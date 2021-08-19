Jamaican Cannabis Flower Now Available in Germany

Australia-based Cannim is partnering with Germany-based Cantourage to help bring Jamaican cannabis to German pharmacies.

Cannim is one of the leading cannabis cultivators in Jamaica, which plans to utilize Cantourage’s Fast Track Access Platform to sell its flower product, called Lumir, in Germany. The platform offers what Cantourage calls an “end-to-end solution.” While Cannim focuses on cultivating a high-quality product, Cantourage will control everything related to importation, manufacturing and pharmacy distribution abroad.

Although Jamaica is well-known for both its historical roots in cannabis, as well as its unique cannabis products, it isn’t commonly found outside of the Caribbean country. Cantourage Co-CEO Philip Schetter is proud to help bring a potent Jamaican cannabis product to medical patients abroad. “We are delighted to offer patients in Germany this unprecedented opportunity by bringing medical cannabis from Jamaica into the fast-growing European medical cannabis market for the first time,” Schetter said in a press release.

He continued, “We are excited to offer Cannim’s high-quality indica-dominant Lumir flowers in Europe and to further create access to the European market for medical cannabis from across the world through our platform. Cantourage continues to provide innovative cultivars and a safe, diverse supply for patients.” Lumir’s indica-dominant flowers are available in German pharmacies starting today, August 19.

Cantourage launched its Fast Track Access Platform in June 2021. In a press release, Schetter noted that the European market is dominated by just a few companies that have been able to clear all of the hurdles required to sell medical cannabis in that region. With Cantourage’s platform, Schetter hopes to help the pool of options for medical cannabis patients to expand—and more competition will also help make cannabis medicine more affordable for patients as well. Now, over 14 cultivators are using the Fast Track Access Platform.

Cannabis intended for patients in Germany must meet many regulations, and Lumir fits the bill. Cannim’s Chief Commercial Officer, Stuart Marsh, is equally honored to be approved to sell Lumir outside of Jamaica. “Germany represents an exciting opportunity for Cannim,” Marsh said. “Our ability to cultivate high quality, medical grade Jamaican cannabis that meets the strict standards of the German Pharmacopoeia is testament to the experience and expertise of our team in Jamaica.

“With our 500-acre plantation and over six cultivation circles per year, Cannim ensures continuous supply of medicinal cannabis all year round. Our partnership with Cantourage allows us to introduce our products to the European market and provide new therapy options for patients,” Marsh concluded.

The Lumir product line is named after Professor Lumír Ondřej Hanuš, an analytical chemist from the Czech Republic whose experience in cannabis research began nearly 50 years ago. One of his most famous contributions to the cannabis world includes isolating the endocannabinoid known as anandamide. He has also published his findings in numerous scientific studies on cannabis topics, and has written 16 cannabis-related articles as well. These research efforts have earned him multiple awards, the most recent being a Lifetime Achievement Award at CanEx in Jamaica in 2018.

The Lumir product line will consist of sending “Lumir flowers to pharmacies in Germany, giving German patients and doctors reliable and ongoing access to the natural, high-quality Jamaican product.” The press release confirms the transportation of cannabis flower, but does not verify if Cannim will eventually offer its line of three different 30mL tincture blends, which are currently available in Australia: The “10:10 Balanced” product that contains 10mg THC and 10mg CBD, “THC 27” that contains 27mg THC (and less than or equal to 1mg CBD) and “CBD 50” with 50mg CBD (and less than or equal to 1mg THC).