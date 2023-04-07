The Ultimate High Times 420 Gift Guide 2023

It’s that time of year again. The best time of year, we would argue. The sun’s coming out, the birds are making love, and everyone on the High Times staff is getting incredibly stoned. Since it would be rude not to share, we’re sharing this list of all the best 420 products to ensure that your high holiday is just as mellow as ours.

Try The Hemp Doctor’s Delta-8 THC Medibles and It’s A Live Resin Vape Carts with 60% OFF all month long!

No coupon code required! Sale ends April 30 at 11:59 pm EST, while supplies last.

Delta-8 THC Medibles

You can purchase The Hemp Doctor’s Delta-8 THC Medibles in six delectable flavors, including Blue Razz (Blue Raspberry), Forbidden Fruit, Watermelon, Pineapple, Cherry, Orange, Strawberry, and Green Apple. Each of these Delta-8 Edibles contains 30mg of D-8 THC, and the bottle comes with 20 pieces, providing a total of 600mg of D-8 THC. Don’t wait any longer to get your hands on these fantastic edibles—order your 20ct/600mg Delta-8 Medibles today and make them the highlight of your day!

A Live Resin Vape Carts

You’re gonna love Live Resin, the ultra-premium hemp terpene line that’s seriously top-notch! The Hemp Doctor uses fresh flowers that get processed right after harvest, and their blend of 90%+ Delta-8 distillate and cannabis terpenes delivers an amazing cannabis flavor with four different strains to choose from.

Medibles $ 34.95 $13.98

Live Resin Vape Carts $ 29.95 $11.98

Exotic Genetix

Get ready to blaze through the streets with the Exotic Genetix 420 Bang Bus! It’s the only sale that’ll take you on a wild ride of discounted genetics and gear, with 35% off all regular priced packs. But that’s not all—you’ll get access to some sick merch and the long awaited OMFG 6 Pack Unreleased Box; retailing for $400 and complete with a foam finger that’ll make you want to shout “OMFG!” If that’s not enough to get your stoner senses tingling, there’s also the I Love Pheno Hunts Box, retailing for $250, which includes a variety of feminized and regular seeds, along with some Exotic Genetix swag like a T-shirt, lanyard, and stickers. So don’t miss out on this High-ly anticipated Bang Bus of a sale on ExoticGenetix.com!

$250

Introducing STORZ & BICKEL Vaporizers—the ultimate vaping experience.

These sleek and stylish devices offer precise temperature control, ensuring that the active ingredients are extracted without combustion.

With over 20 years of experience in the field, you can trust that STORZ & BICKEL Vaporizers are built to last and satisfy.

Enjoy the best of both worlds with low draw resistance and high-quality, pure clouds.

From April 17 to 24, S&B offers up to 40% off on premium vaporizers and accessories, no code required!

MIGHTY Vaporizer for 35% off, now only $227

CRAFTY+ Vaporizer for 25% off, now only $209

VOLCANO HYBRID ONYX Edition 20% off, now only $559!

Hurry and discover all the amazing deals.

FLÜT

FLÜT Bundles – A MISHMASH Dial-In Exclusive.

Who said you can’t cheer while sipping your tasty dabs? Meet the FLÜT: your premium table top vaporizer for cannabis concentrates. Introducing a whole new experience to vaporization, we call it, NOSTALGIA. Do you remember your first time…? One toot and the FLÜT will send your senses back in time feeling “just like the first time.” Enjoy your favorite concentrate with your choice of FLÜT Coil or screw on ANY 510 thread cartridge to the adapter. With four variable voltage setting profiles and up to 30 seconds ‘til blast off, just choose your perfect combination for an awesome mission to Mars. MISHMASH’s FLÜT Bundles come fully loaded with everything you see here packed inside a vintage yet modern LÜNCHBOX, making it easy to take your vaporizer experience wherever the next session is. Whether you’re at home or the great outdoors, starting at $200 all 3 FLÜT Bundles have you covered. Ready for liftoff? Visit theflut.com to learn more and start your countdown. So, raise your FLÜTs and cheers to that!

Finally, rolling made easy. Al Capone’s tobacco leaf wraps puts you only a roll, pull and stick away from the blunt perfection. The premium wrapper’s slow burn lets you savor each blaze in either the OG original, Sweet cognac, or Velvety rum flavors.

Start Rolling easy and savoring the blaze with Al Capone’s self-stick double layer leaf wraps. Find a store and get rolling today!

$1.69+

This recycler bong was crafted from thick borosilicate glass with an extra thick base for added stability. A honeycomb percolator is housed in the main chamber for the ideal amount of diffusion without any added drag to your smoking sessions. The recycler design allows the smoke to cool down considerably before reaching your lips for super smooth hits during every session.

$79.99 after discount code 420 is applied (Originally $99.99)

Flying Monkey crafts specific cannabinoid blends to deliver a true representation of the plant, specially made to fit your exact canna-cravings. With a combination of their industry experience, PhD-level knowledge, and love for the plant—Flying Monkey has created a first of its kind device that doubles as the perfect 4/20 gift.

The Lifted Series disposable vape is a unique microdose device that combines nicotine and HHC to produce an all day buzz like no other. Whether you are stressed at work, busy running errands, or out socializing with friends—the Lifted vape is your newest companion. Not only is it perfect for daily use, but it’s the superior alternative to traditional vapes, as it pairs the power of the plant to elevate each hit and put you in a state of pure bliss.

This pocket sized wonder not only puts you on cloud nine but will also fill any of your sweet tooth cravings. It comes in eight mouthwatering flavors that range from fresh fruits, to sweet candies, even to confectionary desserts.

Full flavor list: Banana Ice, Blueberry, Grape Ice, Mixed Berry, Peach Ice, Pineapple Passion Fruit, Rainbow Candy, Strawberry Kiwi

Innovative Smoke Filtering & Cough Reducing Pipes & Accessories

This cutting-edge borosilicate glass bowl MAZE-X spoon pipe was designed to drastically reduce coughing through innovative waterless smoke filtration and cooling. It cools smoke while removing hot resin and tar to ensure your lungs stay well protected. When it comes down to multi-phase filtration, the Maze-X Pipe has an elongated airpath to purify, clean, and cool smoke. After smoking this pipe for just a week you will see how much toxic resin and tar is collected inside the pipe and will not go inside your lungs. Maze-X pipe is designed for short gentle puffs to give you insanely smooth smoke. Before the smoke reaches your mouth, it has one last stop, the removable mouth filter tip (which can also be used as holder and the roach clip for joints). This filter tip blocks resin and tar while ensuring no “scoobie snacks” get past. Another great innovation is the bowl lid that snaps over the bowl or under the bowl during smoking. You can securely close the bowl after a few puffs to preserve the flower and to make this a perfect on-the-go cannabis pipe. Finally, the body is made of aircraft-grade hard anodized aluminum that also helps cool the smoke before inhaling. This is the future of cannabis consumption. Use 20%OFF Code: HT20 during check out.

$99.00

Popping seeds isn’t for everyone. If you don’t want to pick the keeper, you don’t have to. We’ve done it for you with our library of proven winners.

Here is your access to some of the most sought after cannabis genetics in the world, already rooted and ready to grow. Verified, clean, healthy and guaranteed to arrive alive or we reship at no additional cost.

weshipclones.com

150+ strains available.

Grow your own, faster!

New strains and the classics

Get strains not available in seed form.

Get faster results than growing from seed.

Clone sale every Friday

Discount code hightimes15 (15% off site wide)

Best sellers: Apple Fritter, Baby Jokerz, Cheetah Piss, Gary Payton, MAC1, Oreoz, Purple Octane, RS-11, Runtz, Super Boof, Trop Cherry #8, ZOAP.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has confirmed that any seed, tissue culture, or other genetic material from a cannabis plant is not controlled under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) as long as it has less than 0.3% of delta-9-THC.

Up to 40% off on all Vaporizers and Accessories

Get ready for the ultimate vaping experience with STORZ & BICKEL ‘s GREEN WEEK SALE! From April 17th to 24th, enjoy up to 40% off on premium vaporizers and accessories. Elevate your vaping game and make a statement with their high-quality products. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer. Shop now!

STORZ & BICKEL Vaporizers deliver in every aspect, from low draw resistance to quality and purity of clouds, intuitive use, and easy cleaning. The VOLCANO CLASSIC, their first device, has been on the market for 20 years and is still considered one of the best performers, while the MIGHTY+ and CRAFTY+ portable devices revolutionized the market and continue to be the benchmark for every new device entering the market.

SAVE NOW!

This 4/20, get trippy and enjoy a legal psychedelic experience with the all-new Amanita Mushroom Gummies from Galaxy Treats! Packed with 350mg of amanita extract in every gummy, these delicious edibles are sure to satisfy your taste buds and deliver an experience you’re sure to enjoy! On 4/20 only, save 25% off sitewide or save 42% off on all orders $100 or more! Use code “420” at checkout and shop the full assortment of cannabinoid and mushroom products at GalaxyTreats.com

$19.99/jar

AUXO’s Cenote is the ultimate smart concentrate vaporizer. Enjoy a front row seat to the 360° all-around immersive light show that Cenote puts on through the crystal-clear, hand-blown borosilicate glass the device is encompassed in. Unlike traditional dab rigs with curves and edges, Cenote’s streamlined cylindrical body is ergonomically designed for easy grip and transportation, allowing it to be extra portable for expanded dabbing options on the go.

Fully understanding the pain of having to clean e-nails and how residue can affect flavors, Cenote uses a disposable ceramic heating nail that can be easily and conveniently swapped out. Embedded with a super thin 0.02mm heating film, it’s also able to distribute heat evenly and thoroughly without burning the concentrates. The ultimate smart concentrate vaporizer features both a preset mode for those who want fast and easy access, and a Pro Mode that can be customized using the AUXO Connect App. Wireless charging and type-C ports are also included as convenient features.

$399.99

PALM Pro is a convenient and multi-functional vaporizer battery that is an evolution of CCELL’s most popular handheld battery, PALM. PALM Pro was designed to elevate users’ experiences and is equipped with all the features a vape connoisseur yearns for—including voltage settings, airflow control, battery status display, as well as a preheating function. With the introduction of these new features, users can easily heat up the oil in their cartridges regardless of weather conditions, select the voltage best suited for the material in their cartridges, and control the suction resistance that determines the thickness of their vapors. The battery status bars and type-C charging port also come in handy for modern users who value convenience and transparency when it comes to usage.

The stylish, 510-cartridge-compatible device carries its predecessor’s iconic design, featuring a magnetic connector that allows users to drop their cartridges instantly into the slot. The new, evolved PALM Pro will be available in five colors, which consumers voted for via social media. The original PALM battery, released in 2017, first gained popularity due to its discreet design, the body of the device can fit snuggly into your palm, revealing only the cartridge tip for consumption.

$34.99

VIVOSUN AeroLight A200SE is the next development in VIVOSUN’s line of award-winning smart grow lights. A part of the VIVOSUN Smart Grow System, the AeroLight A200SE connects to your smart controller and syncs with other smart equipment in your tent. This AeroLight is an expansion on an earlier version, but with larger, foldable wings that help focus light coverage over a larger area or for focusing light into a particular area. Like earlier versions, this expanded AeroLight features an integrated circulation fan that helps balance temperature and humidity within a plant’s canopy, and like the previous AeroLight version, this one provides the optimal coverage spectrum for all stages of plant growth, which can be adjusted through the VIVOSUN App.

The VIVOSUN AeroLight A200SE’s main benefit is its ability to automate plant growth, from seedling to flower, while recording performance and synthesizing operation between different devices. Smart systems are an exciting, evolving part of the equipment industry and have great potential to change the way growers operate.

Original Price：$229.99

Discounted Price：$195.49

XITE offers the best tasting Mini Chocolate Bars in the market! XITE Mini’s are not only tasty but are now infused with 15mg of THC per piece and gives you the relaxation we’re all looking for! Being individually wrapped for each serving, XITE Mini Chocolate Bars are a great way to start your morning. They’re even better to relax with in the evening. With three flavors, there is an XITE for everyone!

Msrp $3.00 per square of $15 per 5 piece bag.

www.xiteedibles.com

This air purifier eliminates pet odor, cigarette/cannabis smoke, particle matter and other volatile organic compounds from air by using ionic technology. Simply plug in the air purifier to your auto’s 12V adapter and “Refresh Your Drive.” Product lasts for up to 9 months and is a great gift for those who like to smoke on the go.

Please visit midigitel.com to purchase. It’s just $29.99 with free shipping within the continental US. Midigitel.com has lots of other cool products the High Times followers will love as well. Happy 420!

$29.99

Growing cannabis at home is becoming a cool new trend, but mastering the skill can be challenging. Hey abby automated grow box is the first smart hydroponic indoor cannabis grow system that lets anyone start growing without any experience and yield 5-8 oz of premium dry flower.

Hey abby is equipped with advanced sensors and automation technology that monitor your plants’ growth, adjusting light and airflow in real-time to optimize their development. Its sleek and discreet design fits seamlessly into your living space, providing a stress-free, mess-free growing environment.

The smart app and growing calendar take the guesswork out of growing. It offers personalized guidance based on your plants’ needs, tracks their progress, and sends you updates and notifications. Plus, the app’s vibrant community of growers allows you to celebrate your achievements with other growers.

With Hey abby, sit back and relax while your buds grow. Dope as Yola called this the “coolest thing he ever had”, and now you can have it too!

$999.00