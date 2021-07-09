Sponsored
The Winners of The Cannabis Cup: Michigan People’s Choice 2021

The Michigan Cannabis Cup: People’s Choice 2021 garnered some interesting—and tasty—results.
July 9, 2021
Michigan
The Michigan Cannabis Cup: People’s Choice 2021 yielded some interesting results, from undiscovered gems to amazing favorites. And from these gorgeous offerings, one thing is clear; the Michigan cannabis industry is not only surviving, but thriving. Congratulations to all who participated! Here are the winners of The Michigan Cannabis: People’s Choice 2021:

Winners of The Michigan Cannabis Cup: People’s Choice 2021

REC Indica Flower

Indica 1st
High Times

First Place: LocalGrove – MAC 1

Indica 2nd
High Times

Second Place: Cloud Cover – Wookie Girl ’91

Indica 3rd
High Times

Third Place: Superior Selections – Holy Clifton

REC Sativa Flower

REC Sativa 1ST
High Times

First Place: Heavyweight Heads – Orangutan

Rec sativa 2nd
High Times


Second Place: LocalGrove – Trufflez

REC Sativa 3rd
High Times

Third Place: Pure Options – Moonbow 112

REC Hybrid Flower

Rec Hybrid Flower 1st
High Times

First Place: LocalGrove – Runtz

Rec Hybrid Flower 2nd
High Times

Second Place: Cloud Cover – Frozen Dessert

Rec Hybrid Flower 3rd
High Times

Third Place: Pure Options – Rainbow Belts

REC Prerolls

REC Pre Rolls 1st
High Times

First Place: Pure Options – Moonbow 112 Pre-Roll

REC Pre Rolls 2nd
High Times

Second Place: StrawNana Pre-Roll

REC Pre Rolls 3rd
High Times

Third Place: LocalGrove – Runtz Pre-Roll

REC Concentrates

Rec concentrates 1st
High Times

First Place: Cloud Cover – Queso Perro Badder

Rec concentrates 2nd
High Times

Second Place: Cloud Cover – Queso Perro Badder

Rec concentrates 3rd
High Times

Third Place: Purple Punch Live Rosin Crumble

REC Vape Pens

Rec VAPE 1st
High Times

First Place: The Clear – Blue Razz Vape

Rec VAPE 2nd
High Times

Second Place: Element Pure Live – Cherry Pie Live Resin Cartridge

Rec VAPE 3rd
High Times

Third Place: Lightsky Farms x Real Leaf Solutions – Lilac Diesel Vape

REC Edibles: Gummies

Rec ed GUMMIES 1st
High Times

First Place: Afternoon Delite – Blue Lemonade Fruit Bombs

Rec ed GUMMIES 2nd
High Times

Second Place: True North Confections – Strawberry Fields Gummies

Rec ed GUMMIES 3rd
High Times

Third Place: EG4: Mindy’s – Glazed Orange Clementine Gummy

REC Edibles: Non-Gummies

REC Edibles Non Gummies 1st
High Times

First Place: KIVA – Churro Milk Chocolate Bar

REC Edibles Non Gummies 2nd
High Times

Second Place: Cosmic Caramel Sea Salt Bon Bons

REC Edibles Non Gummies 3rd
High Times

Third Place: High Life Farms – Mint Cookies & Cream Bar

REC Topicals, Tinctures and Capsules

Rec topicals 1st
High Times

First Place: Michigan Organic Rub x Pincanna – Vanilla Mint Extra Releaf Rub

Rec topicals 2nd
High Times

Second Place: Chill Medicated – Extreme Rub 750mg THC : 250mg

Rec topicals 3rd
High Times

Third Place: Zilla’s x Lightsky Farms – Blue Botanic Balm

MED Flower

Med Flower 1st
High Times

First Place: LocalGrove – Runtz

Med Flower 2nd
High Times

Second Place: Empire – Lemon Cherry Gelato

Med Flower 3rd
High Times

Third Place: Pure Options – Moonbow 112

MED Pre-Rolls

Med Pre Rolls 1st
High Times

First Place: LocalGrove – Runtz Pre-Roll

Med Pre Rolls 2nd
High Times

Second Place: Empire – Space Runtz Pre-Roll

Med Pre Rolls 3rd
High Times

Third Place: Pure Options – Garlic Breath Pre-Roll

MED Edibles

med edibles 1st
High Times

First Place: Covert Cups – Take 420 Cups

med edibles 2nd
High Times

Second Place: True North Confections – Electric Watermelon Gummies

Med Edibles 3
High Times

Third Place: Afternoon Delite – Strawberry Banana Orange Fruit Chews

Hemp-Derived CBD

Hemp Derived CBD 1st
High Times

First Place: Zilla’s – Michigan Raw Honey – Peach

Hemp Derived CBD 2nd
High Times

Second Place: Orange County CBD – CBD Gummy Bears

Hemp Derived CBD 3rd
High Times

Third Place: Rogue Origin – Lifter CBD Flower

