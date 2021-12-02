Jetty x High Times Collab is Absolute Fire

Finally, it’s here, the moment we’ve all been waiting for. High Times and Jetty are proud to announce the first-ever official High Times exclusive products through this awesome collab, and we can’t get enough.

When you combine High Times and a brand with a reputation like Jetty, you’re sure to get high-quality, premium product, and the Jetty SOLVENTLESS Papaya Bomb vape does not disappoint. It brings everything we’ve been hoping for in one, convenient vape product.

The Jetty SOLVENTLESS Papaya Bomb vape is crafted by Jetty; it’s a unique, hybrid cross of THC Bomb x Papaya. With sweet, tropical notes and a little bit of spice, it brings the cool, potently mellow vibes vape consumers crave after a long day of work. And because it’s Jetty SOLVENTLESS, this vape never touches a chemical, made simply using ice, water, heat and pressure.

Also available from Jetty, and equally amazing, is the Jetty Live Resin Concentrate. This concentrated form of cannabis celebrates the original strains, bringing out unique flavors and maximizing potency.

Courtesy of Jetty

Boasting the cleanest products on the market, Jetty offers high potency and flavor through its solventless process to make the most unique, delicious vapes and concentrate. Jetty’s process is focused on preserving the most delectable flavor, and it makes all the difference to consumers.

“We’ve been working on this at the lab for a long time and developed a purification process that removes the undesirable stuff that can mess with the flavor, while preserving everything we want to keep,” said Matthew Kim, Jetty’s chief innovation officer, of the new product.

Courtesy of Jetty

Jetty Focuses on Quality

Jetty co-founder and head of production Nate Ferguson seconds this notion. He has been on a mission to make a cleaner vape since he and his partners started Jetty back in 2013, and R&D has always been at the forefront. Jetty is pretty sure the brand’s innovation led to the first vape without cutting agents. That led to better and better techniques for modern solvent-based extraction, used today in just about every vape product on the market.

“The knock against solventless vape and live rosin is that the flavor usually degrades as you heat it and get through the cart,” he explained in a Q&A on the brand’s website. “Starts out amazing but ends up not so great. That’s because the ice water extraction not only preserves the full spectrum of terps and cannabinoids, but it also includes lipids and the undesirable stuff. We’ve been working on this at the lab for a long time and developed a natural purification process that removes the undesirable stuff that can mess with the flavor, while preserving everything we want to keep.”

In order to make this level of quality possible, the lab maintains close control over the entire process to create an awesome final product.

“We’ve been setting up the Jetty Farm for a while now, getting ready for this,” Ferguson said. “We control the whole process now: getting the right phenos in the ground, controlling the harvest. That’s really important when you’re growing for solventless. The first strains came down in October and they are amazing. We flash freeze them right on the farm. We’re also growing everything we’re using for our UNREFINED Live Resin, too.”

The secret is in the processing. Experts at Jetty start with live rosin that already is at a high potency, an average of 80 or 85 percent THC. They also make sure that all the terps remain available throughout the process, leading to a strong entourage effect.

Courtesy of Jetty

“So it’s a unique, complex high… It’s clean, light on the body. It’s exceptional,” he added of the overall experience.

Price:

SOLVENTLESS Papaya Bomb Vape – $65

Where to Buy:

These exclusive Jetty products are only available for a limited time through High Times—best get some quick! Shop in-store at one of our High Times Cannabis Markets or order High Times Delivery.

Get 30% off your first delivery or in-store purchase using code HT30.

Learn more about our High Times loyalty program 420 Rewards.