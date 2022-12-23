We’re Making This Too Complicated (An ‘Indicas and Sativas Are For Dummies’ Response)

Earlier this year Jimi Devine penned a piece for this column called “Indicas and Sativas are for Dummies.” While I do, for the most part, agree with his sentiment, I don’t believe his proposed solution of “Afghani” & “Equatorial” to be viable. As it’s the end of the year and I’m not sure what traffic’s going to be like on these final Fridays, we’re experimenting a bit over here. We always intended for WEIRDOS to feel like a public discourse, so in that spirit, here’s my response to Jimi’s idea, and some proposals of my own.
Why Afghani & Equatorial Are Doomed
Let’s face it, America isn’t actually the most accepting place in the world. Although we love to dub ourselves as the world’s melting pot, we’re actually far better at drawing lines than finding common ground. Because of this, I don’t think nomenclature like Afghani and Equatorial will ever be commonly accepted because it sounds foreign to most of our citizens. In fact, I’d argue if many people fully understood what they were saying with “Indica” (Latin for “Of India”) they’d probably use that a lot less too – because most of what they’re cultivating isn’t actually from India, it’s from America. Even further, “Sativa” in Latin means “cultivated” – so they’re both Sativa by definition. And by species, but that’s another story.
It’s worth noting that cultivars that formerly had “Afghan” in their name have all seemed to drop it in recent years. I am willing to bet that started post-9/11, but I wouldn’t know. I was 11 at that point. I’ve only heard about the mythical Afghani varietals, but I know a lot of Kush. Maybe I’m looking too far into it, but assuming America to be a racist place seems to be on the nose.
But more than that, what people are TYPICALLY trying to describe with Indica & Sativa – or Afghani & Equatorial, as proposed – is the effect the plant will provide, not the place it was from. While I get there’s correlation there, aren’t we leading consumers down the wrong path with that type of information anyway, since we know most of the effects are driven by terpenes and the other psychoactive chemistry found within the plant? To me this isn’t as black or white as it is a color wheel. That said, if we have to break it into two specific groups…
Stimulating vs. Sedative
What about categorizing them as stimulating or sedating? This way there’s variance, for sure, but to me, that’s what we’re really trying to say with the forbidden bro-science, right? We’re trying to tell you if it will get you lifted, or stoned. If you’ll be energized or couch-locked, so aren’t these more appropriate terms anyway? Eventually I believe this is what terpene science will tell us, and where we’ll really be able to get prescriptive with effects consumers can expect, but for now I believe this encompasses what we have been trying to say in a more accurate way.
That said, determining which of these categories said products will fall into can’t only rely on the information we’ve had in the past. For example, we know short and fat plants can sometimes present a profile that is closer to what we consider historically Sativa, even though the plant looks Indica, as Todd McCormick suggested for your piece, so there is far more research required for this to become a perfect system. And while we’re here, traditional science today says we pretty much only have anecdotal evidence to prove the effectiveness of terpenes, but any regular consumer knows smoking something that smells like gas will cool you down, so we’re in some degree of a holding pattern while the research picks up.
My only worry here is that these are still complicated terms for some. Not to sound like an asshole but some people need it to be super simple to understand, and we need this to be approachable. So I have another proposal, and this one may be more digestible for that lot.
Uppers & Downers
I choose this because it’s familiar terminology for drug users of all types. While there’s admittedly a ton of gray area here, as most of what we’re dealing with is a hybrid anyway, is there a simpler way to dumb it down? People commonly know most alcohol is a downer, but that tequila riles you up. They typically know that a Xanax puts you to sleep while Adderall will keep you up, so why not lean into what’s already understood? What’s actually wrong with likening our vice to other more common, and today socially accepted, ones?
Looking past it’s usage across other drugispheres, does it get any easier for the layman to understand? We’re already using things like arrows up and down to describe how products will make us feel, so why not take it all the way? I understand this will be complex for hybrid classifications, but there’s someone out there who’s been saying “This is a 70% Sativa, 30% Indica,” so I’m sure that guy would love to decide just how much of an angle each of those are pointing.
Obviously there’s no clear right answer here, but I think it’s important we keep evolving this conversation, especially as the scientific understanding increases. Not only will this help us to be more accurate, but it will actually help people understand what they’re getting if they’re not as well versed as you or I. We’re not doing anyone any favors by continuing to push the misinformation, and we don’t know the unintended consequences this lack of understanding can have down the line. Look at THC percentage, and states that are now taxing products over a certain limit. It really sucks to have to pay for someone else’s stupidity, especially for something that your consumer doesn’t understand and doesn’t actually want – despite what they may think or say.
Thoughts?
For those reading at home, what are you thinking? Do either of these make sense to you? Do you have a better solution? Feel free to respond below or in the comments on social media to join the discussion, and help us crack this. While I don’t think either of us have proposed perfect solutions, I think any are better than where we’re at today – and being better tomorrow than we were today is the best we can hope to do.
13 comments
“ I am willing to bet that started post-9/11, but I wouldn’t know. I was 11 at that point. I’ve only heard about the mythical Afghani varietals, but I know a lot of Kush. “ 🗑🚮
LOL aw here comes the crop afraid to look in the mirror – best country in the world, right? lmao
Please tell us about all the racism you’ve experienced here in the US, since you’re so willing to throw that word around.
Right?
Its politicians that are, and always have been pushing and stoking the racism BS. Specifically the left, who, historically, have been on the wrong side of real progress. Who were the KKK? Dixiecrats. Who supported Jim Crow? Which party opposed emancipation?? Voter rights for blacks? Democrat.
Which party was initiated to oppose slavery? GOP.
Which party always reinvigorates the racism issue. Democrats.
Anyone pretending the parties switched places on the issue is misinformed.
Don’t get me wrong though, both parties are corrupt AF.
But writing an article about the different effects of marijuana, and toting the racism narrative is pure ignorance. Which made me wish I hadn’t read this article at all. The USA is a melting pot of people and marijuana strains, and it is easily in top 5 of least racist nations on the planet.
Uppers and Downers i uderstand considering how complex the terms used by the people selling me these Gelatos. Thanks for the history class.
“stimulating vs sedative”, and “uppers vs downers” is basically the same descriptive terms that most people would use to describe a sativa or indica strain in the first place. this is just splitting hairs with a dash of stoner condescension.
which is exactly why i’m proposing removing the misnomers lol
Personally I don’t think they can be split into just 2 categories. In my case, a lot of the time those that are labeled sativa’s cause me to be couch locked and pass out, and vice versa with indica’s. I’m sure there are others out there that has same experience.
You can look up the genetic lineage of strains and see a massive family tree with a variety of strains considered Indica or Sativa and all the other varient strains related to that specific strain.
Look up the genetic tree of a strain if you can, I will annihilate you conclusions, thought and this gig article. Educate yourself before you write a $100 gig writer piece. Rookie.
Personally, I think it’s better to move away from drugular slang. These types of categorizations will scare off individuals and lawmakers who want to try cannabis but are put off by the terms “uppers” or “downers”.
I much prefer the terms “uplifting” and “sedating”. These are neutral terms that connote a safer description rather than drug slang. If the U.S. is going to legalize cannabis for both medical and recreational use, it’s necessary to legitimize cannabis by moving its association to illicit drugs.
“To move away from illicit drugs.”
While location did play some role in it (some areas naturally have more sativa vs indica cultivar), the terms Indica and Sativa were actually initially identifiers between different cultivars of hemp. These identifiers were actually growth patterns. Sativas grew tall and lanky; Indicas short and bushy. Fast forward a few centuries and we started using them to describe effects. Sativas being more energizing and Indicas being more sedating. However, what you are missing is terpenes and phenotypical expressions in this equation. There are many genetically sativa cultivar that actually have sedating effects. As well as some typically heavily energizing strains that a particular plant will actually present more sedating effects as well. This comes down to phenotypical expression/terpenes and unless you are growing from clones, this plays an enormous roll in the outcome of the end experience. So to put it simply, not all “blue dream” plants are the same and is also why you sometimes don’t notice the same effects the next time you visit your local dispensary.
I don’t think changing the terminology will have any end game effect in all honesty. Simple education and proper patient care or customer service will be the true key.
Also to note, many breeders are currently working with a lot of land races to bring back some of the original qualities to the cultivars.
Unfortunately I don’t reside in an adult cannabis legal state. However I do recall enough of the stoned feelings of my long past youth. By the time I finished reading your article I realized a big part of smoking cannabis was the exciting unknown expectation of how it would make me feel. All I could go by as a predictor was the smell and appearance. Any story that accompanied the score was welcomed as part of its entertainment value. Trying to categorize cannabis for consumer expectations seems worthy but I generally remember an expansion of consciousness as the attraction for me. Maybe consider extro (extrovert) and intro (introvert) as possible terms to help guide the consumer.