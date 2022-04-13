This 4/20, if you’re looking for the perfect smoking goodies to treat yourself and your group of friends, or to give to that significant other, check out our gift guide for the top suggestions of gear you absolutely need to grab!

STNR Creations Delta-8 Device

STNR Creations, LLC is setting the bar high with their new, groundbreaking, 2 Gram Delta-8 device! With proprietary technology from the mold, to the sub-ohm (0.5Ω) ceramic coil, not to mention the 30 watt max output, this BEAST of a device is really setting a new standard.

This BANGER contains 2000mgs of high quality Delta-8 THC distillate paired with all natural terpenes from trusted sources, resulting in a euphoric feeling you’ll be experiencing right off the bat! It truly is a whole new experience.

Strains: Mimosa, Jack Herer, Trainwreck, Tropic Thunder, Northern Lights & Purple Punch

Capacity: 2 grams

Delta8 THC: 2000mg

Price: $55

Session Goods Session Bong

Session Goods designs sophisticated, modern smoking essentials that feel more like home goods and fashion accessories than illicit paraphernalia, and has exactly what you’ve been dreaming about for the perfect 4/20 gift for you or your mom.

The Session Bong is the ideal daily driver that not only hits hard but looks beautiful in your hand or sitting on your coffee table. Its ergonomically shaped indentation allows for a comfortable grip while also visually directing your eye to its sleek form.

The bong comes thoughtfully packaged with an extra set of glass accessories just in case of an accident. Session also just dropped a new set of silicone colors inspired by the Surrealist art movement that allows you to customize your piece to match your personal style. The silicone accessories impart an improved level of grip and protection to eliminate the possibility of reality interrupting your smoke session.

For those looking for something more portable than a bong, the smaller Session Pipe presents a more personal and intimate means of enjoying cannabis on-the-go, complete with its own colored silicone carry sleeve and belt loop.

This 4/20, enjoy 20% off sitewide with code FOUR2022 or a FREE Pipe with the purchase of a special Session 4/20 Bong Bundle.



MSRP of the Bong – Starting at $120

MSRP of the Pipe – Starting at $30

VIVOSUN AeroLight

The 100W VIVOSUN AeroLight is an industry first: it is the first LED grow light system with a built-in circulation fan that provides better airflow directly into your plant’s canopy. Every grower knows that moisture can collect inside damp canopies, so having a dual ball-bearing EC fan with a 70,000-hour lifespan that is better positioned to direct airflow deeper into foliage can help balance temperature and humidity, lowering the risk of mildew, fungus, and pests.

Plus, the AeroLight is built with full spectrum Samsung 301H diodes that are fully programmable so you can always match photoperiod, light intensity, and spectral range to the stage of growth of your plants. The AeroLight is perfect for a 2’x2′ space but can be daisy-chained to 200W, 300W, or 400W for larger areas. Also, the AeroLight just looks really cool—it’s a light that the market has been asking about for ages and VIVOSUN has overdelivered!

CANNATROL Cool Cure

After putting so much effort into your grow, post-harvest is, admit it, stressful. This new technology ends the worry (and burping). Take the guess work and “broscience” out of drying, curing, and storing, and max out the potential of your genetics! Patented Vaportrol® Technology gives growers precision control by harnessing the power of vapor pressure. Awarded a High Times STASH honor as “Best Dry/Cure System,” the unit automatically runs the dry cycle through cure and holds buds at optimal settings. No burping, no maintenance. Everything is customizable.

Data shows a 60%+ increase in terpene retention and over a 15% increase in potency vs traditional dry/cure methods. Water is removed gently with no damage to those delicate trichomes. No burping, totally clean. The Cool Cure assures terrific results and keeps your harvest free of pests and mold that can destroy all your hard work—all without heating or over-drying.

The Cool Cure processes 2.2 pounds of wet buds and stores up to four pounds of finished flower. Cannatrol makes systems for all size growers, from home grow to large scale, all using the patented Vaportrol Technology. Never worry about your buds again.

Cool Cure: $1,600

3CHI Delta-9 Gummies

Experience the next level in hemp products with 3CHI’s dispensary grade Delta-9 THC Gummies. 3CHI’s Delta-9 THC Gummies are a tasty fruit treat infused with the power of high-potency Delta-9 THC. Not only are their Delta-9 THC gummies dispensary grade, they are also made from 100% natural and organic USA-grown hemp.

Price: $29.99

Delta Extrax Maui Wowie Delta-10 THC Cartridge

Winner of the Hemp Cup 2022, this Delta 10 cartridge took first place for best Delta-8 Inhalable. Also, this cartridge has a unique blend of Delta-8 THC that’s been enriched with Delta-10 THC. Not only does this cartridge produce a unique experience, you’ll love the delicious flavor of sweet pineapple along with other island flavors. This strain is perfect for those afternoon pick-me-ups or if you’re looking for something smooth to get your day started.

Price: $29.99

Delta Extrax Lemonade Kush Sugar Extrax Disposable

This Disposable took third place at the 2022 Hemp Cup for best Delta-8 Inhalable. It’s most celebrated for its unique blend of Delta-8 THC, Delta-10 THC, and THC-O that’s been paired with delicious Lemonade tasting terpenes. This strain has a light, cerebral invigoration that is known for having more uplifting properties, yet is not too overwhelming. Also, this disposable device is draw activated so all you need to do is open the box and enjoy.

Price: $44.99

Delta-8 Living Lemonades

Cheers to higher living with fruity Delta-8 Living Lemonades. Available in three refreshing flavors—Mango Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, and Iced Tea Lemonade 50/50—these 100mg Delta-8 beverages are ideal for mixing into cocktails and mocktails or for enjoying by themselves on the rocks.

Delta-8 Living Lemonades are manufactured using Delta-8 Living’s Proprietary Water Soluble Technology, which increases bioavailability by allowing the nutrients to bypass first-pass metabolism in the liver, so you get more relief, quicker.

Price: $16

Habit Delta-8 THC Syrup

We have something special for cocktail lovers this 4/20. Allow us to introduce Simply Crafted’s Water-Soluble Delta-8 THC Syrup.

Packing a whopping 1000mg of Delta-8 THC, this incredible syrup is crafted to be soluble in water. That means that it mixes perfectly with any liquid that you pair with the Delta-8 THC Syrup.

No more dealing with cannabinoids that float to the top or inconsistent doses. The Delta-8 THC Syrup enhances your favorite beverages with any dose.

No matter whether you want to megadose or microdose, this Delta-8 THC Syrup has you covered. Once you start sipping, you’ll begin to feel the relaxing and soothing effects of the Delta-8 THC.

That’s because this Delta-8 THC Syrup is crafted for rapid absorption and high bioavailability—meaning the Delta-8 THC kicks in fast.

Habit Delta-8 THC Syrup comes in three delicious flavors—mango, lemon, and raspberry. There’s one last unflavored bottle for purists who don’t want to spoil the flavor of their perfect drink.

This 4/20, hang out poolside or at the beach with a perfectly crafted cannabis drink of your choice with Delta-8 THC Syrup. All flavors of Simply Crafted’s Delta-8 THC Syrup can be found by heading over to Simply Crafted.

Price: $50.00

Aventus Delta-8 Gummies

With the rise of alternative products, these 600mg Delta-8 gummies really rocked my world! I wasn’t sold on the hype until I tried these bad boys myself. I’m extremely confident in saying Aventus 8 has the most exclusive products in the alternative market today. For only $25, you get ten 60mg pieces jam-packed with flavor—in one of the sexiest resealable packages I’ve seen to date. I was already midway through my first pack when I noticed these gummies are also 100% vegan.

As a guy who semi-practices being a vegetarian, I can appreciate this! Aventus 8 has been my go-to for consumption ever since I was fortunate enough to get a sample in Miami Beach last year—even topping Delta-9 edibles. As an avid smoker and self-proclaimed cannabis connoisseur, I have to say it only takes one of these for me to feel that high I yearn for, without that anxiousness other edible products give me. It’s one thing to have a preferred brand, but you’ll be in denial if Aventus 8 isn’t your first Delta-8 option.

abby Automated Grow Box

When it comes to indoor growing, you want to have the best equipment possible. Until now, that meant having to scrounge together all the pieces yourself—the tent, the light, all the little bits in between—then assemble them. For experienced growers, it’s a time-consuming chore. For beginners, it can be so overwhelming that they never bother to start.

Now there’s a solution for both, and its name is abby, the all-in-one automated indoor grow box. abby comes fully assembled out of the box. Once you’ve planted, all you need to do is feed your new baby and change the water once a week. abby does the rest for you, including monitoring and adjusting the lighting and temperature to give your plant the perfect environment to thrive in. You’ll be amazed at your bigger yields with thicker, denser buds. All of this in a space smaller than your average living room end table.

Starting at $999.

For more information, please visit heyabby.com

New Normal Bliss Pod

Looking for new flavors, new sensations, and new experiences for this 4/20 holiday? Well, look no further! Introducing the up-and-coming, premium distillate brand, New Normal. New Normal prides itself in creating the highest quality and best tasting distillates in the modern cannabis industry, which all go through rigorous extraction and distillation processes to ensure consistency and potency in the end product.



Winning best vape pod at Weedcon 2020, the Bliss pod from New Normal is the perfect gift for this coming 4/20 holiday season. Testing at THC 90% or higher every batch, New Normal’s Bliss pod guarantees to satisfy everyone and all lifestyles from seasoned connoisseur to just trying out something new!

Curated from the long time favorite sativa-dominant strain Blue Dream, the Bliss pod truly brings out the classic creative calming euphoria effect while helping reduce stress and anxiety. These effects are enhanced further with added terpene profiling from New Normal which also brings out Blue Dream’s sweet berries flavoring and taste.

Bring home and try a bliss pod today! For more information and available location, please visit newnormal420.com. Starting at $45, varies per retailer.

GEAR Premium® Sidekick

GEAR Premium’s beaker base water pipe just got a lot cooler (or maybe hotter?) because now it comes with a beautifully designed, patented, built-in lighter holster, so you’ll always know where to find your fire! Available in multiple shapes and colors, including Amber, Blue, Clear, Color-Changing, Green, Smoke, Teal, and White.

Features:

• Flat mouthpiece

• Signature Thumper Cone Pull-Out

• Built-in lighter holster

• Beaker base

This premium package also includes a bunch of other extras, so you can shout your love for this dynamic duo from the mountaintop (or give them to your little brother).

What’s Included:

• GEAR Premium® Sidekick 12″ Beaker Tube

• GEAR Premium® 14mm Thumper Cone Pull-Out

• GEAR Premium® 130mm Flush Mount Diffuser Downstem

• GEAR Premium® T-Shirt

• GEAR Premium® Lighter

• GEAR Premium® Keychain

• GEAR Premium® Sticker

Stiiizy Flower

Stiiizy Flower is hand-selected, premium, indoor-grown flower that’s bursting with flavor, potency, and purity. We proudly offer a wide variety of strains that consistently deliver a great smoking experience. Grown in our state-of-the-art lab facility, we ensure that every nug is authentically representing the quality we stand by.

3.5g Flower – $40

Stiiizy Multipack Prerolls

Stiiizy multipack pre-rolls are bringing you the strain-specific flavors you love now handcrafted and engineered to give you the highest grade, indoor grown pre-rolls in the market. Meant to be shared or for a solo night in, we’ve designed each of our pre-rolls to consistently deliver a great smoking experience.

Pre-Roll Multipack- $30

Feel Good Flavors Bags

Protect your flowers from April’s showers with the help of this Cannabis accessory brand! Feel Good Flavors (FGF) has all the smell-proof goods to bring in the smoker’s holiday! All FGF bags have Activated Carbon Technology that makes their smell proof bags exactly that—odor-proof!

Carbon, smell-proof technology lines the inner surface of each Feel Good Flavors bag. The lining contains tiny pockets that trap and contain any smell your goods give off! Their collection includes their best-selling duffle bag (great for travel) as well as backpacks and newly added women’s fanny packs and wristlets!

Price: $160.00

Invincibowl 14.5mm Indestructible Aluminum Bowl

The Invincibowl is the last bowl you’ll ever need to buy. Made of aerospace-grade aluminum and featuring a secured mesh screen that maintains high airflow while preventing flower from being sucked in, this high-tech bowl is a must-have for stoners everywhere.

Price: $35.00

Chill Steel Pipes Classic Stainless Steel Water Pipe

Love your insulated stainless steel water bottle or coffee mug? Get a bong that matches. The modular, 13-inch, Stainless Steel Water Pipe features a patented, vacuum-insulated design constructed from stainless steel and a ceramic interior that keeps your water ice-cold for up to 12 hours at a time so you can enjoy icy-chilled hits throughout the entire day.

Price: $125.00

Rebel Initiate Glassworks 16″ 7mm Straight Tube Water Pipe

A solid straight tube is an essential in every smoker’s collection, and the Rebel Initiate Glassworks 16” Water Pipe fits that bill to a T. Its 7mm thick glass tubing makes it much more durable than your run-of-the-mill glass pipe, and it’s equipped with a triple-slit downstem and geometric pinch that plays double duty as a splash guard and ice catcher.

Price: $99.99

Daily High Club Subscription Box

The Daily High Club is one of the top stoner subscription boxes for good reason: each box is packed to the brim with an exclusive new water pipe each month, as well as new gadgets to try and everyone’s favorite essentials like papers and lighters. The price is a steal at only $29.99 per month, but you can save even more during their limited-time 4/20 sale and get your first box for just $27.00 with code HT420!