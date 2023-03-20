You Only Miss Me When I’m Gone: The High Cost of Lighting Failures

You might have heard the saying, “you’ve gotta spend money to make money,” but it never makes it easier to spend said money. This is especially true when looking to start a new business or invest in new equipment. Really, the only thing that eases the mind after seeing cash leave an account is the trust that you have in the company and product to deliver results.

Consumer trust is the glue that holds companies together, no matter how much money brands spend on clever marketing or buying industry professionals to tout the “great” qualities of their products. It always comes down to one thing: Does the product work as good as advertised? And if so, more often than not, you become a customer for life. However, if things are not ultimately up to snuff, not only will companies lose a customer, but it could end up costing more money in the long run.

A lot more money when specifically talking about grow lights.

Walking the Walk

The horror stories of having to throw out rows of plants because HPS fixtures were mounted too close, or entire operations being ruined by extended power outages due to faulty surge protection, are what keep growers up at night.

If you are nodding your head in agreement, then you understand that choosing lights can be a stressful experience. Fortunately, that no longer has to be the case.

At the end of the day, you want to go with a company that understands you are exchanging more than just your money. You are trusting that what you are getting will be reliable and function exactly as you need. Spectrum King LED operates off of this understanding, and is the main reason why its proprietary technology has evolved throughout the years to become the best choice for LED lighting solutions.

The reality is, to become an industry leader, the talk has to be backed up by the walk. Other companies tout high ratings and lifespans that ultimately do not live up to the hype. But time and time again, Spectrum King LED has proven that a quality product means more than a well-done marketing campaign.

The Phoenix line is a testament to just that. Backed by a team of expert engineers, Spectrum King LED has built a light that is nearly perfect – thanks in large part to the quality of each component that goes into every fixture:

Diodes : With a PPE rating of 2.75, these are the highest quality diodes on the market. As one of the few lights on the market with a PPE over 2.0, you can be sure that your product is receiving the highest output possible.

: With a PPE rating of 2.75, these are the highest quality diodes on the market. As one of the few lights on the market with a PPE over 2.0, you can be sure that your product is receiving the highest output possible. IP rating : With an IP 65 rating, these lights are “Considered to be perfect for domestic and commercial use, IP65 rating gives complete protection against foreign bodies and water jets.”

: With an IP 65 rating, these lights are “Considered to be perfect for domestic and commercial use, IP65 rating gives complete protection against foreign bodies and water jets.” Dual surge protection: Spectrum King LED has pioneered surge immunity on both the driver and LED board to provide the ultimate protection for your lights and facility.

Designed for the Long Haul

It would be easy for Spectrum King LED to sell this product knowing it will perform and leave it at that. But that is not the company’s style. Instead, every sale is treated as a chance to build a new relationship. The company prides itself on changing the way customer service is managed. As a result, Spectrum King LED works beyond the sale to help with troubleshooting and further guidance, enabling customers to get the most out of their operation. It is no secret that there is a lot that goes into running a successful grow, which is why Spectrum King LED has an experienced team of individuals who are available to help design lighting maps, configure lighting fixtures and assist in climate control and other facility functions. It is this attention to quality that runs throughout all operations so that nothing is left to chance, because after all, the longevity of a product is reflected in the company that produces it.

So when the numbers positively align with the company and the work they are doing, you know something is right. Currently, Spectrum King LED has a defect tolerance of .03%, which means that out of a thousand units sold, they see an average of only two or three fixtures with any reported issues. That is kind of a big deal – the trust in the product is well earned.

Over the last decade, LED technology has come a long way, and it is no wonder why its popularity has skyrocketed. But as we all know, when something becomes “trendy,” quality tends to take a hit as more companies enter a market they are not necessarily ready to serve. The good news is Spectrum King LED has made the choice as easy as possible because with a track record of zero defects and zero returns, it is pretty obvious where you should put your trust. Visit https://spectrumkingled.com/ to see for yourself why Spectrum King LED is the best choice in LED lighting solutions.