What Is HHC-O: A Cannabinoid Guide

While just a decade ago, we considered CBD (cannabidiol) to be the only valuable part of the hemp plant, we now know that there are a number of cannabinoids that are all capable of satisfying us with their one-of-a-kind effects, including HHC-O.

One of the most exciting new cannabinoids of the moment is HHC-O (HHC-O-acetate). A derivative of HHC (hexahydrocannabinol), HHC-O products such as HHC-O vapes from Binoid promise a stronger high than their predecessor, and many say it really does feel exactly like delta-9 THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol or Δ-9-tetrahydrocannabinol), which is a huge part of its massive appeal and growing demand.

What is HHC-O?

HHC-O-acetate is a very new cannabinoid to hit the hemp market, and because of this, it’s very possible that you’ve never even heard of it before. HHC-O is the acetate version of HHC, a naturally occurring cannabinoid that acts as the hydrogenated form of THC, being chemically stable thanks to its hydrogen enhancement, well-known for its similarities to delta-9 THC.

HHC-O takes naturally occurring HHC and applies acetic anhydride to the compound in the same way that we create THC-O. What this does is boost the cannabinoid’s potency by about 1.5x.

The reason for this enhanced potency is simple. It makes the cannabinoid even more similar to delta-9 THC, since hexahydrocannabinol is somewhat milder. This essentially enhances the high to really give users what it is that they’re looking for.

What are the Psychoactive Effects of HHC-O?

The reason why delta-9 THC and HHC/HHC-O products produce such similar effects is because it appears that they are processed by the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS) in an identical manner. What this means is that the cannabinoids work with the same cannabinoid receptors in the nervous system that trigger intoxication and also absorb at a very similar rate.

Boosting the potency of HHC by making HHC-O increases that absorption rate further so that the high is more on par with the high-THC strains that dominate the market.

So, what is the high like, then?

Well, of course, anyone experienced with THC compounds knows that ultimately, the effects can be subtly different for everyone. But overall, the ‘high’ is stronger than delta-8 THC and can be both uplifting and mellowing to the mind and body with a somewhat unfocused, hazy sensation that can be deeply satisfying when you are looking for a way to unwind. It’s important to point out that a lot of the more specific effects that you feel will depend on the strain that you’ve purchased.

Where To Buy HHC-O Products Online

HHC-O, like we said, is new—in fact, so incredibly new that you may not be able to find it as easily as you would find products made with delta-8 THC, delta-10 THC, THC-O, and so on. But Binoid has been a cannabinoid pioneer over the years, always researching and developing rare cannabinoid products long before other brands have even heard of them.

Binoid released a line of amazing HHC-O vapes in late 2021, and it didn’t take long for them to become some of the brand’s best-selling products.

Binoid’s Awesome Collection of HHC-O Vapes

Binoid’s HHC-O Vape Cartridges contain the same pure, clean formula as all of their vaping products. These 1-gram cartridges contain a vape oil made simply with 92% premium HHC-O distillate and terpenes without any added ingredients whatsoever. The lab tests for these carts are easily accessible on their website, displaying how they’re potent, free of impurities, and fully compliant with federal law (2018 Farm Bill). As of now, they come in several strain options:

White Widow : 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid with a citrusy, peppery flavor, capable of soothing the body while keeping you focused

60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid with a citrusy, peppery flavor, capable of soothing the body while keeping you focused Moon Walker : 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid promising waves of euphoria and deep ease throughout the body, with a pine-like taste

60/40 indica-dominant hybrid promising waves of euphoria and deep ease throughout the body, with a pine-like taste Pink Oasis : This hybrid strain makes you feel mellowed out in body and mind, with a delightful fruity flavor

This hybrid strain makes you feel mellowed out in body and mind, with a delightful fruity flavor Forbidden Fruit: A 70% indica-dominant hybrid with lush notes of cherries and lemons, promising a powerfully hazy high complete with couchlock

What People Have To Say About Binoid’s HHC-O Vapes

Binod’s HHC-O Vape Cartridges have become hugely popular with the community of cannabinoid lovers, and you can find loads of positive reviews on the brand’s website. Many have found that HHC-O goes above and beyond a recreational cannabinoid, including:

Dani S. shared: “I’m disabled with PTSD and have awful anxiety. This helps me within a few minutes. I’ve tried all 4 varieties and the taste is spectacular! I’ll be reordering the 8 pack again.”

Christina B. said: “I bought the Pink Oasis cartridge, and it really worked well with calming down my anxiety and depression, as well as helping me sleep and detach myself from overwhelming thoughts I’ve been having for a while. 🥺 I’m gonna try the Moonwalker one next~”

Other customers have been pleasantly surprised by its potency, like Craig H., who said, “Three hits and I’m in the zone.. I never write reviews but wanted to tell the skeptics that take it from an old dog, this stuff is legit. [S]eriously I am amazed at the quality… two thumbs up.”

If you want to try the whole selection of Binoid’s HHC-O vape cartridges, you can get their cartridge bundle for an amazing price.

What Else Can HHC-O Do?

Glad you asked. HHC-O-acetate, as well as hexahydrocannabinol, are extremely new to the market. What this means is that there hasn’t been enough time for researchers to analyze these cannabinoids and discover their more clinical applications, which has been done with CBD, delta-9 THC and even delta-8 THC. Basically, we can’t reference any studies that go into the non-psychoactive effects of HHC-O.

However, people who have actually tried the cannabinoid have given us some insight. It’s not surprising that HHC-O, and HHC for that matter, seem to offer similar effects to delta-9 beyond their highs. A lot of people talk about the way in which HHC-O products help them with physical discomfort, appetite issues, nausea, mood imbalances, sleep and more.

Again, everyone is different, and may experience the cannabinoid differently. But, the bottom line is that if you love what delta-9 THC has to offer, HHC-O is a great substitute.

Legality and Drug Testing When Pertaining To HHC-O

HHC-O-acetate is a federally legal cannabinoid because federal law has made it clear that all hemp derivatives containing a maximum of 0.3% delta-9 THC are legal. Some states have banned certain psychoactive cannabinoids, or are in the process of doing so, so it’s always wise to check to see what your state’s legislation has to say about what’s legal and what’s not as far as hemp is concerned.

Another thing to keep in mind is that HHC-O may affect a drug test result. THC compounds like delta-9, delta-8 and THC-P are all metabolized by an enzyme known as THC-COOH. This enzyme is what urine tests are looking for. We don’t know yet whether or not HHC-O is processed by THC-COOH. But, many will agree that it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Looking For a New Psychoactive Cannabinoid? Time To Finally Give HHC-O a Try!

HHC-O is a real game-changer on the cannabinoid market, offering a high that’s about as close to delta-9 THC as it gets, while being federally legal and readily available. If you’re a hemp enthusiast who loves the more psychoactive side of the plant, then you’re going to want to add this cannabinoid to your collection.

At Binoid, you can get your hands on the cleanest, purest, and most effective HHC-O-acetate products possible in the form of fast-acting and 100% natural HHCO vape cartridges available in a selection of amazing strains, as well as HHC-O tinctures coming soon from Binoid.