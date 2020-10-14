TikTok Star Reveals Views on Legalizing Cannabis

Forty-odd years after its original release and hitting number one on the Billboard Hot 100, Fleetwood Mac’s seminal track “Dreams” hit number one on iTunes—thanks to one man’s viral TikTok video. Simultaneously, Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry sales seem to have spiked in popularity as well.

Idaho Falls, Idaho-based Nathan Apodaca probably wasn’t expecting his 22-second TikTok video to become a worldwide phenomenon. While skating his longboard to work, on a whim, he recorded himself lip syncing “Dreams” and chugging a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry. It quickly became one of the most popular videos in TikTok history.

Apodaca is also a fan of cannabis. While TikTok’s strict rules prevent any mention of the plant, whatsoever, you can often see Apodaca blowing out hits of mystery smoke in his posts. “Yes I am—of course—a fan of cannabis culture,” Apodaca says. Both Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin recreated Apodaca’s video on TikTok.

Apodaca’s TikTok handle for his account with several millions followers gives us a clue about his favorite pastime. “420Doggface208?” he asks. “420 is what I do. Doggface is the name. 208’s where I stay. Idaho is a non-green state. We actually do have CBD [in Idaho]. We have CBD stores here.”

Sadly, COVID-19 derailed a recent medical cannabis initiative in Idaho that would have been on the ballot on November 3. “We are moving in the right steps, and hopefully [soon], we will become a green state,” he says. “We’re actually surrounded by green states, so I don’t see why [not]. That way, we can just color this whole map green. Hopefully in 2020 or after, we can just move forward and legalize it worldwide.”

The Aftermath of TikTok Fame

Soon after the video went viral, and Cran-Raspberry juice parody videos began popping up everywhere, Ocean Spray returned the favor to Apodaca—with a red 2020 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with a trunk full of Ocean Spray products. “I’m enjoying the truck like no other,” Apodaca admits. “I’m driving it around. I just barely passed three digits on the mileage gauge. It’s exciting and new. I love it. Thanks Ocean Spray, thanks [Fleetwood] Mac.”

Apodaca’s video was a breath of fresh air for most people who are trying to avoid the usual political vitriol that dominates social media. “After a shitty year, you know, it’s just cool that my video went viral—because everybody can just vibe to it,” he says. “Just relax, and put a smile on their face for 22 seconds, or whatever it was. It’s just awesome that even Mick Fleetwood felt the vibe. He got out and made a TikTok [account], went out and did a parody of my video. My life has changed dramatically, as you know. I’m talking to a realtor who hopefully can get me into a house soon, wherever I can get my credit straight and everything. I got a brand new truck, which is a big relief. I’m not exactly overwhelmed yet—but I love it.”

Stevie Nicks herself has also recently jumped on the trend and posted a “Dreams” video.

The future of TikTok hangs in the balance, due to its origin in China, and fears of data collection. “As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump said on July 31, although the app outlasted the latest deadline to shut down. Most recently in the saga, The Department of Justice filed an appeal on October 8 against a judge’s order to block a ban on TikTok.

“TikTok was on the verge of getting banned for sure,” Apodaca says. “Like I said, I hear that every other weekend. Hopefully it doesn’t. It’s a good place people can go and watch other videos and get lost in videos, and just laugh and watch it not only by themselves. They can bring family, and watch it all together. It’s an amazing place, and an amazing app. It will prevail over any dance that is going on right now, because of the people who are on it. This app will overcome it.”

Follow 420Doggface208 on TikTok.