On SNL Monologue, Super Bowl Winner Travis Kelce Praises Pot

Smoking pot might get you suspended from a team—but you can still win the Super Bowl twice, Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Super Bowl LVII champion Travis Kelce said in so many words during his monologue on NBC’s Saturday Night Live (SNL) Sunday evening.

With a second Super Bowl title under his belt, Kelce became the 34th athlete to host SNL, joining the ranks of athletes such as Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, and Ronda Rousey, ESPN reports. The Kelce family attended the taping of SNL at Studio 8H in Manhattan.

Philadelphia Eagles center and Kelce’s brother Jason joined for one of the skits on SNL. The brothers were one of the top topics of Super Bowl week in Glendale, Arizona—given that they had to play against each other. Both brothers began the game with one Super Bowl ring, but younger brother Travis was the one who walked out with a second ring in a 38-35 nailbiter.

“Jason and I have actually been playing football together since we were little kids, and he was always better than me at everything,” Kelce said during his monologue. “In high school, he was an honor student. And I got kicked off the team because I failed French. And English too. But, French sounds way better. And then when we were in college, I actually got kicked off the team because I tested positive for marijuana. So it just goes to show you if you smoke weed and you’re bad at school, you can win the Super Bowl twice.”

Kelce said that his mother drove both him and his brother home after Super Bowl LVII, which led to an uncomfortable ride.

Kelce has been smoking pot for awhile, since his days playing in college. In 2010, Kelce was suspended for a full year from playing with University of Cincinnati Bearcats after he tested positive for THC. “I got kicked off the team for having a little too much fun off the field,” he said, as reported by The Kansas City Star. He nearly “quit football” over the ordeal, but the incident doesn’t appear to have impacted his view of cannabis.

But fortunately, Kelce didn’t stray from his path to the Super Bowl and kept playing despite the setback of missing a full year. The Enquirer reported in 2021 that the Bearcats transformed Kelce into a tight end. The rest is history.

Pot and the NFL

Numerous former National Football League (NFL) players have spoken to High Times about the benefits of pot such as Ricky Williams, Eben Britton, Kyle Turley, Jake Plummer, and the list goes on. Many of them have invested in cannabis brands.

Things are slowly changing regarding cannabis in the NFL. Since April 18, 2021, NFL players no longer have to stress about testing positive for cannabis in random drug tests from the league.

It is a new era in the NFL thanks to a new collective bargaining agreement that was negotiated last year and that established a new drug policy for the league.

The NFL announced in a press release on Feb. 1 that it would be providing $1 million to two different researchers at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) and University of Regina (UR) in Canada. Both research groups will be focusing on how cannabinoids can aid in general pain management, with a few other goal studies as well.

Players like the Kelce brothers won’t have to worry so much about testing positive for pot nowadays.