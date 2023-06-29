The Ultimate High Times 710 Gift Guide 2023

Happy 710! Below you will find some of our favorite products to help you celebrate this very special holiday. Some of them are oil-related, some aren’t. No discrimination here, just quality goods designed to take your smoking experience to the next level.

STIIIZY Live Resin Diamonds

Drawing from an extensive array of knowledge as a globally recognized cannabis brand, the STIIIZY Live Resin Diamonds present themselves as a testament to the brilliance of modern cannabis processing. THC diamonds are extracted from cannabis plant material by stripping away the desirable compounds. The resulting concentrate is purified, manipulated to form crystals, separated, dried, and cured. These precisely engineered concentrates have been thoughtfully designed for optimal use, featuring perfectly proportioned diamond crystals cocooned in a vibrant, terpene-infused sauce.

Each STIIIZY Live Resin Diamond is a remarkable fusion of concentrated cannabis excellence, capturing the intricate allure of the plant’s chemistry within a dazzling crystal. It’s not just a product; it’s a tribute to the remarkable potency of cannabis, skillfully crafted by STIIIZY’s experts and guided by Mother Nature’s timeless wisdom.

$29 for 1g

STIIIZY Live Rosin Badder

STIIIZY’s Live Rosin Badder is a culmination of fresh terpenes and a potent cannabis profile, guaranteeing a smooth hit every time. STIIIZY’s artisanal range of solventless extracts begins with hand-selected premium flower. They employ a meticulous process that involves combining ice, water, and flower, followed by gentle agitation to separate the ripe trichomes. These delicate trichomes are promptly frozen and dried once separated. The next step involves careful sieving and sifting, while maintaining a cold environment throughout the entire process, ensuring optimal quality and taste. Notably, STIIIZY refrains from utilizing any form of chemicals in their extraction process, making this one of the cleanest products available on the market.

$45 for 1g

FLÜT LÜNCHBOX BUNDLE

Introducing a whole new experience to vaporization, we call it, NOSTALGIA. Do you remember your first time…? One toot and the FLÜT will send your senses back in time feeling "just like the first time." Enjoy your favorite concentrate with your choice of FLÜT Coil or screw on ANY 510 thread cartridge to the adapter. With four variable voltage setting profiles and up to 30 seconds 'til blast off, just choose your perfect combination for an awesome mission to Mars. MISHMASH's FLÜT Bundles come fully loaded with everything you see here packed inside a vintage yet modern LÜNCHBOX, making it easy to take your vaporizer experience wherever the next session is.

Smoke Filtering MAZE-X Pipe

They call MAZE-X the GOAT pipe for a reason. Imagine your velvety silky smooth filtered inhales for your elevated sessions.

You deserve cooler, smoother and much safer smoke for your lungs. Enjoy your high with smarter & much safer technology.

Regular price: $99.00

Al Capone’s Natural Leaf

Elevate each puff with Al Capone’s Natural Leaf wraps. Available in three flavors, the wraps are made of only the most premium tobacco leaf with a very fine and silky texture which burns evenly and enhances the taste with its mellow, pleasant, and slightly sweet aroma. Al Capone’s Leaf wraps are the perfect combination of premium and ease with the natural self-adhesive strip that allows for a seriously effortless rolling experience.

Premium Seed Market’s Moon Boots

The Moon Boots strain is an evenly balanced hybrid (50% Indica/50% Sativa.) The weed resulted by crossing the famous White Tahoe Cookies and MoonBow strains. The high produced by the Moon Boots strain is almost immediate and starts as soon as you exhale, filling your mind with a lifted sense of happiness that leaves no space for stress and racing thoughts. As your mind reaches new heights, your body will feel weightless, and you may perform any task coming your way. The Moon Boots weed also can boost concentration and creativity. Within some time, you will notice how the head buzz turns into a calming effect and reduces any pains in the body, promoting a sleepy state for total relaxation.

The Moon Boots produces large buds with spade-shaped olive green nugs that also feature purple undertones. The buds are covered in thick dark amber hairs and a coating of milky purple-tinted crystal trichomes. The Moon Boots weed flowers somewhere between 52-62 days giving heavy yields per plant in 57 days. The Moon Boots cannabis flower may be cultivated indoors and outdoors, but only out the plant can reach its maximum height of 60-80 inches.

Pricing:

$49.95/5pk

$89.95/10pk

$179.95/20pk