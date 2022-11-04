Why You Should Try Delta-8 Gummies as a THC Delivery Treat

Delta-8, the all-natural cannabis and hemp compound with a buzz, continues to capture the imagination of anyone with a stake in the legal cannabinoid industry. Users marvel at their newfound ability to enjoy a smooth, subtle, psychotropic high that’s legal, while retailers remained awed by the success of delta-8 products in the market. And a true sign we’ve reached peak delta-8 in the cultural zeitgeist, the compound is now shorthand for all that’s new in the world. Headlines currently read, “What are the next delta-8 gummies?”

With all this talk, why should you try delta-8 gummies as a THC delivery treat?

First Things First: What Are Delta 8 Gummies?

Delta-8, or, in this case, delta-8 gummies, compare favorably to their much more famous cousin delta-9 (aka marijuana). Both compounds are found in cannabis plants, giving users a psychotropic high. According to recent studies, the difference is that delta-8 THC has a milder high. On the other hand, overuse of delta-9 THC can lead to some nasty side effects, including anxiety and paranoia. Delta-8 is paranoia free.

And, unlike delta-8, delta-9 THC is still federally banned in the United States (though many states have legalized it for medical or recreational use).

Due to the Farm Bill Congress passed in 2018, hemp and its derivatives are now legal. According to the law, anything, including vapes, edibles, or gummies containing less than 0.3% delta-9, is now fair game. Retailers can sell it, and consumers can purchase it. The law opened the door to a fantastic cornucopia of hemp-derived cannabinoids and products, including delta-8 gummies. Moreover, consumers now have a legal alternative to delta-9 THC.

The Benefits of Delta-8 Gummies: Wellness

Delta-8 is a federally legal—results may vary in your state—hemp-derived cannabinoid known for offering users a mild, enjoyable, psychoactive high. While it is available in many forms, including delta-8 vapes, edibles, oils, and more, delta-8 gummies are among the most widely-used products today. But what are their benefits? Do they offer users anything other than a mild buzz? Is a subtle high benefit enough for most people? Let’s find out.

According to recent research, studies, and anecdotal information, delta-8 gummies may have the following wellness benefits:

Stress & Anxiety Relief

Induce Calmness

Stimulate Appetite

Promote Natural Sleep

Help Stop Nausea

Reduce Pain & Inflammation

Do Delta-8 Gummies Test Positive for THC?

Many users want to know whether or not delta-8 gummies test positive for THC. There’s no point in beating around the bush on this one—you will fail a drug test. As we mentioned, delta-8 and delta-9 THC are close cousins. Your body processes them similarly. The result is simple—a positive drug test for marijuana.

Furthermore, be aware that delta-8 gummies can be detected long after they are out of your system by specific tests. Sometimes, a lab can detect delta-8 up to three months after use! Want to be prepared? Follow the information below:

Hair Follicle Drug Test: up to 90 days

Urine Drug Test: up to 48 days

Oral Drug Test: up to 2 days

Blood Test: up to 2 days

Modern drug tests can’t tell the difference between delta-8 and delta-9, so based on the frequency chart above, your best bet is to abstain if you know you will be tested. If you do fail your test, you may be able to ask for a retest. Gas chromatography will look for specific delta-9 metabolites, but testing facilities will only do this if you fail the first time—and that’s always a risk with employers (or anyone).

Looking For a Sweet High? The Top 3 Brands of Delta-8 Gummies

While there are a few prominent retailers on the market, only Diamond CBD has a large enough selection of delta-8 gummies to meet the needs of everyone. With potent gummies, mild gummies, fruity gummies, and even gummies mixed with CBD, there is something for every single person who wants it. Here’s a look at the top three brands they sell:

Chill with Chill Plus Delta-8 Gummies

If you’re looking for a delta-8 gummy to help you chill, look no further than Chill Plus delta-8 gummies. Chill Plus is the granddaddy of them all, a delicious delta-8 gummy with a smooth and steady buzz. First introduced with Chill Plus Delta Force Gummies, the Chill Plus line continues to expand, giving you many options to chill out with friends or enjoy some quiet time on your own.

Choose from various flavors and strengths with Chill Plus Delta-8 Gummies, which range from 500mg to 5000mg and beyond.

Try 10 Times the Fun with 10X Delta-8 Gummies

How about a buzz that’s 10-times more powerful than anything else on the market today? With 10X delta-8 gummies, you get a mighty delta-8 buzz in a convenient package that doesn’t break the bank. Enjoy sweet flavors like Green Apple and Pineapple or something more exotic like Cream of the Crop and the ever-popular Paradise Mix. Available in Extra Strong, Ultra Strong, and Regular strengths, these infused treats send a tingle over your body and a rush through your head.

These non-GMO, third-party-certified Delta-8 THC gummies give you 10X the legal high. It’s something you can’t get anywhere else. But be warned, you’re about to reach a whole new level.

Turn Things Sour with Sour High Delta-8 Gummies

Looking to add a bit of devilish fun to your delta-8 buzz? Are you bored of the same old sweetness offered by all the other delta-8 gummies? Then try something more—something different—something sour! With Sour High delta-8 gummies, you get a burst of sour with your buzz, rocketing you to the moon and back! What you need is a Sour High.

Are you tired of the same old delta-8 gummies? Do you want some sour infused into your life? With Sour High hemp-derived products, you’ll not only reach new heights, but you’ll do so with delicious, robust flavor too! Let grape, cherry, blue raspberry, and much more light your night. So, whether you prefer a quiet evening alone or every night is a Saturday night, Sour High products can turn things upside down. Take your buzz to the next level with Sour High delta-8 gummies.

Why You Should Try Delta-8 Gummies: The Takeaway

It is known that delta-8 gummies offer users an all-natural, hemp-derived psychotropic high. What’s less known, or at the least less publicized, is that delta-8 gummies have wellness benefits too. These sweet, fruity treats can help you sleep, relieve pain, stimulate your appetite, and more. They complement CBD greatly and are an excellent alternative to delta-9.

So if you’re looking for a legal high with wellness benefits, check out some of the top brands available at Diamond CBD. Why should you try delta-8 gummies as a THC delivery treat? For the high, the wellness benefits, and to keep chill.