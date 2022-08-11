The Pulsar Sipper is Changing the Way we Consume Cannabis

At Pulsar, they believe quality concentrates deserve their own decanter of sorts. Now with the new Pulsar Sipper, the concentrates or 510 carts of your preference can truly be sipped and savored to their fullest potential.

The retro look of this product resembles a lava lamp, but besides the retro style, there is nothing old-fashioned about this cutting-edge design. This autofill bubbler is hands-free and user-friendly. Just activate the one-button touchpad, and you can control the heat, monitor the battery life, and know it all at a glance. When the battery is low, it’s easy to charge up with the USB-C cable included in the box that doubles as a convenient storage case.

One of the coolest things about this product is the autofill model. If you tap the touchpad twice, the pump inside fills the bubbler chamber with water-cooled vapor just begging for you to sip back and relax! If you’re feeling really opulent, you can even detach the bubbler cup from the base, and inhale like the king, queen, or sovereign that you are!

Best of all, the Sipper works with both 510 cartridges and concentrates, a real bonus, since this is rare. On top of that, the Sipper’s bubbler chamber features unparalleled water filtration for smooth sips or cloudy rips every time. You can either load up the wax atomizer or thread in your favorite 510 cartridge to get started! Go back and forth, and discover your favorite way to #EnjoyHigherCulture! The Sipper is the most unique new vaporizer on the market!

Pulsar Sipper Technical Specifications:

Size: 4.3 x 4.3 x 8.75 inches (10.9 x 10.9 x 22.5cm)

Battery Capacity: 1500mAh

Voltage: 2.5v, 3v, 3.5v, 4.2v

Atomizer Resistance: 1Ω (1 ohm)

Charger: USB-C

Pulsar Sipper Kit Includes: