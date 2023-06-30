Connecticut To Launch Legal Home Cultivation This Weekend

Adults in Connecticut will be able to start growing their own weed beginning this weekend as the state’s law permitting home cannabis cultivation goes into effect. Connecticut legalized recreational marijuana two years ago, leading to the launch of regulated sales of adult-use cannabis earlier this year. On Tuesday, officials with the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) marked the impending legalization of home cannabis cultivation, which goes into effect on Saturday, July 1.

“Adults who choose to grow their own cannabis should use safe and healthy gardening practices for growing any products they intend to consume,” DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said in a statement from the agency. “Plants should also be kept indoors, out of reach and out of sight from children and pets.”

Adults Can Grow Six Plants

Under the regulations for home cannabis cultivation, adults 21 and older are permitted to grow up to six cannabis plants, including three immature and three mature, flowering plants. Plants must be kept secure from children, pets and others who should not be allowed access to cannabis.

“We want to make sure the product is locked that’s something that is really important to us is keeping it out of the hands of youth we want to make sure the product is secure especially once its harvested because that’s when it will have most of the active ingredients,” Rodrick J. Marriott, director of the DCP’s Drug Control Division, said in a statement to local media.

Homes with more than one adult residing on the premises have a limit of 12 plants per household. Additionally, all plants must be grown indoors in a secure and locked area that is not visible to the public.

“The cannabis plants must be kept indoors, in locked areas, secured from access from anyone other than the consumer or qualifying patient or caregiver,” added Marriott.

In addition to offering safe cultivation practices, the official noted that cannabis should also be consumed with care.

“Any time that you’re using cannabis you want to make sure that you keep it out of the reach of children,” Marriott said. “And obviously, we don’t want people to have their pets ingest it either, it can cause them to be ill as well.”

Connecticut Legalized Weed In 2021

In June 2021, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed legislation to end the prohibition of recreational marijuana, legalizing possession of cannabis by adults 21 and older and creating a framework for regulated adult-use cannabis sales. The measure also included restorative justice and social equity measures, including provisions that led to the expungement of nearly 43,000 marijuana-related convictions on New Year’s Day 2023. Licensed sales of recreational marijuana began at the state’s existing medical marijuana dispensaries on January 10.

Christina Capitan, an activist with the grassroots cannabis advocacy group CT Canna Warriors, notes that patients that depend on medical marijuana, which was legalized in Connecticut in 2012, were instrumental in the effort to include home cultivation in the state’s adult-use cannabis legalization statute.

“We pushed very hard for individuals to have the right to grow and not be reliant upon the producers that are licensed in our state,” Capitan told local media.

“What that means is that patients will have access to what they need,” Capitan added. “They will be able to grow the specific strains they need and the types that they want.”

Although state law legalizes home cannabis cultivation for all adults aged 21 and older, Capitan noted that some people, depending on where they live, may run afoul of federal law or local regulations if they exercise their state right to grow weed at home.

“You have to be aware if you live in federal housing or apartment buildings,” Capitan said. “You have to be aware of some of the regulations within your cities and towns.”