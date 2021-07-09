The Winners of The Cannabis Cup: Michigan People’s Choice 2021

The Michigan Cannabis Cup: People’s Choice 2021 yielded some interesting results, from undiscovered gems to amazing favorites. And from these gorgeous offerings, one thing is clear; the Michigan cannabis industry is not only surviving, but thriving. Congratulations to all who participated! Here are the winners of The Michigan Cannabis: People’s Choice 2021:
Winners of The Michigan Cannabis Cup: People’s Choice 2021
REC Indica Flower
First Place: LocalGrove – MAC 1
Second Place: Cloud Cover – Wookie Girl ’91
Third Place: Superior Selections – Holy Clifton
REC Sativa Flower
First Place: Heavyweight Heads – Orangutan
Second Place: LocalGrove – Trufflez
Third Place: Pure Options – Moonbow 112
REC Hybrid Flower
First Place: LocalGrove – Runtz
Second Place: Cloud Cover – Frozen Dessert
Third Place: Pure Options – Rainbow Belts
REC Prerolls
First Place: Pure Options – Moonbow 112 Pre-Roll
Second Place: StrawNana Pre-Roll
Third Place: LocalGrove – Runtz Pre-Roll
REC Concentrates
First Place: Cloud Cover – Queso Perro Badder
Second Place: Cloud Cover – Queso Perro Badder
Third Place: Purple Punch Live Rosin Crumble
REC Vape Pens
First Place: The Clear – Blue Razz Vape
Second Place: Element Pure Live – Cherry Pie Live Resin Cartridge
Third Place: Lightsky Farms x Real Leaf Solutions – Lilac Diesel Vape
REC Edibles: Gummies
First Place: Afternoon Delite – Blue Lemonade Fruit Bombs
Second Place: True North Confections – Strawberry Fields Gummies
Third Place: EG4: Mindy’s – Glazed Orange Clementine Gummy
REC Edibles: Non-Gummies
First Place: KIVA – Churro Milk Chocolate Bar
Second Place: Cosmic Caramel Sea Salt Bon Bons
Third Place: High Life Farms – Mint Cookies & Cream Bar
REC Topicals, Tinctures and Capsules
First Place: Michigan Organic Rub x Pincanna – Vanilla Mint Extra Releaf Rub
Second Place: Chill Medicated – Extreme Rub 750mg THC : 250mg
Third Place: Zilla’s x Lightsky Farms – Blue Botanic Balm
MED Flower
First Place: LocalGrove – Runtz
Second Place: Empire – Lemon Cherry Gelato
Third Place: Pure Options – Moonbow 112
MED Pre-Rolls
First Place: LocalGrove – Runtz Pre-Roll
Second Place: Empire – Space Runtz Pre-Roll
Third Place: Pure Options – Garlic Breath Pre-Roll
MED Edibles
First Place: Covert Cups – Take 420 Cups
Second Place: True North Confections – Electric Watermelon Gummies
Third Place: Afternoon Delite – Strawberry Banana Orange Fruit Chews
Hemp-Derived CBD
First Place: Zilla’s – Michigan Raw Honey – Peach
Second Place: Orange County CBD – CBD Gummy Bears
Third Place: Rogue Origin – Lifter CBD Flower