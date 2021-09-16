Eighth Icon Rebrands as Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Company

Eighth Icon Holdings announced in a September 13 press release that it changed its name to Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Company, effective immediately. Consolidating the name with the comedy duo’s iconic brand aligns with the company’s mission.

The company formerly known as Eighth Icon produces Tommy Chong’s Cannabis and Cheech’s Stash wholesale flower brands in California—with plans to continue that momentum. Being in operation for less than a year, the company recently redirected its website to Cheech And Chong’s Cannabis.

“Our team is prepared for the challenge and committed to representing Cheech and Chong’s cannabis across the United States and around the world. This name change allows for clear representation of what our company is executing,” Eighth Icon CEO Jonathan Black said.

By now, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong have had time to refine and develop their products, with a head start of several years before most other cannabis brands.

“Excited to see the progression of the company, timing is right!” Tommy Chong said. You can find just about any type of THC or CBD-infused products under Chong’s lines of cannabis and hemp products. Tommy Chong’s Cannabis recent new additions include CBD Gummies, expanding the brand’s demographic. Chong launched his brand several years before the avalanche of recent celebrity brands to pop up.

The company provides top-of-the-line service. On the website, for instance, you can find a tracker to find which dispensaries carry the individual brands.

Marin gave a subtle nod to recent steps forward such as the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, adding, “As we move towards federal legalization, the new name reflects our mission and progress made.”

“Along with the name change, we are proud to announce we have also closed our first round of funding,” stated President and Chairman of the Board, Danny Keith.

The company is also behind Cheech and Chong’s Takeout, as well as Cheech and Chong’s Dispensoria—providing delivery experiences. Cheech and Chong’s Dispensoria was developed by Eight Icon last year, and Cheech and Chong’s Takeout was developed amid a sudden need for more delivery options during the pandemic.

In an interview with Cheddar last year, Chong announced a partnership with Five Point Holdings and big plans to open “Cheech & Chong dispensaries all over the world.”

Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis is a Family Affair

The desire to sell pot is nothing new for Chong—as it was the key theme of his comedy duo machine that led him to rise to fame in the first place. The duo enjoyed a string on consecutive Gold comedy albums beginning with 1971’s Cheech and Chong. Chong told Rolling Stone that he’s gotten “high with every Beatle except Paul.” The duo participated in regular interviews with High Times over the years, beginning in the ‘70s. That same year, his developments in cannabis products were marching forward.

In 2015, before most other celebrities had jumped on the bandwagon, Tommy Chong launched Chong’s Choice with his son Paris. Unlike others to enter the industry—it was a lifetime commitment for the comedic duo. Chong’s wife Shelby sits on the company board of Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis in an executive role.

Marin also took a family-oriented approach to the cannabis business. He was joined by his daughter Jasmine, and son Joey-Dee to personally select strains and work with master growers to sustainably produce an all natural selection of quality cannabis products.

Chong survived two cancer battles, but that only reinforced his beliefs of the positive medical benefits from cannabis.