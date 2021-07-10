XVAPE USA Teams With Cannabis Legend Tommy Chong on Limited Edition ARIA VAPORIZER

LS ANGELES, Calif., July 10, 2021 — XVAPE USA, a global leading manufacturer of dry herb and concentrate vaping devices announced today the launch of a limited edition custom skinned portable vape in collaboration with cannabis culture icon Tommy Chong.

The TOMMY CHONG VAPES ARIA Series takes the existing award-winning Aria dual-use vaporizer and adds exclusive Tommy Chong themed packaging and accessories (glass flower & concentrate jars and one-of-a-kind dab tool).

“It’s an honor to celebrate a legend like Tommy Chong on an XVAPE product,” said Keith Nash, XVAPE-USA Chief Business Development Officer. “Our goal at XVAPE USA is revolutionizing the cannabis and vape spaces with high quality devices and products that incorporate the newest materials, technologies, and functions. We are passionate about our products and the industry we serve and strive to make vaping accessible to the everyday consumer. Likewise, Tommy Chong is synonymous with the counter-culture movement, and he continues to elevate the dialogue and attitudes surrounding cannabis use as it transitions into the mainstream community.”

Considered by many to be one of the best handheld dry herb and concentrate vaporizers on the market, the XVAPE Aria is a masterpiece of form and function. This classy vape features digital controls for precision temperature settings, high-speed heat-up time, full ceramic conductive heating chamber, and 100% isolated airflow, providing exceptional flavor and impressive vapor in an affordable, portable device.

The TOMMY CHONG VAPES ARIA Series adds performance upgrades[Unknown A1] , an updated mouthpiece utilizing ceramic filtration, and a durable ultra-premium hard-shell finish to the already popular design.

Chong may be best known as a joint smoker, and the scene in his first movie, “Up in Smoke.” where he reveals the fattest joint ever rolled, a mighty mix of Maui Waui and “Labrador” is an all-time fan favorite. But like any cannabis consumer, Chong appreciates the value of products that deliver on their promise of “quality, performance, and taste.”

“That’s why I teamed up with the amazing people at XVape USA,” Chong said. “With their 20-plus years of manufacturing experience, commitment to helping other brands, and their global distribution channels, I’m excited to partner with them to create my own personal line of practical vaporizers.”

About XVAPE USA: Headquartered in Southern California, XVAPE-USA was founded by two vape industry engineers around 10 years ago as a manufacturer. Understanding the evolving market, they realized a need for a quality, reliable product at an affordable price, the company transitioned into designing and manufacturing ISO medically recognized products that give cannabis consumers the “Power of Choice” with vaporizers intended for both dry herb and concentrates. Among XVAPE USA’s lineup of products that offer perfect balance between performance, purity & price are the Aria, Avant, Starry, and Vista Mini 2 Dab Rig/Bubbler Vaporizer. For more information, see: www.xvapeusa.com.