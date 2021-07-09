The Winners of The Cannabis Cup: Michigan People’s Choice 2021

The Michigan Cannabis Cup: People’s Choice 2021 yielded some interesting results, from undiscovered gems to amazing favorites. And from these gorgeous offerings, one thing is clear; the Michigan cannabis industry is not only surviving, but thriving. Congratulations to all who participated! Here are the winners of The Michigan Cannabis: People’s Choice 2021:

Winners of The Michigan Cannabis Cup: People’s Choice 2021

REC Indica Flower

First Place: LocalGrove – MAC 1

Second Place: Cloud Cover – Wookie Girl ’91

Third Place: Superior Selections – Holy Clifton

REC Sativa Flower

First Place: Heavyweight Heads – Orangutan

Second Place: LocalGrove – Trufflez

Third Place: Pure Options – Moonbow 112

REC Hybrid Flower

First Place: LocalGrove – Runtz

Second Place: Cloud Cover – Frozen Dessert

Third Place: Pure Options – Rainbow Belts

REC Prerolls

First Place: Pure Options – Moonbow 112 Pre-Roll

Second Place: StrawNana Pre-Roll

Third Place: LocalGrove – Runtz Pre-Roll

REC Concentrates

First Place: Cloud Cover – Queso Perro Badder



Second Place: Cloud Cover – Queso Perro Badder

Third Place: Purple Punch Live Rosin Crumble

REC Vape Pens

First Place: The Clear – Blue Razz Vape

Second Place: Element Pure Live – Cherry Pie Live Resin Cartridge

Third Place: Lightsky Farms x Real Leaf Solutions – Lilac Diesel Vape

REC Edibles: Gummies

First Place: Afternoon Delite – Blue Lemonade Fruit Bombs

Second Place: True North Confections – Strawberry Fields Gummies

Third Place: EG4: Mindy’s – Glazed Orange Clementine Gummy

REC Edibles: Non-Gummies

First Place: KIVA – Churro Milk Chocolate Bar



Second Place: Cosmic Caramel Sea Salt Bon Bons

Third Place: High Life Farms – Mint Cookies & Cream Bar

REC Topicals, Tinctures and Capsules

First Place: Michigan Organic Rub x Pincanna – Vanilla Mint Extra Releaf Rub

Second Place: Chill Medicated – Extreme Rub 750mg THC : 250mg

Third Place: Zilla’s x Lightsky Farms – Blue Botanic Balm

MED Flower

First Place: LocalGrove – Runtz

Second Place: Empire – Lemon Cherry Gelato

Third Place: Pure Options – Moonbow 112

MED Pre-Rolls

First Place: LocalGrove – Runtz Pre-Roll

Second Place: Empire – Space Runtz Pre-Roll

Third Place: Pure Options – Garlic Breath Pre-Roll

MED Edibles

First Place: Covert Cups – Take 420 Cups

Second Place: True North Confections – Electric Watermelon Gummies

Third Place: Afternoon Delite – Strawberry Banana Orange Fruit Chews

Hemp-Derived CBD

First Place: Zilla’s – Michigan Raw Honey – Peach

Second Place: Orange County CBD – CBD Gummy Bears



Third Place: Rogue Origin – Lifter CBD Flower

