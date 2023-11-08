Israel-based Software Company Shares Data on Increased Medical Cannabis Patient Count

A recent press release issued by BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. provided a glimpse into the status of Israel’s medical cannabis industry and a recent increase in patients.

The company explained that there has been a rapid rise in medical cannabis patients, about 2,000 in just one month. As of November, that brings the total number of medical cannabis patients in Israel to 132,000, with many patients having recently sought medical cannabis to help treat post-trauma conditions. Approximately 60,000 of those patients fall within the age range of 21-45, 40,000 are between 46-65, and 24,000 are older than 66. The remaining percentage is much smaller, but applies to patients under 20 years old, especially children with autism or those who suffer from epilepsy.

BYND Cannasoft noted that there has also been an increase in dosages for medical cannabis patients as well due to the recent events. According to the company’s data, 25,709 patients are licensed to use up to 20 grams of cannabis per month, while 20,516 are permitted to use up to 30 grams, 29,752 are allowed to use up 40 grams, 27,382 are allowed to use 50 grams, 13,211 are allowed to use 60 grams, and approximately 15,000 patients use 70 grams or more.

The Israel Ministry of Health initially opened up access to medical cannabis in August. At the time, The Jerusalem Post noted that there were at least 100,000 Israeli citizens who held medical cannabis patient licenses. The ministry approved regulatory reform to allow physicians to prescribe cannabis immediately for treatment, rather than only being reserved as a last resort. This change is expected to take effect in December.

Shortly after the Israel-Hamas War escalated in October, the Israeli Cannabis Magazine reported on many patients’ fears about running out of medical cannabis. The publication shared one patient’s perspective: “Since the events started, due to stress, I smoke a lot, much more than usual, sitting at home and smoking and the monthly supply is nearing the end. My next prescription will only open in two weeks, I don’t know what I will do next week,” the unnamed individual said. At the time the story was published on Oct. 9, there were an estimated 125,000 medical cannabis patients in Israel.

Due to concerns about using more medical cannabis than some are allotted, the Ministry of Health announced that any patients whose license has already expired, or is set to expire soon, would be granted a three-month extension. In fiscal year 2022-2023 (between April 2022-March 2023), Israel imported 20,907 kilograms (about 46,000 pounds) of dried cannabis from Canada.

Israeli Cannabis Magazine recently reported that some medical cannabis companies such as Intercure-Kandok, Peace Naturals, Bull Pharma, Shih, Madukan, Plantis, Greenmed, Canonic, Terrapin, and Harmoni Pharmacy have been offering medical cannabis to patients who live in southern Israel, and specifically for those who live near the Gaza Strip.

Two employees from Intercure, one of Israel’s largest cannabis companies, were kidnapped by Hamas. Many other employees’ families were killed in the initial attack as well. Intercure CEO Alexander Rabinovich released a statement about the attacks. “Despite the despicable barbaric terrorist attack against the residents of Israeli towns and villages, we stand strong. We support the families of those murdered and injured, among them, several of [the] Company’s employees from Kibbutz Nir-Oz,” Rabinovich said. “…The Company is committed to support the communities and provide its products to patients living in the affected areas and all the survivors of the terrorist attack. Bringing relief is our mission statement. Together, we will win. עם ישראל חי”

In February 2023, the Ministry of Health and State of Israel issued BYND Cannasoft a license “…to engage in medical cannabis without direct contact with the substance.” BYND Cannasoft is an Israel-based software and cannabis company that is developing a proprietary customer relationship management software (CRM) aimed at helping small and medium-sized cannabis businesses.

“Israel is a small country, and although we continue to take a business-as-usual approach, every one of us is directly impacted, either personally or through our family and loved ones,” said BYND Cannasoft CEO and director Yftah Ben Yaackov. “BYND Cannasoft supports and stands with all of the Israelis affected by this tragedy. In Israel, the cannabis and pharmaceuticals industries are part of the critical infrastructure sector, and I am very proud of how the team is coming together to work through this horrific situation.”

The company is also developing a device called an EZ-G that targets CBD oil to treat specific vaginal conditions such as ovarian cysts, vaginal scarring, vulvodynia, vaginismus, vaginal dryness, candid and fungal disease, pelvic floor dysfunction, and more. Yaackov added that they’ll continue to develop the EZ-G for FDA-approval, but will refocus on cannabis to help “those impacted by the war who are seeking treatment from psychiatric and pain clinics.”

In other recent news, an Israel-based company called SyqeAir recently received approval from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration for the creation of its metered dose cannabis inhaler, called the SyqeAir Inhaler. “We are excited to collaborate with healthcare professionals and organizations in Australia to expand access to the SyqeAir Inhaler, enabling patients to benefit from reliable and consistent medicinal cannabis treatment,” said SYQEAir CEO Hagit Kamin.