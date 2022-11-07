The Ultimate High Times Black Friday Gift Guide 2022

The year’s almost over and the deals are here! What a wonderful time to give thanks for life, food, this magnificent green plant we all love, and so much more. Who needs a TV or whatever else people buy on Black Friday? Here are some of our favorite products that are guaranteed to put a nice big smile on your face!

Session Goods

The Session Bong embodies a “less is more” design aesthetic. Each detail of the piece has been carefully considered to ensure that they are beautiful and highly functional — intended to be your relaxation staple. The Bong is the winner of 3 consumer design awards and AAPI & Women-owned.

$185 Includes the Bong, Mouth Cover & Cleaning Caps + Free stocking stuffer ($20 value)

The Hemp Doctor

Courtesy of The Hemp Doctor

Another “goodie goodies” to not miss are The Hemp Doctor’s Delta 9 Gummies. These amazing-tasting gummies boast 25 mg per piece of Premium Delta 9 THC. Whether this is for someone who grew tolerant or fighting severe pain, this product is sure to do the magic. What a present this would be!

D9 THC cannabinoid binds in a way that causes much more of a psychoactive effect than CBD or D8. Be ready for marijuana-like head high effects.

Suggested serving size: As these are one of the highest D9 THC gummies on the market, it is recommended to start with a 1/2 gummy.

Flavors: Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Grape, Green Apple, Pineapple, and Watermelon. There’s a rumor that the Green Apple ones taste so good that you get the urge to eat the whole pack.

Shipping: They offer fast shipping across The United States. Free shipping on orders over $30.

Quality: All ingredients are premium grade and tested by a third-party laboratory to be free of unwanted heavy metals, molds, and solvents. Another thing is that these gummies are gluten-free and vegan; another reason this would make a great present.

2 piece pouch $5.95

10 piece pouch $34.95

30 piece container $74.95

Realize Hemp

Who needs a dispensary when Realize Weed Gummies deliver to your front door? Precisely crafted with live resin and mouth watering all natural fruit flavors. Each ingredient is carefully selected to provide the highest quality experience possible.

Realize gummies will electrify your taste buds, elevate your mind and chill you the F out. Don’t take our word for it. These gummies were voted 1st place in the 2022 High Times Hemp Cup “Edibles: Gummies” category. Realize products are a perfect gift this holiday season to keep your friends and family extra Jolly!

Realize Drink Mix also won 1st place in the “Edibles: Non-Gummies” category.

Realize Hemp products are made with hemp derived THC, <0.3% THC Farm Bill compliant, and can ship to most US states.

Gummies Flavors – Strains

Peach – Mimosa

Watermelon – Gelato

Blood Orange – OG Kush

Blueberry – Grandaddy Purple

For a limited time! Save 30% OFF use code HTBF30 at checkout.

$14.99 (100mg THC, 10mg per gummy)

STIIIZY’s OG Pods

Courtesy of STIIIZY

Extracted from a variety of natural flora, STIIIZY’s botanically derived terpenes offer balanced aroma and taste to deliver a consistent experience every time. Our premium quality concentrates uphold a high level of purity, setting the industry standard to influence and inspire through innovative methods.

Half Gram: $20

Full Gram: $40

40’s Multipack Pre-rolls

Courtesy of STIIIZY

STIIIZY is setting the standard in the pre-roll game with the most revolutionary and innovative products.

Elevate your pre-roll game. STIIIZY 40’s pre-rolls are setting the standard with high potency, cannabis infused joints coated evenly with kief. Using our proprietary live resin infusion methods, we’ve designed every pre-roll to offer 40% cannabinoids (THC) potency with a unique flavor profile. With a smooth inhale and tasteful exhale, each and every STIIIZY 40’s is packed with indoor grown flower, specifically made to ensure a potent and long-lasting high. Spark up the 40’s.

Smoking Dog Gummies

Courtesy of CBD Living

Get a mild, pleasant buzz with Smoking Dog Hemp-Infused Gummies, available in two mouthwatering flavors: Tart Blue Raspberry and fruity Pineapple. Each vegan and gluten-free Smoking Dog Gummy contains 10 mg CBD and 10 mg THC for a perfectly balanced ratio. Smoking Dog Gummies are manufactured using a Proprietary Self-Emulsifying Nanotechnology, which allows oil-soluble nutrients to be carried from the lymphatic system directly to the bloodstream for fast, sustained relief.

MSRP: $40

Red Eye Tek

Courtesy of West Coast Gifts

This premium collection of bongs, hand pipes and oil rigs are developed in a top secret underground lab using classified technology. Including an award-winning bong finished with proprietary metallic colors, it’s everything on the advanced cannabis enthusiast’s must-have list.

30% off + FREE shipping on everything in our online shop. Add another Red Eye Tek® pipe to your collection or plan ahead and grab something for your favorite space hippie this holiday season. Sale ends November 30, 2022.

HONEY

Courtesy of HONEY

The long awaited return of HONEY is back this fall with a few special releases just in time for the holidays. HONEY changed the cannabis landscape when we created the first ever distillate cartridge, turning Humboldt flower into liquid gold. It has been their mission ever since to deliver the flavor and experience that nature intended.

This fall HONEY will re-release their original line of hash-oil vapes in California, in addition to two new product segments their customers have been asking for. The HONEY High-Life will feed the needs of high-potency seekers, while they’re fresh new line of Rosin products will address the topshelf of the market. These new releases will also see the introduction of the HONEY Puff Bar, their sleek new discreet disposable, and also HONEY gummies that will be extensions of their High-LIfe and Rosin portfolios.

For our special Black Friday offer, use the code: HONEYBFHT for a BOGO on High-Life and Hash-Oil SKUs. Visit www.honeybrands.com for more information on all of they’re upcoming releases.

High-Life

$20 MSRP

Hash-Oil

$25 MSRP

Nothing’s Impossible Bent Neck Bong w/ Double Tree Perc – 12”

Courtesy of Nothing’s Impossible

Why have one percolator when you can have two? That’s the concept behind this amazing 12” Bent Neck Bong from Nothing’s Impossible Glass, which features TWO Tree percolators within it’s flawless design. Take your water filtration to the next level with this double bubble action and see how this sick piece is capable of delivering ultra-filtered smoke, all while looking phenomenal while it’s in use. It’s like something out of a sci-fi flick! The extra thick glass design ensures that this glass piece will last the test of time and keep you happy for years to come. It also incorporates a bent neck design, which lowers the chances of water splash back and improves the comfort level while using this double perc bong. Take your bong hits to the next level with this amazing glass piece!

Canna Moons Legal THC Gummies

Courtesy of Crescent Canna

Perfect for cannabis lovers who live in states where marijuana still hasn’t been legalized, Crescent Canna offers Delta-9 gummies that are legal for adults across the country. Along with being delightfully potent, they’re completely delicious and flavored with natural, vegan ingredients.

Made with hemp-derived cannabinoids, Crescent Canna’s best-selling Canna Moons 25 mg THC Gummies are among the strongest federally legal THC products available nationwide.

Canna Moons THC Gummies are:

Activated with 25 mg of Delta-9 THC and 5 mg of CBD per gummy for a potent and soothing THC experience.

Full-panel lab-tested to ensure quality, potency, and purity.

Reviewed by and registered with the Louisiana Department of Health.

Black Friday Sale! Visit crescentcanna.com/thc-edibles/ and get 50% off your order with code: HIGHTIMES. Deal expires November 27, 2022 11:59 PM central time.

Want to give them a try for free? Order a free THC gummies sample here.

Eight Decades

Courtesy of Eight Decades

Our original smoking set, it’s attractive enough to be on display in your home and made to last a lifetime. Designed to look good on your kitchen island, bar, coffee table, heck – wherever you enjoy your smoke sesh! We created our brand with an intention to start the cannabis conversation and #StomptheStigma!

The smoking set is 16 gauge, brushed stainless steel with powder coated lids in 3 colorways – black, green or white. The rolling tray has a concave edge so your weed falls into the scoop and not all over your table. The ashtray has a removable interior ash catch, that you can pop in the dishwasher, the multi-tool comes with 2 interchangeable tool heads – a scoop to grab your weed and a poke to clean your bowl.

Join Eight Decades in our efforts to Stomp the Stigma!

$150.00

Exotic Genetix

Courtesy of Exotic Genetix

If you’ve ever had an ice cold strawberry milk, then you will know exactly what you are smelling when these Quikz Flowers face slap you in your room. The team favorite smelled like an icy glass of strawberry milk, but other phenos ranged from fruity pebbles milk left in a cereal bowl, to crunch berries with milk. If you drink the fruity milk from your cereal after the bowl is killed, then this Quikz is definitely for you!!! Get your pack of Quikz for just $75 with coupon code – bigstimmyblackfriday on exoticgenetix.com from Friday November 25th through Monday November 28th.

VIVOSUN

Courtesy of VIVOSUN

The VIVOSUN 4×2-ft basic grow kit includes everything required to start growing: the powerful VS1000 LED Grow Light produces full spectrum lighting and coverage for all stages of plant growth. A 4-inch inline duct fan, ducting, and carbon filter work in unison to provide fresh air, climate control, and air filtration, ensuring healthy plants. Accessories like green light glasses and a programmable timer make growing easier and more convenient, allowing growers to work and automate their grows as they please.

$288.99 (Get 15% off with the Black Friday Discount)

THC + CBN Deep Sleep Gummies

Courtesy of Simply Crafted CBD

Give the gift of sleep this holiday season!

Whether you experience insomnia or not — get the rest you deserve with our THC + CBN Deep Sleep Gummies.

Loaded with 5mg THC & 15mg CBN per piece, these delicious strawberry gummies are sure to help you sleep better.

On top of being delicious, our Deep Sleep Gummies are gluten-free, vegan and manufactured with USA grown hemp. They also provide an ultra effective and reliable full spectrum hemp experience, while still remaining Farm Bill compliant. Ships to all 50 states. Try our Deep Sleep Gummies now for just the cost of shipping with promo code TRYFREE

Mother Pucker

Courtesy of Mother Pucker

HotBox’s Best Dab Rigs of 2022! Electric dab rig that can be used with flower or wax. Includes a titanium/quartz pot for wax mode and a ceramic pot for flower mode. Strong, removable, 2200 mAh battery with circuit to prevent overcharging. Quick heat-up time. The Mother Pucker automatically identifies the heat mode for proper selection of temperature (real-time temperature control).

20% Off the Mother Pucker using code HIGHTIMES20

2022 Cloudious9 Holiday Bundle

Courtesy of Cloudious9

Cloudious9’s most popular products in limited edition Midnight black. Includes the Hydrology9 NX vaporizer with swappable and dedicated flower & concentrate chambers in all black space grade aluminum, the Hydrology9 NX black leather carrying case, the Tectonic9 auto-dispensing grinder in midnight black, and the Atomic9 dry flower vaporizer. Available at www.Cloudious9.com for $299.

STORZ & BICKEL

Courtesy of STORZ & BICKEL

STORZ & BICKEL leads the vaporization market in innovation and premium vaporizers. The VOLCANO Vaporizer has revolutionized the vaporizer market and has set a quality standard that has remained unmatched by all competition. We value quality, efficiency, and excellent performance and have introduced leading innovative vaporizers like the CRAFTY+, the first app controlled portable vaporizer and the MIGHTY+, which is rated as one of the most powerful and best performing vaporizers on the market. Our vaporizers are pioneers made in Germany.

S&B Black Weekend Sale – Get up to 40% off your favourite STORZ & BICKEL products from November 24-28, 2022. No code required.

XVape USA

Courtesy of XVape USA

The Vista Mini 2 is a stunning device featuring 4 LED indicated heat settings perfectly optimized for users and concentrates of all varieties, a one-of-a-kind glass discovery carb cap perfect for visibility, an ergonomic blaze flared mouthpiece for comfort, detachable glass bubbler, a revolutionary AIO crystal quartz atomizer equipped with short circuit protection, along with many other amazing features like wireless charging, haptic feedback, and a impact & smell proof carrying case.

The Xvape Vista Mini 2 dab rig offers a mind-boggling array of features found only in vaporizers priced hundreds of dollars more. Why pay more for over-priced concentrate vaporizers when XVape offers a higher quality, more durable, and better tasting vapor from top to bottom!

Price: $143.00

Happy Black Friday!