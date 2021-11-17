Your Ultimate Black Friday Cannabis Gift Guide

It’s Black Friday time once again, and as usual, we’re being bombarded with deals here, bargains there and claims that everything is the best bang for your buck without sacrificing quality. But how do you know what’s really worth your hard-earned money? Have no fear—we’ve put together a special gift guide for you to sort through to find some top-notch cannabis gifts. Whether you’re shopping for a seasoned smoker, a newbie or just picking up treats for yourself, we’ve included it all. Read on, and get educated!

Session Goods

Courtesy of @cmoscat

Session Goods designer line of modern smoking accessories are the perfect gift for the cannabis enthusiast in your life—including yourself. Whether they’re into stylish glass bongs, discrete and portable pipes, or classy, compact One Hitters there’s something for everyone.

Session Goods Bongs are a sleek and simple gift for the cannabis lover in your life that will go a long way. Gifts are fun to get, but practical, quality gifts that they’ll actually use? An easy win. Their award-winning glass bongs are a top-tier gift suitable to any cannabis smokers’ style.

Session Goods pipes are stylish, compact and perfect for those on-the-go. Plus, each pipe comes with a silicone sleeve (in seven interchangeable colors) to protect your glass and bag while you’re out and about. Anyone who’s suffered from a broken pipe or ash in their bag knows that this gift idea is pretty ingenious.

Session Goods One Hitters are classy and discrete. It’s the perfect little piece for that solo session or mini toke in between meals and watching holiday movies. This clever little thing can be packed with your favorite flower, hold a pre-rolled joint or be used with the Session Bong—it’s an ideal stocking stuffer.

Session’s Black Friday deals will be 20 percent off site-wide with special discounts on limited-edition bundles beginning the week of November 22 and ending at midnight on Cyber Monday.

Black Friday / Cyber Monday 2021:

Site-wide 20 percent off – Code HOLIDAY20

Spend $150 and get 25 percent off – Code HOLIDAY25

Spend $200 and get 30 percent off – Code HOLIDAY30

Sale Dates: Wednesday, November 24 – Monday, November 29

Prices:

Session Bong – $120

Session Pipe – $40

Session One Hitter – $12

Shop with Session Goods here.

Stoner Strategies: The Essential Guide to Edibles

Courtesy of Stoner Strategies

Stoner Strategies: The Essential Guide to Edibles written by Ava Tyler is the perfect cannabis cookbook for those who would like to develop a better understanding of cannabis, cannabinoids, terpenes, dosing and how to infuse almost anything with cannabis.

Stoner Strategies provides detailed, step-by-step directions for the oh-so-essential decarboxylation methods, as well as recipes for creating cannabutter or cannaoil using your stovetop or the discrete smell-proof crockpot methods.

There are even techniques for extracting when using cannabis flowers and concentrates, as well as CBD-rich hemp, so you can maximize your edible possibilities. Get your very own Stoner Strategies: The Essential Guide to Edibles cookbook today to start making your very own edibles from home!

Get a free ebook at stonerstrategies.com and 10 percent off! All ad revenue will benefit Martial Arts for Kids.

Get it here.

Rare Cannabinoid Company

Courtesy of Rare Cannabinoid Company

Experience the world’s first pure, high-potency, mix-and-match THCV, CBN, CBG and CBD gummies with Rare Cannabinoid Company.

The pioneering, Hawaiian brand just launched its extra-strong gummies, each containing 25mg THCV (for energy and appetite suppression) or 30mg CBN (for sleep), 30mg CBG (for pain and inflammation) or 30mg CBD. They are each sold in jars of 15 or 30 gummies, or you can try all of them with their Gummies Variety Bundle of three packets for $59.85—perfect for giving as gifts!

Buy two get one free on all Rare Cannabinoid Company products with their Black Friday sale! This is their biggest site-wide sale ever, so everyone can mix and match cannabinoids to create their own, unique strain or strains.

What else can you get with their BOGO deal? Pure tinctures of Delta-8-THC, THCV, CBDV, CBN, CBC, CBG, CBDA, terpene-only blends for relaxation and relief, full-spectrum, Hawaiian CBD and 1:1 rare cannabinoid plus CBD blends. Learn how Rare Cannabinoid Company’s apothecary concept works, and see what each cannabinoid can do for you:

THCV: Energy, appetite suppression, weight loss

Energy, appetite suppression, weight loss CBN : Relaxation, sleep, sedation

: Relaxation, sleep, sedation CBC: Elevates mood, fights depression

Elevates mood, fights depression CBG: Relieves pain and inflammation

Relieves pain and inflammation CBDV: Studied for autism, muscular dystrophy, seizures

Studied for autism, muscular dystrophy, seizures CBDA: Prevents nausea, vomiting

Prevents nausea, vomiting CBD: Stress resilience, balance, calm

Stress resilience, balance, calm Delta-8-THC: Same benefits as THC with less risk of anxiety / paranoia

Same benefits as THC with less risk of anxiety / paranoia Terpenes: Steam-distilled blends for relaxation and pain relief

Make your holiday season even happier with Rare Cannabinoid Company’s buy two get one free Black Friday offer!

Shop Rare Cannabinoid Company here.

Premium Seed Market

Courtesy of Premium Seed Market

Blue Dream

The most widely grown strain on the West Coast, Blue Dream contains a dense bud structure with trichomes packed in deep, giving off a sparkly, glistening-type look. Crossed with Blueberry and original Haze, Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant, heavy hitting strain worth every ounce put into it.

Flavor:

Berry, Sugar-like

Genetics:

Blueberry x Haze

Use Cases:

Chronic Fatigue, Depression, and Lack of Appetite

Flowering Time:

Indoor: 9-10wks

Outdoor: Mid-October

Sativa Dominant:

60 percent Sativa / 40 percent Indica

Safe and discreet shipping

Guaranteed delivery within seven to 10 days

We accept all major credit cards, no bank/routing number needed

Prices:

10 pack $29.99

100 pack $200

1000 pack $1,500

Shop Premium Seed Market here.

Boundless Technology

Courtesy of Boundless Technology

TERP PEN XL

User Friendly? Check. Discreet? Check. Sustainable? Check. Combustion-based? Uncheck. Boundless makes the easiest, most discreet, reusable products on the market, all without the harmful effects of combustion.

One of their most popular products is the Terp Pen XL. Need a quick, portable, way to hit your concentrate? Simply unscrew the section revealing the coils that melt your concentrate; load it on with a dab tool (which the Terp Pen XL conveniently comes with!) or hit it straight from the container—inhale and enjoy!

The Terp Pen XL even comes built with a small chamber that screws onto the pen to stash some of your concentrate for the road. To completely customize your experience, the Terp Pen XL also comes with three different heat settings for your dabbing pleasure! With this unit, There’s no doubt that Boundless Technology is providing the perfect stocking stuffer for your Holiday needs!

Price: $39.99

Get it here.

Courtesy of Boundless Technology

TERA

Can’t decide between concentrate or herb? Have no fear, the Tera from Boundless is here! The mother of all portable convection heating devices, the Tera allows both dry herb and concentrates to be evenly and effectively vaporized without the loss of flavor.

It’s isolated airflow path ensures that you get the smoothest, cleanest draw possible. It heats up in 20-30 seconds and cools between draws, allowing you to come back to an unfinished bowl again and again throughout the day. Ensure your loved one’s stocking is completely stuffed with this absolute unit!

Price: $74.95

Get it here.

Eyce Molds

Courtesy of Eyce Molds

Eyce ORAFLEX Spoon – Black Friday

Do you love the look of a hand-blown pipe but need the durability of platinum-cured silicone? Look no further. Introducing the Eyce ORAFLEX Spoon—a revolutionary double layered, silicone pipe featuring beautiful, hand painted detailing.

Long gone are the days of sacrificing art and style for durability—the Eyce ORAFLEX Spoon is exactly what you’re looking for. The ORAFLEX Spoon comes in four designs: Switchback, Honeycomb, Floral and Spiral, and each design features five colorways. This guy is truly our finest work yet; snag yours today.

Sale: Save 15 percent off the new Eyce ORAFLEX line this Black Friday with code HTBF15

Price: $29.99

Shop Eyce Molds here.

House of Saka

Courtesy of House of Saka

House of Saka’s Spark “Mimosa” is the first and only cannabis-infused beverage to blend alcohol-removed, premium, California sparkling Chardonnay with natural essence of orange blossom, nectarine and a Mimosa-strain specific live resin to bolster its organic cannabis emulsion.

Available in single-serving, 187ml (six-ounce) champagne bottles with a micro-dose of 5mg of full-spectrum THC per bottle, Saka Spark Mimosa delivers all the flavor and celebration of a traditional mimosa without the negative health effects and excessive calories of alcohol.

Price: $7

Get it here.

Jetty Prerolls

Courtesy of Jetty Extracts

Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency.

Jetty Live Resin Prerolls pair flower and oil in combinations that celebrate the strains, bringing out unique flavors and maximizing potency. Whether it’s cake with cake or fuel with fuel, it’s always trim-free, small-farm flower boosted with 100 percent uncut Jetty and unrefined Live Resin.

Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls.

Prices:

Live Resin Infused 1.2g Preroll – $15

Live Resin Infused 3pk Preroll – $25

Live Resin Infused 5pk Preroll – $45

Shop Jetty Extracts here.

CBD Living

Photo Courtesy CBD Living

CBD Living Freeze

Got muscle pain from shoveling the snowy driveway, working out or a chronic condition? CBD Living Freeze is here to help. This best-selling cold therapy product infuses Broad Spectrum Nano CBD with menthol to soothe inflamed or painful muscles. CBD Living’s Proprietary Skin Retention Technology allows the CBD molecules to better penetrate the layers of the skin and stay on the skin longer for lasting relief.

CBD Living Freeze is available in both roll-on and airless pump styles, and in 300mg, 750mg, 1500mg and 4500mg strengths to tackle even the toughest pain.

Price: $30 (300 mg) – $180 (4500 mg)

Shop CBD Living here.