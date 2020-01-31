Elon Musk Drops New Track Just In Time For The Weekend

Elon Musk’s ceaseless quest to be considered a Renaissance Man continued apace this week.

“Just wrote a song called ‘Don’t doubt yer vibe,’” Musk tweeted out to his 31 million followers on Thursday afternoon.

The new track, Musk specified in a tweet nearly three hours later, would be released on “Emo G Records,” which all Muskheads (Muskovites?) will instantly recognize as the Soundcloud page where the billionaire dropped last year’s banger, “RIP Harambe,” in which he auto-tuned about a meme that had already reached its expiration date.

That song, Musk suggested at the time, might just have been his “finest work.”

Could his latest effort top it? Unclear. But Musk noted, in another tweet just after midnight Friday morning, more than eight hours after announcing he “[j]ust wrote a song ‘Don’t doubt yet vibe,’” he offered another song about the new track:

😅 this song is hard — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

By 1:20 a.m. Friday, Musk declared the song — now titled, “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe” — ready for the masses.

Don’t Doubt ur Vibehttps://t.co/5FJNJXUxW0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

The song, a four-minute concoction of various EDM sounds and echoes, has eclipsed more than 1.5 million plays on Soundcloud, as of this writing.

“I wrote the lyrics & performed the vocals!!” Musk bragged after its release.

Does “Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe” Slap?

Early reviews for the song are, as Musk might say, suboptimal. Alexis Petridis, a music critic for The Guardian, couldn’t hide his disdain over having to file a review in the first place

“It’s bootless to point out that if it wasn’t by a tech billionaire, no one would give Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe a second thought, indistinguishable as it is from umpteen competent but unthrilling bits of bedroom electronica posted elsewhere on Soundcloud,” Petridis wrote.

Presumably cajoled for an assessment by his editors, Petridis suggested that listeners to “Don’t Doubt ur / yer vibe” heard a vocal “that repeats a dreadful little motivational-poster homily ad infinitum through a vocorder over wafty mid-tempo Euro-trance.”

“There’s a kind of rounded-edged take on an old-fashioned 303 acid line that appears about two minutes in and reappears at the track’s conclusion, and the occasional pitch-bent racing-car-speeding-past drone, but it’s been made by someone with what you might charitably describe as a shaky grasp of musical dynamics,” Petridis wrote. “It keeps going in for lengthy buildups that don’t actually build up to anything: the drums roll, the tension mounts, then the track just picks up where it left off.”

There was speculation in the financial press that Musk’s song was inspired by a recent surge in Tesla’s stock. Perhaps. What we’d really like to know is why he changed “yer” to “ur” in the song title.

Very Important Editor’s Note: Elon Musk is not currently responding to our requests for an interview. If you all could Tweet at him and let him know how much you’d love to see him in our magazine and website, that would be groovy.

Elon, if you’re reading this, nice track; please respond to our emails!