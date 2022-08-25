Kevin Nash To Debut Strain on Dispensary Tour in Michigan

Seasoned pro wrestler and NWO co-founder Kevin Nash is going full throttle into the cannabis industry by launching his own strain, with the expertise of the cultivators behind HYMAN Cannabis.

Nash’s new strain and collaboration was first announced at the GCW Notorious show, E Wrestling News and Wrestling Headlines reported last January. You can hear Nash talk about the new endeavor on his podcast, KLIQ This.

Jackknife, (Creamsicle x Soñando) his signature strain, is the result of narrowing down some of HYMAN‘s marquee genetics. Soñando has a citrus, orange, and berry flavor profile, and Creamsicle tastes exactly how you’d expect it to. HYMAN’s Head Cultivator Rabid Hippie oversees the Michigan-based cultivator’s 30,000 square feet of canopy space.

Nash is notorious for his own versions of the jackknife maneuver. In his heyday, Nash perfected the “Jackknife Powerbomb,” an enhanced version of a powerbomb that sees the opponent thrown forward and then down—one way to finish the job. But all of the physical strain that goes into wrestling takes its toll, and that’s where cannabis comes in.

“My signature move: Jackknife Power Bomb, my finishing maneuver, is fitting for my strain partnership with HYMAN cannabis as I feel it accurately represents the strength and potency of the flower,” Nash tells High Times. “When you’re being Jackknifed, you’re not in control over the situation.

“Turning my pain into passion, I have become very familiar with cannabis and the one thing I find to be most important is quality,” Nash adds. “HYMAN cultivators have achieved a level of quality that is like nothing else I’ve tried—everything HYMAN does is by design and I am excited to hear what fans think when they try it.”

Six-time world champion, five as the WCW World Heavyweight Champion and one as the WWF Champion, as well as 12-time world tag team champion, Nash has taken home some 21 or so championships during his tenure in pro wrestling.

Courtesy of HYMAN Cannabis

You may have seen Nash in films like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Magic Mike, John Wick, Rock of Ages, Longest Yard, and Punisher (2004). Nash also played D1 college basketball for the Tennessee Volunteers. Later, he joined the Army after watching the movie Stripes. He was honorably discharged, leading him to go back into basketball until a “career-ending” knee injury finished off his professional athletic career.

Nash will be making appearances at select Michigan dispensaries, so you can try the Jackknife, or get an autograph. The two-day signing tour will make stops at the following Michigan dispensaries:

Friday, September 2

URB Monroe 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

JARS River Rouge 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Bazonzoes Walled Lake 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

PUFF Utica 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Dispo Romeo 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm

Saturday, September 3

Cloud Utica 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Joyology Centerline 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

JARS Centerline 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

House of Dank Centerline 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

PUFF Madison Heights 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

The Jackknife strain drops in Michigan on Friday, September 2, and will be available in a 3.5G Pre-Pack (Eighth) and 1G Handcraft (Glass Tip Joint) in select dispensaries.