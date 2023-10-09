Kentucky Governor Provides Medical Cannabis Program Update

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear spoke at a news conference on Oct. 7 and provided an update on the ongoing progress of the state’s medical cannabis program.

“We have established the Medical Cannabis Program, which is the office that is going to do this work, as part of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services,” said Beshear. “The office is preparing to communicate the implementation of this law with a new website that went live today. So, moving forward, you can get updates on the implementation through kymedcan.ky.gov.”

Beshear explained that the website offers “Guidelines and answers to frequently asked questions, for providers, growers, physicians, APRNs, and others with an interest in the program,” as well as information for the public to follow on X and LinkedIn as well. He also announced Sam Flynn as executive director for the medical cannabis program.

In March, Beshear signed a medical cannabis bill, Senate Bill 47, that made it the 38th state to do so. It legalizes cannabis use for patients suffering from cancer, ALS, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder, fibromyalgia, glaucoma, and many more conditions.

The bill also called for the creation of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Workgroup. “This workgroup’s purpose is to study evolving medical cannabis industry policy and the state of medical cannabis policy in our Commonwealth and around the country,” Beshear explained. “This group will include individuals from state and local government, as well as the private sector, with relevant experience in law enforcement, agriculture, healthcare, workforce and economic development.”

Beshear originally named the members of the workgroup back in June 2022, with 15 individuals in varying fields of expertise. The workgroup met for the first time on Oct. 4. Beshear’s push for cannabis goes back to November 2022, when he signed an executive order allowing patients to use medical cannabis as a treatment for specific conditions.

“Kentuckians with qualified medical conditions can continue to seek relief with medical cannabis by going out of state and following all those conditions that you need to carefully read in the executive order,” Beshear concluded at the news event. “All Kentuckians with qualifying medical conditions deserve a chance at a brighter, pain-free future, without ever having to turn to opioids. We know what those did to our state.”

According to recent data from the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts, presented by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, more than 300,000 people in the state have been charged with a cannabis-related crime in the last 20 years. That amounts to an estimated two people every hour, every day. Through a wide scope, that means that during the data timeframe (between June 2022-July 2022), 3.1 million people were charged with crimes in Kentucky, and one out of every 10 of those were charged with a cannabis crime.

“Still, as much of the country has moved to more permissive policies, Kentucky continues to subject people to incarceration, burdensome fines, community supervision, and criminal charges for cannabis crimes. These consequences have lasting, harmful effects on people’s economic security, employment, health, housing, and ability to fully participate in community life. And these consequences often fall disproportionately on low-income and Black and Brown Kentuckians.”

Cannabis possession is the most common charge in the state, which could lead offenders to spend up to 45 days in jail and fined up to $250.

Like many other states, Kentucky is also looking into the potential of other substances to combat the harmful effects of opioids. In June, Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) chairman and executive director, Bryan Hubbard, announced that $42 million will go toward funding psychedelic research. “Kentucky must overcome the opioid epidemic by any and all means necessary,” Hubbard said. “As we begin the next phase in our fight against this crisis, we must explore any treatment option that demonstrates breakthrough therapeutic potential. Our goal is to investigate the creation of a new standard for treating opioid dependence, so we can finally end this cycle of pain in the Commonwealth.” The funds come from a $26 billion settlement from February 2022 2022 between large pharmaceutical companies and their part in the opioid epidemic.

Last month, the KYOAAC held a five-hour hearing to allow ibogaine patients to speak about their positive experiences using the substance. Twenty-three individuals presented their personal experiences, including former Kentucky Attorney General Ben Chandler, who is now the President and CEO of Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. “We have not been able to solve the problem, in my judgment,” said Chandler. “It continues to be intractable, and we need as many tools as we can get. And I believe that a drug like ibogaine, from what I’ve read, it has the potential to make the difference that we need to have made—or at least a big difference.”