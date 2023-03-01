THCA is a naturally occurring cannabinoid found in both marijuana and hemp, being the dominant compound in the marijuana plant, and existing in more trace levels in hemp. THCA flower is fast becoming a highly in-demand product on the hemp market, offering a legal way to enjoy a delta-9 THC high, because THCA, which stands for “tetrahydrocannabinolic acid,” is just the raw form of THC that converts into delta-9 once it’s heated – like through smoking, vaping, or cooking.

Still, as we all know, not all THCA flower is made equally. The bottom line is that some products are simply superior to others, in terms of things like freshness, strain selection, and effectiveness. Let’s talk about where to buy the best THCA flower that the market has to offer. In fact, you can try THCA flower for yourself using the code HIGHTIMES25 for 25% off with fast & free shipping from Bloomz.

Can You Buy THCA Flower In Person?

The first choice you need to make when deciding where to buy your THCA flower is whether you want to buy it in person or online. Let’s talk about what type of shopping experience you’re in for if you choose to go the local, in-person route:

Smaller variety of products due to limited storage

Higher costs on flower to make up for overhead costs

Low freshness level due to low local demand, leading to products sitting on the shelves for a long time

Higher risk of ending up with fakes due to businesses that don’t specialize in hemp not knowing any better

Having to find a store that even sells THCA flower in your local area

But, if you do want to go the in-person route, you’re likely going to be able to choose from 2 different types of retailers:

Gas Stations/Convenience Stores: We really don’t recommend getting your flower here. These businesses are not about selling you the highest-quality products possible. And, since those who manage these types of businesses likely aren’t educated hemp experts, they themselves won’t even know if they’re carrying quality flower or not.

We really don’t recommend getting your flower here. These businesses are not about selling you the highest-quality products possible. And, since those who manage these types of businesses likely aren’t educated hemp experts, they themselves won’t even know if they’re carrying quality flower or not. Vape Shops: By going with local vape shops, you have a slightly better of a chance of finding a good-quality product. But, don’t assume. Not all vape shop owners are well-versed in hemp-related matters. And, don’t assume all vape shops carry THCA flower, either.

At the end of the day, you should strictly avoid THCA flower being sold through an unlicensed party, like a vendor at a local pop-up market, or some stranger on Craigslist or Instagram that is offering to meet you in person, outside of a licensed business environment.

Courtesy Binoid

Why It’s Best To Buy Your THCA Flower Online

Basically, any serious hemp enthusiast will tell you that buying your flower from a trusted online hemp retailer is the best option. Here are the things you can look forward to when choosing to grab your THCA flower from a reputable online retailer, like Bloomz, that specializes in all things hemp.

Maximum Convenience

Of course, no one will have a problem with the convenience of not having to leave home in order to buy THCA flower. Buying it online makes your life a whole lot easier, since you can just check out your cart and wait for the flower to arrive to you within a few days. Luckily, Bloomz Hemp even offers fast, free shipping and an easy to use website making the experience even easier and way more convenient for you.

Better Freshness Guarantee

Online retailers have a lot more visibility than local stores, as they get a lot of traffic due to worldwide exposure. As a result, online businesses typically have a very high product turnover rate, so that flower never sits on the shelves for long. Because of that, online THCA flower is usually sold extremely fresh, full of potent compounds and flavorful terpenes. Bloomz is known for having amazing prices on their THCA Flower as the quality is top notch and bulk prices are amazing.

More Affordable Prices

Because online stores don’t have such high overhead costs, they can offer you THCA flower at a much more affordable price. Many of them also offer free shipping, so you can really save. And, don’t forget that online businesses typically offer bulk-purchase options, like bundles, and hold deals and sales frequently, which is something you almost definitely won’t see in person. Bloomz is known for having amazing prices on their THCA Flower as the quality is top notch and bulk prices are amazing.

Quality Standards are Higher

With local stores, quality standards can leave a lot to be desired, as low local demand means fewer discerning consumers. Online retailers know that they’re extremely visible, and so they really need to go above and beyond to carry only the best of the best. Not only that, but the online hemp market is far more competitive, so companies just really can’t get away with carrying low-quality products. Bloomz Hemp has high product turnover that is made seasonally to guarantee fresh and potent products.

Courtesy Binoid

More THCA Flower Products to Choose from

Online stores usually have a lot more storage space to carry products, than, say, a gas station that can only carry a couple of hemp flower products on their crowded shelves. What this means is that you can find a lot more options when it comes to THCA flower, like a wider variety of strain choices and so on. Bloomz Hemp has bulk sizing, and many different strains of THCA flower that you will love and enjoy, easily having the largest selection of THCA flower on the market.

You Can Learn A Lot More About THCA Flower And The Company

Another thing about choosing an online retailer is that you can learn a lot more about how that company makes their flower, and the unique standards and practices of the company you’re buying from. It’s always nice to find out where the flower was actually grown, how the THCA distillate was made and other little details that can ultimately tell you a lot about the quality of what you’re getting. Bloomz values transparency when it comes to their flower, making user reviews and product information readily available on their website to keep you informed.

Not All THCA Flower is Made Equally, So Choose Wisely By Going With Bloomz

At the end of the day, you’re far more likely to feel satisfied with your THCA flower by choosing a trusted online hemp retailer, where you’ll be more confident that you’re getting a fresh, effective, and clean product.

At Bloomz, you can treat yourself to some of the highest-quality, top-shelf THCA flower on the market, infused with ultra-pure THCA distillate, available in a fantastic selection of strains, and always sold as fresh as can be. Available in a few rare and sought-after strains, like Grape Frosty, Han Solo, Mac, Platinum OG and more! Bloomz THCA Flower covers all of your bases with a cultivar for every need.

Meanwhile, you will be able to choose from a variety of sizes, while knowing that you’re getting unbeatable effectiveness and quality thanks to the freshness of the product, paired with the purity of the brand’s unique THCA distillate. Explore Bloomz THCA flower today with 25% off using the code HIGHTIMES25, and enjoy being treated to some of the best prices and quality around!