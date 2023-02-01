What is Delta 11 THC?

Delta 11 tetrahydrocannabinol is yet another naturally occurring, extremely trace cannabinoid found in hemp, which new technology has allowed us to isolate and explore to see what it can offer us. And, while Delta 11 THC is still quite new, already it’s showing a lot of promise in our industry.

Let's explore what we do know so far, and where you can find authentic, effective, and high-quality Delta 11 THC products.

What Exactly is Delta 11 THC?

Delta 11 THC is a legitimate cannabinoid in hemp, rather than a synthetic cannabinoid riding on the coattails of hemp’s growing popularity. First referenced in the early 1970s, there is very little information about it out there outside of the fact that it’s psychoactive, which isn’t surprising considering what we know about tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) compounds in general. Like other THC compounds, Delta 11 is structurally similar to more prominent cannabinoids, meaning that the molecules of other forms of THC along with cannabidiol (CBD) can be rearranged to produce Delta 11 isolates at an efficient rate.

Is Delta 11 THC Identical to 11-hydroxy-THC?

A common mistake is confusing Delta 11 THC with 11-hydroxy THC, a metabolite found in the liver. These are two different things entirely. In fact, just simply do a Google search on “Delta 11 THC”, and you will see a lot of results for a THC metabolite called 11-hydroxy-THC, which isn’t the same thing as the natural phytocannabinoid Delta 11 THC.

It has become more recognizable in the field of cannabis pharmacokinetics that 11-hydroxy THC is what Delta 9 metabolizes into once it gets broken down by the liver’s enzymes, serving as a middleman of sorts, before converting into THC-COOH, which is what triggers a positive urine drug test result.

Delta 8 THC vs. Delta 9 THC vs. Delta 10 THC vs. Delta 11 THC

Essentially, THC form interacts with your body in a modified way. Why? This is mainly due to its unique chemical structure. These differences are unlikely to result in harm, but we’ll need to wait for more data to come in before making any firm conclusions regarding the comparative benefits of the various natural forms of THC.

How High Can I Get from Delta 11 THC?

Again, information on this cannabinoid is very limited, but one study has suggested that Delta 11 is about 3x as intoxicating as Delta 9 THC. But, that has yet to be verified by more research, but with more anecdotal reviews we should be able to understand more about how strong Delta 11 is.

Where To Buy Delta 11 THC Products

Delta 11 products and Delta 11 vapes just launched from popular hemp brands, such as Binoid who carries two disposables made with Delta 11 and 11 Hydroxy in a blend. Their Delta 11 vapes come in “This Slapz” strain and “Cherry Bonkers” strain. Both of these have gained wide popularity, and are taking the market by storm.

What Benefits Does Delta 11 THC Have?

Here’s another area where we know very little. No studies have shown the properties of Delta 11 THC, outside of its intoxicating nature. What we do know is that as a cannabinoid, Delta 11 works with cannabinoid receptors found throughout the body that regulate processes like mood, pain, inflammation, sleep, and cognition, among many others.

Which processes Delta 11 favors when it comes to offering regulatory abilities remains to be seen, but if this cannabinoid is similar to Delta 9, then we can predict that it can be a fantastic choice for those people looking for a mellower mood, uplifting effects, relief from physical discomfort, help with nausea, and perhaps a boost in appetite as well.

What Kinds of Products Does Delta 11 THC Come in?

Like we said, Delta 11 THC is brand new. These products will not be different from those that feature the other cannabinoids you’re already enjoying, like Delta 8 and Delta 10. The difference will be that they contain Delta 11 distillate rather than another cannabinoid distillate. You’re also likely to come across many strains for vaping products, and different flavors and milligram strengths for edibles.

Delta 11 THC vapes will be just like other vapes – promising a fast-acting, potent and short-lived high.

will be just like other vapes – promising a fast-acting, potent and short-lived high. Delta 11 edibles, meanwhile, will give you the hours of effects with the stronger body high and calming nature that we associate with all THC gummies and other edible products.

Is Delta 11 Legal?

No laws single out Delta 11 THC, and since Delta 11 is not Delta 9 THC, it’s protected under federal law. Delta 11 is federally legal but will likely be illegal in states that have banned Delta 8 THC by default. If you live in the following states, you may not be able to legally access Delta 11 THC:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Idaho

Iowa

Mississippi

Montana

New York

North Dakota

Rhode Island

Vermont

Utah

Washington

Is Delta 11 Safe?

As for the safety of Delta 11 THC, again we have no studies to refer to. But, there’s no reason to believe it’s unsafe in any way. Delta 11 is structurally similar to many cannabinoids we’ve taken over the years, and to date, there has not been a single toxic compound found in the hemp plant, even in its isolated and concentrated form. So, Delta 11 likely comes with the same mild, temporary side effects as other forms of THC, which include:

Dry mouth

Dry eyes

Dizziness

Fatigue

Drowsiness

Impaired motor function

Delta 11 THC: Yet Another Way to Enjoy a Hemp High!

Delta 11 THC products are newly available, and as it emerges, we'll know a lot more about its properties and effects, with more studies and experiences from real users that we can refer to.

Delta 11 promises a powerful high that any THC lover will be eager to explore.

Delta 11 promises a powerful high that any THC lover will be eager to explore. Also, stick to high-quality Delta 11 products when they do emerge, such as those to be sold at Binoid!