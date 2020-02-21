Gear Up for 420 at the 2020 Cannabis Cup Central Valley

4/20 is less than two months away. And the 2020 High Times Cannabis Cup Central Valley is even closer. Over the April 18-19 weekend, denizens of high-mindedness from around the country and around the world will gather in Sacramento, California to kick off the 420 season with the world’s foremost cannabis experience and competition.

But the Cannabis Cup competition, which will bring together the best products in the market across 17 categories, is only one part of the weekend-long festivities. Live music by top artists, delectable food trucks with infused offerings, rides, games, VIP experiences, giveaways and a completely legal environment for buying and consuming cannabis in all of its glorious forms are even more reasons to get excited about this year’s Cannabis Cup Central Valley.

Experience the Best Cannabis Products Available

In 2018, High Times made history when its Cannabis Cup Central Valley became the first-ever licensed recreational cannabis event in California. For the first time at a California cannabis festival, any attendees over the age of 21 could legally purchase and partake inside the event itself.

The momentous occasion attracted record numbers of attendees, along with Grammy-winning rap and hip hop artists like Cypress Hill, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Ms. Lauren Hill, Gucci Mane, Rich The Kid, Rick Ross and more. In fact, High Times’ first-ever recreational cannabis festival in California was so successful, it was able to donate $125,000 to Sacramento’s Build Black Coalition, an organization with a mission to bring justice, prosperity, and economic opportunity to Sacramento’s African-American community.

The festival lineup for the 2020 Cannabis Cup Central Valley is still hush-hush. But you can stay tuned to updates by visiting cannabiscup.com. That’s also where you can buy tickets and VIP experiences, weekend pass wristbands, get information about the festival location, parking and more.

Exhibitors and anyone interested in competing in this year’s Cannabis Cup Central Valley can get in touch with High Times through the site or by emailing advertising@hightimes.com. You can even apply to be a judge for this year’s Cup!

Who Will Take Home This Year’s Central Valley Cup?

Last year’s admirable showing can only mean that this year’s Cup will feature products that are better than ever. Will 2019’s prize winners keep their winning streak alive? Or will new entries shake things up?

High Times Cannabis Cups award first, second and third place to product entries in 17 categories, including flower, extracts, edibles, vape pens, moon rocks, and cartridges. Judged according to five criteria—aesthetics and packaging, aroma, taste, effectiveness and ease of use—the top candidates are those that earn the highest scores in each. Of course, the criteria will vary based on category—don’t eat the topicals!

Last year, Space Gem brought home first for Best Edible. Top-Shelf Cultivation placed in both Best Sativa and Best Indica flower categories, while Team Elite won first for Best Sativa and Second in the Hybrid Flower competition. Concentrates by Apex had impressive showings in multiple concentrate competitions, and Raw Garden nearly swept the Best Vape Cartridge competition.

It’s impossible not to get excited about how awesome those products were, and how incredible they’ll be for this year’s Cannabis Cup Central Valley. And the best part is, they’re not just for the judges. Because you can buy and consume cannabis on festival grounds, you’ll be able to sample some of the Best Flower, or the Best Topicals, or the Best Cartridges or Edibles, and even take some home for yourself. See you there!