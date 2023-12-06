Five Ways To Boost Your Endocannabinoid System

Leafy Greens

Shutterstock

If there aren’t enough reasons already, add more leafy greens to your diet. Research has shown that leafy greens rich with the terpene beta-caryophyllene activate the CB2 receptor in mice models. Beta-caryophyllene is also believed to show promise in combating inflammatory conditions and autoimmune disorders. Besides cannabis, beta-caryophyllene can be found in broccoli, basil, oregano, and rosemary, as well as many other common spices. Beta-caryophyllene may also reduce paranoia and some of the unwanted effects of cannabis. Alternatively, foods high in fat and carbs appear to be counteractive and lower the activity of the CB1 receptor.

Exercise

Shutterstock

Once you exercise stoned, you’ll never go back. Take our word for it. Get your runner’s high on! Medium- to high-intensity exercise has been shown to boost anandamide levels—the first endocannabinoid to be identified—and activate the endocannabinoid system (ECS). Research also has demonstrated that exercise significantly upregulates (increases signaling of) CB1 receptors and enhances CB1 receptor sensitivity. Anecdotal reports suggest that a brisk exercise for 20 minutes or more will make a significant difference and increase the pleasant effects from this phenomenon.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Shutterstock

If you’re not getting high enough you might not be incorporating enough omega-3 fatty acids in your diet. Research of mice models has shown that omega-3 fatty acids increase the synthesis of endocannabinoids and upregulate both the CB1 and CB2 receptors. The downside is that most people probably don’t consume enough omega-3 fatty acids to make a significant difference. However salmon or cod liver oil contain higher amounts of omega-3 fatty acids. Some scientists have suggested that CB1 receptors may not even form correctly without the presence of omega-3 fatty acids, so every stoner should make sure they include them in their diet.

Cold Showers

Shutterstock

A cold shower will not only tighten your pores but potentially provide other benefits as well. Early evidence from mice models suggests that exposure to cold has been shown to increase endocannabinoid levels. Researchers observed that cold exposure was significantly linked to an increased density of CB1 receptors. According to anecdotal reports, a cold shower for at least 30 seconds will make a difference. Cold showers are somewhat unpleasant, however, so it takes a bit of practice to get used to 30 uninterrupted seconds under cold water. Say Geronimo and jump in!

Reduce Stress

Shutterstock

Chronic stress could be harshing your high before you even smoke, so find ways to reduce stress. It’s easier said than done, right? Chronic and emotional stress has been shown in rat models to downregulate CB1 receptors. High cortisol levels for prolonged periods of time, typically caused by stressful circumstances, also was shown to significantly reduce the ability of cannabinoids to bind CB1 receptors. Furthermore, researchers say there is evidence to suggest that the ECS needs to be functioning properly in order to adequately deal with stress in the first place. Maybe meditate or do another activity to chill out before you begin a session.