Don’t Wait for Black Friday—It’s Green Wednesday

Turkey. Stuffing. Cranberry sauce. And a nice platter of pre-rolls?

It would appear that Thanksgiving will be quite green this year for many Americans celebrating the holiday, according to new survey data released Tuesday.

The study comes courtesy of Ayr Wellness, a self-described “expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience throughout its footprint.”

The findings suggest that more than a few people in the United States will sneak in a toke or two before pumpkin pie is served. Or, as a press release accompanying the survey put it: “Cannabis has finally earned a seat at the table in America.”

According to the data, “37 percent of cannabis consumers plan to serve THC-infused products with their Thanksgiving meal,” while “77 percent of cannabis consumers intend to consume cannabis with family or friends during the holidays.” And it suggests that “American cannabis consumers have become increasingly open about their cannabis habits, with 40 percent planning on consuming openly with family and friends this season.”

“One thing is clear: this Thanksgiving, cannabis is a family affair,” the press release said.

Just as a wave of cannabis legalization has swept over the country in the last 10 years, normalizing something that had long been taboo and scandalized, the findings of the Thanksgiving survey “suggest that cannabis is more mainstream than ever this year and a useful resource for managing family dynamics during the holidays.”

“Over the past decade, cannabis has become increasingly ingrained into the fabric of American culture and tradition, with cannabis sales on Green Wednesday reaching new heights every year,” Jonathan Sandelman, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ayr Wellness, said in the release. “At Ayr Wellness, we’re passionate about enriching lives through this powerful plant by meeting consumers wherever they are in their cannabis journey, from novice to expert. From flower to beverages, and from extracts to edibles, our new portfolio of power brands offers something for everyone.”

The survey also suggests that “Green Wednesday,” the day on which potheads nationwide stock up on weed in advance of the long holiday weekend, is quickly joining the ranks of Black Friday and Cyber Monday as Thanksgiving-adjacent, consumer-powered events on the calendar.

The press release described Green Wednesday as “the industry’s second-biggest sales day in 2020, aptly dubbed the ‘Black Friday’ of cannabis.” Citing data “from Akerna and Headset published in Green Market Report,” Ayr Wellness said that “Green Wednesday cannabis sales beat Black Friday sales for the first time” last year, “with upward trends expected to continue this year.”

According to the new survey, “One in two Green Wednesday shoppers (49 percent) will purchase cannabis as gifts for friends and family,” while “71 percent of Green Wednesday shoppers expect to spend $50 – $100 or more at the dispensary.”

The survey went on to say that “60 percent of cannabis consumers intend to visit a dispensary on Green Wednesday.”

And just what will those customers be buying to pair with football and the feast? Twenty-nine percent said they would buy good old flower; 19 percent are in the mood for edibles or beverages; 11 percent said they would snag some concentrates and extracts; 10 percent are opting for cartridges; nine percent want the pre-rolled joints; five percent dig topicals and four percent say the holiday calls out for infused flower.

The findings “are part of a national study conducted by real-time consumer intelligence platform Suzy in partnership with Ayr Wellness,” according to the press release. “

“The nationally-representative study, conducted in November 2021, surveyed over 1,300 Americans on their cannabis consumption habits, beliefs and purchasing patterns tied to the holidays and Green Wednesday,” the release said.