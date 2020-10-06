The PYTHON Answers The Call From Both Hemp And Cannabis Farms

With tens of thousands of pounds of smokable flower to be trimmed, the new PYTHON series has a throughput of up to 12,000 lbs. of cannabis a day, while still maintaining the flower’s structural integrity. Unlike bladed machines, Tom’s Tumblers’ patented design is a continuous feed and allows gentle friction between the flowers to trim. The flowers literally trim each other, producing a hand trimmed quality.

The inventor is Thomas Bruggemann of Tom’s Tumblers and his new continuous feed, bladeless, beast of a trimmer is called the PYTHON. The name PYTHON fits this machine perfectly in that it is a sixteen foot long, heavy duty machine that can trim super high volumes of hemp or THC cannabis flowers in a short amount of time. The PYTHON can also sort different sized flowers and isolate kief at incredible speeds. Always innovating, live trimming is in the works utilizing a new continuous feed flash freezing technology. Tom says the PYTHON’s new continuous feed patented technology is an extension of his smaller volume batch machines that he has been successfully selling for the past six years called Tom’s Tumblers.

Large, publicly traded, THC facility in Colorado is ecstatic with the results from their PYTHON 400.

Watch the PYTHON 400 in action HERE at TIKUN OLAM’s Medical Cannabis facility!

The PYTHON employs a patented mechanism that controls the flow rate or how long the flowers stay in each of the three sections of the oversized tumbling cylinder. This gives the flowers a chance to trim in each section before they move through. Tom started selling the original PYTHON 600 model in the 2019 harvest season with great success. The PYTHON 600 trims 600 pounds per hour.

Tom has just released two new models in 2020, in response to demand: The smallest PYTHON 400 model is geared toward the large-scale THC cannabis growers. The largest PYTHON 1200 model, is designed for the largest of hemp or cannabis growers, trimming up to 1,200 pounds an hour or over 12,000 pounds per day. This is the only machine that does huge volumes in a short time frame, while still maintaining trichomes and crystals.

Courtesy of Tom’s Tumblers

Most other trimming machines utilize metal blades, which are overly harsh on flowers, are high maintenance, and are slow in comparison to Tom’s continuous feed, bladeless technology. Bladeless or friction technology trims exponentially faster because the flowers are actually trimming each other. This may seem counterintuitive, but it is actually brilliantly simple. This way, the structural integrity of the flowers are preserved. After a minimal touch up by hand to remove crow’s feet, the end product looks hand trimmed and has retained the integrity of the flower’s structure.

Courtesy of Tom’s Tumblers

Tom says, “As long as the outside sugar leaves are dried properly, and the inside moisture is in between 8% – 12%, the flowers will gently and effectively trim each other.” This easily saves growers up to 85% or more of tedious, hand trim manual labor costs. The unheard-of return on investment in most cases are less than a month.

Farmers and processors who have bought the various PYTHON models are extremely happy, and word of mouth has led to unbelievable sales.

Untrimmed flower awaits trimming by the PYTHON 400 at THC Medical facility. The Python was featured on Canna Cribs at Tikun Olam’s facility. WATCH HERE.

The PYTHON is currently being used in many hemp and THC cannabis processing facilities across North America including California, Oregon, New York, Indiana, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Kentucky. Internationally it has been sold in South Africa, New Zealand, Canada, Spain, and Australia.

Ryan, a hemp farmer from Oregon said, “I had been using Tom’s batch machines in the past which made me trust Tom enough to try the Python. This machine trims incredibly fast and produces hand trim quality, after minor touch up. It is simple to operate and virtually maintenance free. I would not hesitate to recommend the PYTHON for both hemp or THC growers.”

Tom says he designed the PYTHON to be a serious piece of agricultural machinery capable of trimming millions of pounds of flowers with minimal maintenance or downtime. The Python is made of heavy-duty stainless steel and food grade materials. The Python can be seen on Tom’s website at www.TomsTumbleTrimmer.com.