA Snow Caps

THCA snow caps are used interchangeably with THCA flower buds. You can smoke them, vape them, bake with them, or what have you, with no difference between how they’re utilized vs. standard flower. And, they’re cultivated just like regular flower, since again, the only difference is that THCA snowcaps are rolled in diamond dust after the curing process is complete.

With that being said, THCA Snow Caps, like THCA flower, can vary in terms of how they’re cultivated. All THCA flower comes from industrial hemp, which can be grown indoors, outdoors, or in a greenhouse, with all kinds of different techniques used to ensure the best outcome of the flower buds themselves.

Exotic THCA snowcaps come from exotic THCA flower buds, and this distinctive classification speaks to the exceptional quality and high THCA percentage that customers are in for. In order to be considered exotic, THCA flower must have the following qualities:

Must be grown in small batches, with special attention paid to each individual plant.

Must come in strains that have prestigious genetics.

Must have a uniquely fragrant aroma and satisfying flavor.

The buds must be aesthetically pleasing, and hand-trimmed.

THCA snowcaps, therefore, are going to be a step above the rest, as this is the highest caliber of quality that you can find. It should be pointed out that most exotic THCA flower is grown indoors, as it’s easier to control the outcome of the buds through manipulation of light, temperature, and so on, all of which play a major role in the development of the desirable cannabinoids and terpenes in the plant.

Who Would Benefit Most from THCA Snowballs?

Again, THCA Snowballs are a high-potency product, which means that they’re best for someone who already has a good THC tolerance. Because THCA converts into delta 9 THC when flower is consumed, the high you can get from using snowballs is pretty intense. For those who find that regular flower is too mild for them, that’s a good thing.

Also, remember, THCA snowcaps offer tremendous value. They’re so powerful that a little goes a long way, basically stretching out your supply so you can go longer between having to reup.

Are THCA Snowballs the Same as THCA Moonrocks?

You will see THCA snowcaps confused for THCA moonrocks pretty frequently, but these are ultimately two different products. THCA moonrocks are THCA flower buds infused with THCA distillate and covered in kief, which is a full-spectrum powder that naturally falls off of the trichomes of the buds. This is different from THCA snowcaps, which are more potent, as they’re covered in a thick layer of pure THCA diamond dust.

Buy THCA Snow Caps Online at Bloomz!

THCA Snow Caps are the next big thing on the hemp market, and Bloomz has you covered with outstanding, high-quality and well-crafted THCA Snowballs, combining the most exceptional flower with pure THCA diamonds for max potency and max satisfaction.

Bloomz has over 4,000 five-star customer reviews, over 100,000 loyal customers, fast and free shipping, 24/7 customer service, and best of all the strongest THCA Snow Caps on the market with flower above 30% potency. It does not get much better than that!

You will be able to enjoy boutique-level and indoor-grown THCA snowballs, available in 3.5g and 7g options, which are made using organically homegrown buds that’re already high in tetrahydrocannabinolic acid, rolled in Bloomz signature 99% pure THCA diamond dust. The extravagant potency of these snowcaps means that you’re in for a high that’s out of this world.

Best of all you get to explore all 4 strains while finding satisfaction on a whole new level – 2 “standard” and 2 “exotic” strains.

THCA Snowball Indoor Premium Strains

THCA Snowcaps are Indoor High Percentage THCA Flower covered in potent and pure THCA Isolate. Ideal for connoisseurs seeking the highest quality and intensity, these THCA snowcaps deliver a powerful experience in every puff. You can truly elevate your sessions with the purest, most potent THCA SnowCaps on the market.

MAC

MAC is a 50/50 hybrid short for Miracle Alien Cookies, with roughly 24% THCA. Its carefree high is legendary, offering a feeling of relief in the mind and body, as you stay calm yet uplifted throughout the experience. It’s a dank strain with pungent notes of diesel, citrus, and earthiness.

Pineapple OG

A cross between Pineapple Express and OG Kush, Pineapple OG is a superstar of a cultivar, with about 26% THCA, and a 70% sativa orientation. It’s a sociable strain that can make you feel chatty, euphoric, and like all is right in the world, and can relax the body without sedating you.

THCA Snowball Gold Line Premium Strains

This is Exotic THCA Flower used with these snowcaps in order to create the strongest and best batches of farm-grown THCA Flower around. Combined with pure THCA Isolate, this Snowcaps THCA Flower is the top choice on the hemp marketplace.

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel is a 90% sativa-dominant hybrid that’s legendary, with its powerful notes of diesel and sour lemons, and its ability to offer up a major boost in energy, chattiness, and creativity.

Mendo Purps

Mendo Purps is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid with roughly 22% THC, known for its ability to give you fits of giggles, acting as the perfect social strain for when you want to partake with your friends.

Bloomz THCA Flower Offers High Potency for Maximum Satisfaction!

Overall, if you’re looking to get as high as possible off of THCA Snowcaps , then you have found your new favorite flower brand: Bloomz. Here, you can explore 2 distinctive product lines, both offering high levels of THCA that you know and love.

Head on over to Bloomz and check out their selection, keeping in mind that their Gold Line Snowcaps delivers the highest THCA levels you will discover on the hemp marketplace today and don’t forget to use the code HIGHTIMES25 for 25% off while being treated to fast shipping so that you can take advantage of this THCA Snow Caps.

To Buy Brand New THCA Snowcaps Click Here