The Ultimate High Times 710 Gift Guide 2022

710 is right around the corner, and you know what that means: Oil! Whether you’re a hardcore dabber or you’re looking to try it out for the first time, July 10th is the day to go all out and get really, really stoned. To help with that, we’ve put together a list of some our favorite products that will take your 710 to the next level!

Courtesy of West Coast Gifts

GEAR Premium® Dip Stick

Grip it, dip it, and rip it with the Dip Stick from GEAR Premium®. This easy-to-use concentrate accessory is 510 thread compatible and allows you to use your concentrate anywhere, at any time.

Includes a replaceable heating coil and a removable silicone cap to take your Dip Stick on the go.

Price: $18

Courtesy of Nothing’s Impossible

Nothing’s Impossible Dab Rig w/ Matrix Perc

Increase the intensity of your next dabbing session with the Nothing’s Impossible Dab Rig w/ Matrix Perc. Coming in at 10.5”, this killer piece will completely transform the way you think about enjoying your favorite concentrates. You have your choice of red, orange, green, or aqua-colored accents and the Nothing’s Impossible logo can be found on the side of the chamber, which is the icing on this oh-so-tasty cake. The joint size is 14mm and utilizes a 90 degree fixed downstem design for convenient use. It also features an angled neck design, flared lip and super thick base for added style and stability.

Price: $89.99

Courtesy of CBD Living

Delta-8 Living Lemonades

Cheers to higher living with fruity Delta-8 Living Lemonades. Available in three refreshing flavors—Mango Lemonade, Pink Lemonade and Iced Tea Lemonade 50/50—these 100 mg Delta-8 beverages are ideal for mixing into cocktails and mocktails or for enjoying by themselves on the rocks.

Delta-8 Living Lemonades are manufactured using Delta-8 Living’s Proprietary Water Soluble Technology, which increases bioavailability by allowing the nutrients to bypass first-pass metabolism in the liver, so you get more relief, quicker.

Price: $16

Courtesy of STIIIZY

STIIIZY Live Resin Diamonds

As one of the leading legacy brands in cannabis, STIIIZY is reinventing the way you experience 710. STIIIZY Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, potency, and experience, making these perfect-sized diamond crystals suspended in terpene-packed sauce one of the most refined and consistent extract products in the cannabis market. Our live resin diamonds are extracted using only high THC, fresh frozen flower, preserving the natural flavor compounds of the plant that Mother Nature has intended.

Price: $25

Courtesy of STIIIZY

STIIIZY OG Pods

It’s not 710 without STIIIZY. The STIIIZY OG Pod is created using our premium quality concentrates that uphold the highest level of purity. Extracted from a variety of natural flora, STIIIZY’s botanically derived terpenes yield a balanced aroma and taste to deliver a consistent experience every time. As a 710 fan favorite, our OG Pods are continuously setting the industry standard to influence and inspire through innovative methods.

Price: $20-$45

Courtesy of Canna River

Canna River Ultra Classic CBD Tincture

The Canna River Ultra Classic CBD tincture is a genuine high strength tincture. In fact, at 20,000 mg of broad spectrum CBD per bottle and approximately 167 mg per serving, “high strength” is an understatement. It is perfect for those who need extra support. Try it in their best-selling Lemon Raspberry flavor or choose from new Sweet Mint and Mango Peach. All of Canna River’s tinctures are crafted with MCT oil and hemp-derived cannabinoids from plants grown in the USA. They are lab tested, sugar free, alcohol free, vegan, and non-GMO. At only $100 per 120 ml bottle, the Ultra Classic is too good to pass up.

Price: $100

Courtesy of The Seed Fair

The Seed Fair

The Seed Fair is back with an all new line of 2,000 cannabis seed strains ready for cultivation! Whether you are looking for an exotic that is hard to find, or trying a new classic, we have the product for you during 710.

Our premium cannabis seeds have been hand selected and lab tested to help give you the consistency you deserve when growing. Our seeds come with a 90% germination guarantee and a full staff support to help you on your journey.

Take advantage of our two new amazing strains in our collection. Panama Red and 98 Aloha White Widow cannabis seeds.

Panama Red is a vintage classic that reached its fame in the 90s. Cannabis connoisseurs are always coming back for this landrace strain to experience a euphoric blend of relaxation.

98 Aloha White Widow originates from Hawaii and is a much sought-after strain. Feel the Hawaiian breeze as this one rushes into your senses.

Enjoy 25% on all our products for a limited time only by using our discount code: hightimes25%

Courtesy of Al Capone Leaf Wraps

Al Capone Leaf Wraps

Roll the perfect blunt with Al Capone All-Natural Tobacco Leaf Wraps. The Al Capone wraps match most of the roller’s needs. They come packed in individual pouches, so they are always fresh. They don’t have thick veins, and the leaf is stretchy. They come pre-cut to the perfect size and ready to roll, with a self-adhesive strip for easy closure. Slow Burning for the perfect smoking experience. Available in 3 flavors: Original, Cognac & Rum.

Price: $1.49-$2.00

Courtesy of Cloudious9

Cloudious9 Ultra9 Bundle

The Cloudious9’s Ultra9 bundle is the perfect bundle gift for the cannabis connoisseur which includes the popular Hydrology9 NX which is an electric vaporizer for cannabis concentrates and flower, the Hydrology9 NX leather carrying case for easy portability, the Atomic9 dry herb flower vaporizer, and the Tectonic9 auto dispensing grinder. The Hydrology9 NX features an interchangeable concentrate atomizer & hybrid convection flower vaporizer chamber that were designed with an uncompromising dedication to each material’s unique vaporization attributes. The Hydrology9 NX is one of the best water filtered vaporizers & dab rigs for you to enjoy this 710 holiday.

Price: $299

Courtesy of Pulsar Vaporizers

Pulsar RöK

Feast your eyes on the best portable electric dab rig available! For only $200, this eRig gives you the ability to experience premium innovation and taste the finer properties of your exquisite concentrates, while opening up their full flavor profile. Boasting a powerful 1600mAh battery with multiple heat settings and a durable metal body, the Pulsar RöK is where functionality meets performance and enables yet another way to #EnjoyHigherCulture.



Now features larger internal air paths which allows the water-filtered percolation to produce consistently cool pulls every time. Plus, the updated coilless quartz V2 atomizer delivers even smoother hits having increased surface area which provides bigger clouds and heats faster and more evenly!

Price: $200